CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Angular





Official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Angular 9.1+.

See the "Rich text editor component for Angular" guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation to learn more:

Supported Angular versions

Because of the breaking changes in the Angular library output format, the ckeditor5-angular package is released in the following versions to support various Angular ecosystems:

Versions 1.x.x – For Angular 5-8 applications. Support for this version will end when the official support for Angular 8 is dropped (planned date: November 2020).

– For applications. Support for this version will end when the official support for Angular 8 is dropped (planned date: November 2020). Versions 2.x.x – For Angular 9.1+ applications. This version is currently actively supported.

Note that the package.json file used in the main repository isn't published on npm (the production one is present in src/ckeditor/package.json ), so there are only a few peer dependencies to @angular/core >= 9.0.0 , @angular/common >= 9.0.0 and @angular/forms >= 9.0.0 required by this package.

Contributing

After cloning this repository, install necessary dependencies:

npm install

The structure of the repository

This repository contains the following code:

./src/ckeditor contains the implementation of the <ckeditor> component,

contains the implementation of the component, ./src/app is a demo application using the component.

Note: The npm package contains a packaged component only.

Testing the component (demo)

First, the CKEditor 5 build should be created out of source files:

npm run build-ckeditor

To open the demo application using the component, run:

npm run start

To test it in production, use:

npm run start -- --prod

To run unit tests, use:

npm run test

To run e2e tests, run:

npm run e2e

To run coverage tests, run:

npm run coverage

Play with the application and make sure the component works properly.

Releasing

Generating the changelog

npm run changelog

Packaging the component

Note This step is optional in the release process (the script is executed anyway by the postversion hook) but it is required to test the package used as an npm dependency.

This project uses ng-packagr to create the package meeting the Angular Package Format specification.

Calling:

npm run build-package

creates a package in the ./dist directory, which can be then published in the npm registry.

Testing the package before releasing

To test the ckeditor5-angular package, first bootstrap an empty Angular package using ng new and add the <ckeditor> component by following the guide.

Then, create a symlink to the ckeditor5-angular/dist package directory to test the ckeditor5-angular component via this repository.

ln -s path/to/ckeditor5-angular/dist node_modules/\@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular

Make sure that the preserveSymlinks option is set to true for the build architect in angular.json :

{ "project-name" : { "architect" : { "build" : { "options" : { "preserveSymlinks" : true } } } } }

Make sure to test the package with the production setup ( ng build --prod ) and with older Angular versions (at least with the 9.1).

Publishing the package

To publish the new package in the npm registry, run:

npm run release

License

Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.