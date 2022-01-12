Official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Angular 9.1+.
See the "Rich text editor component for Angular" guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation to learn more:
ngModel
@Input properties
@Output properties
Because of the breaking changes in the Angular library output format, the
ckeditor5-angular package is released in the following versions to support various Angular ecosystems:
1.x.x – For Angular 5-8 applications. Support for this version will end when the official support for Angular 8 is dropped (planned date: November 2020).
2.x.x – For Angular 9.1+ applications. This version is currently actively supported.
Note that the
package.json file used in the main repository isn't published on npm (the production one is present in
src/ckeditor/package.json), so there are only a few peer dependencies to
@angular/core >= 9.0.0,
@angular/common >= 9.0.0 and
@angular/forms >= 9.0.0 required by this package.
After cloning this repository, install necessary dependencies:
npm install
This repository contains the following code:
./src/ckeditor contains the implementation of the
<ckeditor> component,
./src/app is a demo application using the component.
Note: The npm package contains a packaged component only.
First, the CKEditor 5 build should be created out of source files:
npm run build-ckeditor
To open the demo application using the component, run:
npm run start
To test it in production, use:
npm run start -- --prod
To run unit tests, use:
npm run test
To run e2e tests, run:
npm run e2e
To run coverage tests, run:
npm run coverage
Play with the application and make sure the component works properly.
npm run changelog
Note This step is optional in the release process (the script is executed anyway by the postversion hook) but it is required to test the package used as an npm dependency.
This project uses ng-packagr to create the package meeting the Angular Package Format specification.
Calling:
npm run build-package
creates a package in the
./dist directory, which can be then published in the npm registry.
To test the
ckeditor5-angular package, first bootstrap an empty Angular package using
ng new and add the
<ckeditor> component by following the guide.
Then, create a symlink to the
ckeditor5-angular/dist package directory to test the
ckeditor5-angular component via this repository.
ln -s path/to/ckeditor5-angular/dist node_modules/\@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular
Make sure that the
preserveSymlinks option is set to
true for the
build architect in
angular.json:
{
"project-name": {
"architect": {
"build": {
"options": {
"preserveSymlinks": true
}
}
}
}
}
Make sure to test the package with the production setup (
ng build --prod) and with older Angular versions (at least with the 9.1).
To publish the new package in the npm registry, run:
npm run release
Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.
For Angular SSR implementation you can use a trick rendering compiled js with Renderer2, create a simple script and append to body