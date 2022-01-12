openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular

by ckeditor
2.0.2 (see all)

Official CKEditor 5 Angular 5+ component.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.5K

GitHub Stars

162

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-2.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
HoracioEspinosa

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Angular

npm version Build Status Coverage Status
Dependency Status devDependency Status

Official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Angular 9.1+.

Developer Documentation 📖

See the "Rich text editor component for Angular" guide in the CKEditor 5 documentation to learn more:

Supported Angular versions

Because of the breaking changes in the Angular library output format, the ckeditor5-angular package is released in the following versions to support various Angular ecosystems:

  • Versions 1.x.x – For Angular 5-8 applications. Support for this version will end when the official support for Angular 8 is dropped (planned date: November 2020).
  • Versions 2.x.x – For Angular 9.1+ applications. This version is currently actively supported.

Note that the package.json file used in the main repository isn't published on npm (the production one is present in src/ckeditor/package.json), so there are only a few peer dependencies to @angular/core >= 9.0.0, @angular/common >= 9.0.0 and @angular/forms >= 9.0.0 required by this package.

Contributing

After cloning this repository, install necessary dependencies:

npm install

The structure of the repository

This repository contains the following code:

  • ./src/ckeditor contains the implementation of the <ckeditor> component,
  • ./src/app is a demo application using the component.

Note: The npm package contains a packaged component only.

Testing the component (demo)

First, the CKEditor 5 build should be created out of source files:

npm run build-ckeditor

To open the demo application using the component, run:

npm run start

To test it in production, use:

npm run start -- --prod

To run unit tests, use:

npm run test

To run e2e tests, run:

npm run e2e

To run coverage tests, run:

npm run coverage

Play with the application and make sure the component works properly.

Releasing

Generating the changelog

npm run changelog

Packaging the component

Note This step is optional in the release process (the script is executed anyway by the postversion hook) but it is required to test the package used as an npm dependency.

This project uses ng-packagr to create the package meeting the Angular Package Format specification.

Calling:

npm run build-package

creates a package in the ./dist directory, which can be then published in the npm registry.

Testing the package before releasing

To test the ckeditor5-angular package, first bootstrap an empty Angular package using ng new and add the <ckeditor> component by following the guide.

Then, create a symlink to the ckeditor5-angular/dist package directory to test the ckeditor5-angular component via this repository.

ln -s path/to/ckeditor5-angular/dist node_modules/\@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular

Make sure that the preserveSymlinks option is set to true for the build architect in angular.json:

{
    "project-name": {
        "architect": {
            "build": {
                "options": {
                    "preserveSymlinks": true
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

Make sure to test the package with the production setup (ng build --prod) and with older Angular versions (at least with the 9.1).

Publishing the package

To publish the new package in the npm registry, run:

npm run release

License

Licensed under the terms of GNU General Public License Version 2 or later. For full details about the license, please check the LICENSE.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Horacio Darinel Espinosa BarcelóCancún, México1 Rating1 Review
Software Engineer
February 14, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Bleeding Edge

For Angular SSR implementation you can use a trick rendering compiled js with Renderer2, create a simple script and append to body

1
spawoz-work
sarrasarra15 Ratings1 Review
February 2, 2021

Alternatives

nq
ngx-quillAngular (>=2) components for the Quill Rich Text Editor
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
126K
User Rating
3.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Hard to Use
4Great Documentation
3Bleeding Edge
ae
@kolkov/angular-editorA simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
nc
ng2-ckeditorAngular2 CKEditor component
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-editor🖋️ Rich Text Editor for angular using ProseMirror
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
6Poor Documentation
4Slow
4Buggy
afw
angular-froala-wysiwyg
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 36 Alternatives

Tutorials

Angular component - CKEditor 5 Documentation
ckeditor.comAngular component - CKEditor 5 DocumentationLearn how to install, integrate and configure CKEditor 5 Builds and how to work with CKEditor 5 Framework, customize it, create your own plugins and custom editors, change the UI or even bring your own UI to the editor. API reference and examples included.
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular by viewing and forking @ckeditor/ckeditor5-angular example apps on CodeSandbox
Implement CkEditor 5 With Angular, React, And VueJS
www.c-sharpcorner.com2 years agoImplement CkEditor 5 With Angular, React, And VueJSLet&#39;s discuss what CKEditor is and how to implement it with a front-end framework.
How to implement angular ckeditor
edupala.com5 months agoHow to implement angular ckeditorIn this article, we will learn and demonstrate how to implement angular ckeditor with an example. Explore how to add toolbar content in CKEditor.
How to configure CKEditor 5 HTML text editor with Angular 9+
malinda0610.medium.com2 months agoHow to configure CKEditor 5 HTML text editor with Angular 9+Hello folks, In this article, I am going to discuss how to setup CKeditor rich text editor into your Angular project.