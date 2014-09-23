Yup

Yup is a schema builder for runtime value parsing and validation. Define a schema, transform a value to match, assert the shape of an existing value, or both. Yup schema are extremely expressive and allow modeling complex, interdependent validations, or value transformation.

You are viewing docs for the v1.0.0 pre-release of yup, pre-v1 docs are available: here

Killer Features:

Concise yet expressive schema interface, equipped to model simple to complex data models

Powerful TypeScript support. Infer static types from schema, or ensure schema correctly implement a type

Built-in async validation support. Model server-side and client-side validation equally well

Extensible: add your own type-safe methods and schema

Rich error details, make debugging a breeze

Getting Started

Schema are comprised of parsing actions (transforms) as well as assertions (tests) about the input value. Validate an input value to parse it and run the configured set of assertions. Chain together methods to build a schema.

import { object, string , number , date, InferType } from 'yup' ; let userSchema = object({ name: string ().required(), age: number ().required().positive().integer(), email: string ().email(), website: string ().url().nullable(), createdOn: date().default( () => new Date ()), }); const user = await userSchema.validate( await fetchUser()); type User = InferType< typeof userSchema>;

Use a schema to coerce or "cast" an input value into the correct type, and optionally transform that value into more concrete and specific values, without making further assertions.

const parsedUser = userSchema.cast({ name: 'jimmy' , age: '24' , createdOn: '2014-09-23T19:25:25Z' , });

Know that your input value is already parsed? You can "strictly" validate an input, and avoid the overhead of running parsing logic.

const parsedUser = await userSchema.validate( { name: 'jimmy' , age: '24' , }, { strict: true }, );

Table of Contents

Schema basics

Schema definitions, are comprised of parsing "transforms" which manipulate inputs into the desired shape and type, "tests", which make assertions over parsed data. Schema also store a bunch of "metadata", details about the schema itself, which can be used to improve error messages, build tools that dynamically consume schema, or serialize schema into another format.

In order to be maximally flexible yup allows running both parsing and assertions separately to match specific needs

Parsing: Transforms

Each built-in type implements basic type parsing, which comes in handy when parsing serialized data, such as JSON. Additionally types implement type specific transforms that can be enabled.

const num = number ().cast( '1' ); const obj = object({ firstName: string ().lowercase().trim(), }) .camelCase() .cast( '{"first_name": "jAnE "}' );

Custom transforms can be added

const reversedString = string () .transform( ( currentValue ) => currentValue.split( '' ).reverse().join( '' )) .cast( 'dlrow olleh' );

Transforms form a "pipeline", where the value of a previous transform is piped into the next one. If the end value is undefined yup will apply the schema default if it's configured.

Watch out! values are not guaranteed to be valid types in tranform functions. Previous transforms may have failed. For example a number transform may be receive the input value, NaN , or a number.

Validation: Tests

yup has robust support for assertions, or "tests", over input values. Tests check that inputs conform to some criteria. Tests are distinct from transforms, in that they do not change or alter the input (or its type) and are usually reserved for checks that are hard, if not impossible, to represent in static types.

string () .min( 3 , 'must be at least 3 characters long' ) .email( 'must be a valid email' ) .validate( 'no' );

As with transforms, tests can be customized on the fly

const jamesSchema = string ().test( 'is-james' , ( d ) => ` ${d.path} is not James` , ( value ) => value == null || value === 'James' , ); jamesSchema.validateSync( 'James' ); jamesSchema.validateSync( 'Jane' );

Heads up: unlike transforms, value in a custom test is guaranteed to be the correct type (in this case an optional string). It still may be undefined or null depending on your schema in those cases, you may want to return true for absent values unless your transform, makes presence related assertions

Composition and Reuse

Schema are immutable, each method call returns a new schema object. Reuse and pass them around without fear of mutating another instance.

const optionalString = string ().optional(); const definedString = optionalString.defined(); const value = undefined ; optionalString.isValid(value); definedString.isValid(value);

TypeScript integration

Yup schema produce, static TypeScript interfaces. Use InferType to extract that interface:

import * as yup from 'yup' ; const personSchema = yup.object({ firstName: yup.string().defined(), nickName: yup.string().default( '' ).nullable(), sex: yup .mixed() .oneOf([ 'male' , 'female' , 'other' ] as const ) .defined(), email: yup.string().nullable().email(), birthDate: yup.date().nullable().min( new Date ( 1900 , 0 , 1 )), }); interface Person extends yup.InferType<typeof personSchema> {}

Schema defaults

a schema's default is used when casting produces an undefined output value. Because of this, setting a default affects the output type of the schema, effectively marking it as "defined()".

import { string } from 'yup' ; const value: string = string ().default( 'hi' ).validate( undefined ); const value: string | undefined = string ().validate( undefined );

Ensuring a schema matches an existing type

In some cases, the TypeScript type already exists, and you want to ensure that your schema produces a compatible type:

import { object, number string , ObjectSchema } from 'yup' ; interface Person { name: string ; age?: number ; sex: 'male' | 'female' | 'other' | null ; } const schema: ObjectSchema<Person> = object({ name: string ().defined(), age: number ().optional(), sex: string < 'male' | 'female' | 'other' >().nullable().defined(); }); const badSchema: ObjectSchema<Person> = object({ name: number (), });

Extending built-in schema with new methods

You can use TypeScript's interface merging behavior to extend the schema types if needed. Type extensions should go in an "ambient" type definition file such as your globals.d.ts . Remember to actually extend the yup type in your application code!

Watch out! merging only works if the type definition is exactly the same, including generics. Consult the yup source code for each type to ensure you are defining it correctly

declare module 'yup' { interface StringSchema<TType, TContext, TDefault, TFlags> { append(appendStr: string ): this ; } } import { addMethod, string } from 'yup' ; addMethod( string , 'append' , function append ( appendStr: string ) { return this .transform( ( value ) => ` ${value} ${appendStr} ` ); }); string ().append( '~~~~' ).cast( 'hi' );

TypeScript configuration

You must have the strictNullChecks compiler option enabled for type inference to work.

We also recommend settings strictFunctionTypes to false , for functionally better types. Yes this reduces overall soundness, however TypeScript already disables this check anyway for methods and constructors (note from TS docs):

During development of this feature, we discovered a large number of inherently unsafe class hierarchies, including some in the DOM. Because of this, the setting only applies to functions written in function syntax, not to those in method syntax:

Your mileage will vary, but we've found that this check doesn't prevent many of real bugs, while increasing the amount of onerous explicit type casting in apps.

Error message customization

Default error messages can be customized for when no message is provided with a validation test. If any message is missing in the custom dictionary the error message will default to Yup's one.

import { setLocale } from 'yup' ; setLocale({ mixed : { default : 'Não é válido' , }, number : { min : 'Deve ser maior que ${min}' , }, }); let schema = yup.object().shape({ name : yup.string(), age : yup.number().min( 18 ), }); try { await schema.validate({ name : 'jimmy' , age : 11 }); } catch (err) { err.name; err.errors; }

localization and i18n

If you need multi-language support, yup has got you covered. The function setLocale accepts functions that can be used to generate error objects with translation keys and values. These can be fed it into your favorite i18n library.

import { setLocale } from 'yup' ; setLocale({ mixed : { default : 'field_invalid' , }, number : { min : ( { min } ) => ({ key : 'field_too_short' , values : { min } }), max : ( { max } ) => ({ key : 'field_too_big' , values : { max } }), }, }); let schema = yup.object().shape({ name : yup.string(), age : yup.number().min( 18 ), }); try { await schema.validate({ name : 'jimmy' , age : 11 }); } catch (err) { messages = err.errors.map( ( err ) => i18next.t(err.key)); }

API

yup

The module export.

import { mixed, string , number , boolean , bool, date, object, array, ref, lazy, } from 'yup' ; import { Schema, MixedSchema, StringSchema, NumberSchema, BooleanSchema, DateSchema, ArraySchema, ObjectSchema, } from 'yup' ; import type { InferType, ISchema, AnySchema, AnyObjectSchema } from 'yup' ;

reach(schema: Schema, path: string, value?: object, context?: object): Schema

For nested schemas, reach will retrieve an inner schema based on the provided path.

For nested schemas that need to resolve dynamically, you can provide a value and optionally a context object.

import { reach } from 'yup' ; let schema = object({ nested : object({ arr : array(object({ num : number().max( 4 ) })), }), }); reach(schema, 'nested.arr.num' ); reach(schema, 'nested.arr[].num' ); reach(schema, 'nested.arr[1].num' ); reach(schema, 'nested["arr"][1].num' );

addMethod(schemaType: Schema, name: string, method: ()=> Schema): void

Adds a new method to the core schema types. A friendlier convenience method for schemaType.prototype[name] = method .

import { addMethod, date } from 'yup' ; addMethod(date, 'format' , function format ( formats, parseStrict ) { return this .transform( ( value, originalValue, ctx ) => { if (ctx.isType(value)) return value; value = Moment(originalValue, formats, parseStrict); return value.isValid() ? value.toDate() : new Date ( '' ); }); });

If you want to add a method to ALL schema types, extend the abstract base class: Schema

import { addMethod, Schema } from 'yup' ; addMethod(Schema, 'myMethod' , ...)

ref(path: string, options: { contextPrefix: string }): Ref

Creates a reference to another sibling or sibling descendant field. Refs are resolved at validation/cast time and supported where specified. Refs are evaluated in the proper order so that the ref value is resolved before the field using the ref (be careful of circular dependencies!).

import { ref, object, string } from 'yup' ; let schema = object({ baz : ref( 'foo.bar' ), foo : object({ bar : string(), }), x : ref( '$x' ), }); schema.cast({ foo : { bar : 'boom' } }, { context : { x : 5 } });

lazy((value: any) => Schema): Lazy

Creates a schema that is evaluated at validation/cast time. Useful for creating recursive schema like Trees, for polymorphic fields and arrays.

CAUTION! When defining parent-child recursive object schema, you want to reset the default() to null on the child—otherwise the object will infinitely nest itself when you cast it!

let node = object({ id : number(), child : yup.lazy( () => node.default( undefined )), }); let renderable = yup.lazy( ( value ) => { switch ( typeof value) { case 'number' : return number(); case 'string' : return string(); default : return mixed(); } }); let renderables = array().of(renderable);

ValidationError(errors: string | Array<string>, value: any, path: string)

Thrown on failed validations, with the following properties

name : "ValidationError"

: "ValidationError" path : a string, indicating where there error was thrown. path is empty at the root level.

: a string, indicating where there error was thrown. is empty at the root level. errors : array of error messages

: array of error messages inner : in the case of aggregate errors, inner is an array of ValidationErrors throw earlier in the validation chain. When the abortEarly option is false this is where you can inspect each error thrown, alternatively, errors will have all of the messages from each inner error.

Schema

Schema is the abstract base class that all schema type inherit from. It provides a number of base methods and properties to all other schema types.

Note: unless you are creating a custom schema type, Schema should never be used directly. For unknown/any types use mixed()

Schema.clone(): Schema

Creates a deep copy of the schema. Clone is used internally to return a new schema with every schema state change.

Schema.label(label: string): Schema

Overrides the key name which is used in error messages.

Schema.meta(metadata: object): Schema

Adds to a metadata object, useful for storing data with a schema, that doesn't belong the cast object itself.

Schema.describe(options?: ResolveOptions): SchemaDescription

Collects schema details (like meta, labels, and active tests) into a serializable description object.

const schema = object({ name: string ().required(), }); const description = schema.describe();

For schema with dynamic components (references, lazy, or conditions), describe requires more context to accurately return the schema description. In these cases provide options

import { ref, object, string , boolean } from 'yup' ; let schema = object({ isBig: boolean (), count: number ().when( 'isBig' , { is: true , then: ( schema ) => schema.min( 5 ), otherwise: ( schema ) => schema.min( 0 ), }), }); schema.describe({ value: { isBig: true } });

And below is are the description types, which differ a bit depending on the schema type.

interface SchemaDescription { type : string ; label?: string ; meta: object | undefined ; oneOf: unknown[]; notOneOf: unknown[]; nullable: boolean ; optional: boolean ; tests: Array <{ name?: string ; params: ExtraParams | undefined }>; fields: Record< string , SchemaFieldDescription>; innerType?: SchemaFieldDescription; } type SchemaFieldDescription = | SchemaDescription | SchemaRefDescription | SchemaLazyDescription; interface SchemaRefDescription { type : 'ref' ; key: string ; } interface SchemaLazyDescription { type : string ; label?: string ; meta: object | undefined ; }

Schema.concat(schema: Schema): Schema

Creates a new instance of the schema by combining two schemas. Only schemas of the same type can be concatenated. concat is not a "merge" function in the sense that all settings from the provided schema, override ones in the base, including type, presence and nullability.

mixed< string >().defined().concat(mixed< number >().nullable()); mixed< number >().defined().nullable();

Returns the parses and validates an input value, returning the parsed value or throwing an error. This method is asynchronous and returns a Promise object, that is fulfilled with the value, or rejected with a ValidationError .

value = await schema.validate({ name : 'jimmy' , age : 24 });

Provide options to more specifically control the behavior of validate .

interface Options { strict : boolean = false ; abortEarly: boolean = true ; stripUnknown: boolean = false ; recursive: boolean = true ; context?: object; }

Runs validatations synchronously if possible and returns the resulting value, or throws a ValidationError. Accepts all the same options as validate .

Synchronous validation only works if there are no configured async tests, e.g tests that return a Promise. For instance this will work:

let schema = number().test( 'is-42' , "this isn't the number i want" , (value) => value != 42 , ); schema.validateSync( 23 );

however this will not:

let schema = number().test( 'is-42' , "this isn't the number i want" , (value) => Promise .resolve(value != 42 ), ); schema.validateSync( 42 );

Validate a deeply nested path within the schema. Similar to how reach works, but uses the resulting schema as the subject for validation.

Note! The value here is the root value relative to the starting schema, not the value at the nested path.

let schema = object({ foo : array().of( object({ loose : boolean(), bar : string().when( 'loose' , { is : true , otherwise : ( schema ) => schema.strict(), }), }), ), }); let rootValue = { foo : [{ bar : 1 }, { bar : 1 , loose : true }], }; await schema.validateAt( 'foo[0].bar' , rootValue); await schema.validateAt( 'foo[1].bar' , rootValue);

Same as validateAt but synchronous.

Returns true when the passed in value matches the schema. isValid is asynchronous and returns a Promise object.

Takes the same options as validate() .

Schema.isValidSync(value: any, options?: object): boolean

Synchronously returns true when the passed in value matches the schema.

Takes the same options as validateSync() and has the same caveats around async tests.

Schema.cast(value: any, options = {}): InferType<Schema>

Attempts to coerce the passed in value to a value that matches the schema. For example: '5' will cast to 5 when using the number() type. Failed casts generally return null , but may also return results like NaN and unexpected strings.

Provide options to more specifically control the behavior of validate .

interface CastOptions<TContext extends {}> { stripUnknown : boolean = false ; assert?: boolean = true ; context?: TContext; }

Schema.isType(value: any): value is InferType<Schema>

Runs a type check against the passed in value . It returns true if it matches, it does not cast the value. When nullable() is set null is considered a valid value of the type. You should use isType for all Schema type checks.

Schema.strict(enabled: boolean = false): Schema

Sets the strict option to true . Strict schemas skip coercion and transformation attempts, validating the value "as is".

Schema.strip(enabled: boolean = true): Schema

Marks a schema to be removed from an output object. Only works as a nested schema.

let schema = object({ useThis : number(), notThis : string().strip(), }); schema.cast({ notThis : 'foo' , useThis : 4 });

Schema with strip enabled have an inferred type of never , allowing them to be removed from the overall type:

let schema = object({ useThis: number (), notThis: string ().strip(), }); InferType< typeof schema>;

Schema.withMutation(builder: (current: Schema) => void): void

First the legally required Rich Hickey quote:

If a tree falls in the woods, does it make a sound? If a pure function mutates some local data in order to produce an immutable return value, is that ok?

withMutation allows you to mutate the schema in place, instead of the default behavior which clones before each change. Generally this isn't necessary since the vast majority of schema changes happen during the initial declaration, and only happen once over the lifetime of the schema, so performance isn't an issue. However certain mutations do occur at cast/validation time, (such as conditional schema using when() ), or when instantiating a schema object.

object() .shape({ key : string() }) .withMutation( ( schema ) => { return arrayOfObjectTests.forEach( ( test ) => { schema.test(test); }); });

Schema.default(value: any): Schema

Sets a default value to use when the value is undefined . Defaults are created after transformations are executed, but before validations, to help ensure that safe defaults are specified. The default value will be cloned on each use, which can incur performance penalty for objects and arrays. To avoid this overhead you can also pass a function that returns a new default. Note that null is considered a separate non-empty value.

yup.string.default( 'nothing' ); yup.object.default({ number : 5 }); yup.object.default( () => ({ number : 5 })); yup.date.default( () => new Date ());

Schema.getDefault(options?: object): Any

Retrieve a previously set default value. getDefault will resolve any conditions that may alter the default. Optionally pass options with context (for more info on context see Schema.validate ).

Schema.nullable(): Schema

Indicates that null is a valid value for the schema. Without nullable() null is treated as a different type and will fail Schema.isType() checks.

const schema = number ().nullable() schema.cast( null ); InferType< typeof schema>

Schema.nonNullable(): Schema

The opposite of nullable , removes null from valid type values for the schema. Schema are non nullable by default.

const schema = number ().nonNullable() schema.cast( null ); InferType< typeof schema>

Schema.defined(): Schema

Require a value for the schema. All field values apart from undefined meet this requirement.

const schema = string ().defined() schema.cast( undefined ); InferType< typeof schema>

Schema.optional(): Schema

The opposite of defined() allows undefined values for the given type.

const schema = string ().optional() schema.cast( undefined ); InferType< typeof schema>

Schema.required(message?: string | function): Schema

Mark the schema as required, which will not allow undefined or null as a value. required negates the effects of calling optional() and nullable()

Watch out! string().required ) works a little different and additionally prevents empty string values ( '' ) when required.

Schema.notRequired(): Schema Alias: optional()

Mark the schema as not required. This is a shortcut for schema.nonNullable().defined() ;

Schema.typeError(message: string): Schema

Define an error message for failed type checks. The ${value} and ${type} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

Schema.oneOf(arrayOfValues: Array<any>, message?: string | function): Schema Alias: equals

Only allow values from set of values. Values added are removed from any notOneOf values if present. The ${values} interpolation can be used in the message argument. If a ref or refs are provided, the ${resolved} interpolation can be used in the message argument to get the resolved values that were checked at validation time.

Note that undefined does not fail this validator, even when undefined is not included in arrayOfValues . If you don't want undefined to be a valid value, you can use Schema.required .

let schema = yup.mixed().oneOf([ 'jimmy' , 42 ]); await schema.isValid( 42 ); await schema.isValid( 'jimmy' ); await schema.isValid( new Date ());

Schema.notOneOf(arrayOfValues: Array<any>, message?: string | function)

Disallow values from a set of values. Values added are removed from oneOf values if present. The ${values} interpolation can be used in the message argument. If a ref or refs are provided, the ${resolved} interpolation can be used in the message argument to get the resolved values that were checked at validation time.

let schema = yup.mixed().notOneOf([ 'jimmy' , 42 ]); await schema.isValid( 42 ); await schema.isValid( new Date ());

Schema.when(keys: string | string[], builder: object | (values: any[], schema) => Schema): Schema

Adjust the schema based on a sibling or sibling children fields. You can provide an object literal where the key is is value or a matcher function, then provides the true schema and/or otherwise for the failure condition.

is conditions are strictly compared ( === ) if you want to use a different form of equality you can provide a function like: is: (value) => value == true .

You can also prefix properties with $ to specify a property that is dependent on context passed in by validate() or cast instead of the input value.

when conditions are additive.

let schema = object({ isBig : boolean(), count : number() .when( 'isBig' , { is : true , then : ( schema ) => schema.min( 5 ), otherwise : ( schema ) => schema.min( 0 ), }) .when( '$other' , ([other], schema) => other === 4 ? schema.max( 6 ) : schema, ), }); await schema.validate(value, { context : { other : 4 } });

You can also specify more than one dependent key, in which case each value will be spread as an argument.

let schema = object({ isSpecial : boolean(), isBig : boolean(), count : number().when([ 'isBig' , 'isSpecial' ], { is : true , then : ( schema ) => schema.min( 5 ), otherwise : ( schema ) => schema.min( 0 ), }), }); await schema.validate({ isBig : true , isSpecial : true , count : 10 , });

Alternatively you can provide a function that returns a schema, called with an array of values for each provided key the current schema.

let schema = yup.object({ isBig : yup.boolean(), count : yup.number().when( 'isBig' , ([isBig], schema) => { return isBig ? schema.min( 5 ) : schema.min( 0 ); }), }); await schema.validate({ isBig : false , count : 4 });

Schema.test(name: string, message: string | function | any, test: function): Schema

Adds a test function to the validation chain. Tests are run after any object is cast. Many types have some tests built in, but you can create custom ones easily. In order to allow asynchronous custom validations all (or no) tests are run asynchronously. A consequence of this is that test execution order cannot be guaranteed.

All tests must provide a name , an error message and a validation function that must return true when the current value is valid and false or a ValidationError otherwise. To make a test async return a promise that resolves true or false or a ValidationError .

For the message argument you can provide a string which will interpolate certain values if specified using the ${param} syntax. By default all test messages are passed a path value which is valuable in nested schemas.

The test function is called with the current value . For more advanced validations you can use the alternate signature to provide more options (see below):

let jimmySchema = string().test( 'is-jimmy' , '${path} is not Jimmy' , (value, context) => value === 'jimmy' , ); let asyncJimmySchema = string().test( 'is-jimmy' , '${path} is not Jimmy' , async (value, testContext) => ( await fetch( '/is-jimmy/' + value)).responseText === 'true' , }); await schema.isValid( 'jimmy' ); await schema.isValid( 'john' );

Test functions are called with a special context value, as the second argument, that exposes some useful metadata and functions. For non arrow functions, the test context is also set as the function this . Watch out, if you access it via this it won't work in an arrow function.

testContext.path : the string path of the current validation

: the string path of the current validation testContext.schema : the resolved schema object that the test is running against.

: the resolved schema object that the test is running against. testContext.options : the options object that validate() or isValid() was called with

: the object that validate() or isValid() was called with testContext.parent : in the case of nested schema, this is the value of the parent object

: in the case of nested schema, this is the value of the parent object testContext.originalValue : the original value that is being tested

: the original value that is being tested testContext.createError(Object: { path: String, message: String, params: Object }) : create and return a validation error. Useful for dynamically setting the path , params , or more likely, the error message . If either option is omitted it will use the current path, or default message.

Schema.test(options: object): Schema

Alternative test(..) signature. options is an object containing some of the following options:

Options = { name : string; test: ( value: any ) => boolean; message: string; params: ?object; exclusive: boolean = false ; }

In the case of mixing exclusive and non-exclusive tests the following logic is used. If a non-exclusive test is added to a schema with an exclusive test of the same name the exclusive test is removed and further tests of the same name will be stacked.

If an exclusive test is added to a schema with non-exclusive tests of the same name the previous tests are removed and further tests of the same name will replace each other.

let max = 64 ; let schema = yup.string().test({ name : 'max' , exclusive : true , params : { max }, message : '${path} must be less than ${max} characters' , test : ( value ) => value == null || value.length <= max, });

Schema.transform((currentValue: any, originalValue: any) => any): Schema

Adds a transformation to the transform chain. Transformations are central to the casting process, default transforms for each type coerce values to the specific type (as verified by isType() ). transforms are run before validations and only applied when the schema is not marked as strict (the default). Some types have built in transformations.

Transformations are useful for arbitrarily altering how the object is cast, however, you should take care not to mutate the passed in value. Transforms are run sequentially so each value represents the current state of the cast, you can use the originalValue param if you need to work on the raw initial value.

let schema = string().transform( ( value, originalvalue ) => { return this .isType(value) && value !== null ? value.toUpperCase() : value; }); schema.cast( 'jimmy' );

Each types will handle basic coercion of values to the proper type for you, but occasionally you may want to adjust or refine the default behavior. For example, if you wanted to use a different date parsing strategy than the default one you could do that with a transform.

module .exports = function ( formats = 'MMM dd, yyyy' ) { return date().transform( ( value, originalValue, context ) => { if (context.isType(value)) return value; value = Moment(originalValue, formats); return value.isValid() ? value.toDate() : new Date ( '' ); }); };

mixed

Creates a schema that matches all types, or just the ones you configure. Inherits from Schema .

import { mixed, InferType } from 'yup' ; let schema = mixed(); schema.validateSync( 'string' ); schema.validateSync( 1 ); schema.validateSync( new Date ()); InferType< typeof schema>

Custom types can be implemented by passing a type check function:

import { mixed, InferType } from 'yup' ; let objectIdSchema = yup .mixed((input): input is ObjectId => input instanceof ObjectId) .transform( ( value: any , input, ctx ) => { if (ctx.typeCheck(value)) return value; return new ObjectId(value); }); await objectIdSchema.validate(ObjectId( '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' )); await objectIdSchema.validate( '507f1f77bcf86cd799439011' ); InferType< typeof objectIdSchema>

string

Define a string schema. Inherits from Schema .

let schema = yup.string(); await schema.isValid( 'hello' );

By default, the cast logic of string is to call toString on the value if it exists.

empty values are not coerced (use ensure() to coerce empty values to empty strings).

Failed casts return the input value.

string.required(message?: string | function): Schema

The same as the mixed() schema required, except that empty strings are also considered 'missing' values.

string.length(limit: number | Ref, message?: string | function): Schema

Set a required length for the string value. The ${length} interpolation can be used in the message argument

string.min(limit: number | Ref, message?: string | function): Schema

Set a minimum length limit for the string value. The ${min} interpolation can be used in the message argument

string.max(limit: number | Ref, message?: string | function): Schema

Set a maximum length limit for the string value. The ${max} interpolation can be used in the message argument

string.matches(regex: Regex, message?: string | function): Schema

Provide an arbitrary regex to match the value against.

let schema = string().matches( /(hi|bye)/ ); await schema.isValid( 'hi' ); await schema.isValid( 'nope' );

string.matches(regex: Regex, options: { message: string, excludeEmptyString: bool }): Schema

An alternate signature for string.matches with an options object. excludeEmptyString , when true, short circuits the regex test when the value is an empty string

let schema = string().matches( /(hi|bye)/ , { excludeEmptyString : true }); await schema.isValid( '' );

string.email(message?: string | function): Schema

Validates the value as an email address via a regex.

string.url(message?: string | function): Schema

Validates the value as a valid URL via a regex.

string.uuid(message?: string | function): Schema

Validates the value as a valid UUID via a regex.

string.ensure(): Schema

Transforms undefined and null values to an empty string along with setting the default to an empty string.

string.trim(message?: string | function): Schema

Transforms string values by removing leading and trailing whitespace. If strict() is set it will only validate that the value is trimmed.

string.lowercase(message?: string | function): Schema

Transforms the string value to lowercase. If strict() is set it will only validate that the value is lowercase.

string.uppercase(message?: string | function): Schema

Transforms the string value to uppercase. If strict() is set it will only validate that the value is uppercase.

number

Define a number schema. Inherits from Schema .

let schema = yup.number(); await schema.isValid( 10 );

The default cast logic of number is: parseFloat .

Failed casts return NaN .

number.min(limit: number | Ref, message?: string | function): Schema

Set the minimum value allowed. The ${min} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

number.max(limit: number | Ref, message?: string | function): Schema

Set the maximum value allowed. The ${max} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

number.lessThan(max: number | Ref, message?: string | function): Schema

Value must be less than max . The ${less} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

number.moreThan(min: number | Ref, message?: string | function): Schema

Value must be strictly greater than min . The ${more} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

number.positive(message?: string | function): Schema

Value must be a positive number.

number.negative(message?: string | function): Schema

Value must be a negative number.

number.integer(message?: string | function): Schema

Validates that a number is an integer.

number.truncate(): Schema

Transformation that coerces the value to an integer by stripping off the digits to the right of the decimal point.

number.round(type: 'floor' | 'ceil' | 'trunc' | 'round' = 'round'): Schema

Adjusts the value via the specified method of Math (defaults to 'round').

boolean

Define a boolean schema. Inherits from Schema .

let schema = yup.boolean(); await schema.isValid( true );

Define a Date schema. By default ISO date strings will parse correctly, for more robust parsing options see the extending schema types at the end of the readme. Inherits from Schema .

let schema = yup.date(); await schema.isValid( new Date ());

The default cast logic of date is pass the value to the Date constructor, failing that, it will attempt to parse the date as an ISO date string.

Failed casts return an invalid Date.

Set the minimum date allowed. When a string is provided it will attempt to cast to a date first and use the result as the limit.

Set the maximum date allowed, When a string is provided it will attempt to cast to a date first and use the result as the limit.

array

Define an array schema. Arrays can be typed or not, When specifying the element type, cast and isValid will apply to the elements as well. Options passed into isValid are passed also passed to child schemas.

Inherits from Schema .

let schema = yup.array().of(yup.number().min( 2 )); await schema.isValid([ 2 , 3 ]); await schema.isValid([ 1 , -24 ]); schema.cast([ '2' , '3' ]);

You can also pass a subtype schema to the array constructor as a convenience.

array().of(yup.number()); array(yup.number());

Arrays have no default casting behavior.

array.of(type: Schema): this

Specify the schema of array elements. of() is optional and when omitted the array schema will not validate its contents.

array.json(): this

Attempt to parse input string values as JSON using JSON.parse .

array.length(length: number | Ref, message?: string | function): this

Set a specific length requirement for the array. The ${length} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

array.min(limit: number | Ref, message?: string | function): this

Set a minimum length limit for the array. The ${min} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

array.max(limit: number | Ref, message?: string | function): this

Set a maximum length limit for the array. The ${max} interpolation can be used in the message argument.

array.ensure(): this

Ensures that the value is an array, by setting the default to [] and transforming null and undefined values to an empty array as well. Any non-empty, non-array value will be wrapped in an array.

array().ensure().cast( null ); array().ensure().cast( 1 ); array().ensure().cast([ 1 ]);

array.compact(rejector: (value) => boolean): Schema

Removes falsey values from the array. Providing a rejecter function lets you specify the rejection criteria yourself.

array().compact().cast([ '' , 1 , 0 , 4 , false , null ]); array() .compact( function ( v ) { return v == null ; }) .cast([ '' , 1 , 0 , 4 , false , null ]);

tuple

Tuples, are fixed length arrays where each item has a distinct type.

Inherits from Schema .

import { tuple, string, number, InferType } from 'yup' ; let schema = tuple([ string().label( 'name' ), number().label( 'age' ).positive().integer(), ]); await schema.validate([ 'James' , 3 ]); await schema.validate([ 'James' , -24 ]); InferType< typeof schema>

tuples have no default casting behavior.

object

Define an object schema. Options passed into isValid are also passed to child schemas. Inherits from Schema .

yup.object({ name : string().required(), age : number().required().positive().integer(), email : string().email(), website : string().url(), });

object schema do not have any default transforms applied.

Object schema defaults

Object schema come with a default value already set, which "builds" out the object shape, a sets any defaults for fields:

const schema = object({ name : string().default( '' ), }); schema.default();

This may be a bit suprising, but is usually helpful since it allows large, nested schema to create default values that fill out the whole shape and not just the root object. There is one gotcha! though. For nested object schema that are optional but include non optional fields may fail in unexpected ways:

const schema = object({ id : string().required(), names : object({ first : string().required(), }), }); schema.isValid({ id : 1 });

This is because yup casts the input object before running validation which will produce:

{ id: '1', names: { first: undefined }}

During the validation phase names exists, and is validated, finding names.first missing. If you wish to avoid this behavior do one of the following:

Set the nested default to undefined: names.default(undefined)

mark it nullable and default to null: names.nullable().default(null)

object.shape(fields: object, noSortEdges?: Array<[string, string]>): Schema

Define the keys of the object and the schemas for said keys.

Note that you can chain shape method, which acts like Object.assign .

object({ a: string (), b: number (), }).shape({ b: string (), c: number (), });

would be exactly the same as:

object({ a: string (), b: string (), c: number (), });

object.json(): this

Attempt to parse input string values as JSON using JSON.parse .

object.concat(schemaB: ObjectSchema): ObjectSchema

Creates a object schema, by applying all settings and fields from schemaB to the base, producing a new schema. The object shape is shallowly merged with common fields from schemaB taking precedence over the base fields.

object.pick(keys: string[]): Schema

Create a new schema from a subset of the original's fields.

const person = object({ age : number().default( 30 ).required(), name : string().default( 'pat' ).required(), color : string().default( 'red' ).required(), }); const nameAndAge = person.pick([ 'name' , 'age' ]); nameAndAge.getDefault();

object.omit(keys: string[]): Schema

Create a new schema with fields omitted.

const person = object({ age : number().default( 30 ).required(), name : string().default( 'pat' ).required(), color : string().default( 'red' ).required(), }); const nameAndAge = person.omit([ 'color' ]); nameAndAge.getDefault();

object.from(fromKey: string, toKey: string, alias: boolean = false): this

Transforms the specified key to a new key. If alias is true then the old key will be left.

let schema = object({ myProp : mixed(), Other : mixed(), }) .from( 'prop' , 'myProp' ) .from( 'other' , 'Other' , true ); schema.cast({ prop : 5 , other : 6 });

object.noUnknown(onlyKnownKeys: boolean = true, message?: string | function): Schema

Validate that the object value only contains keys specified in shape , pass false as the first argument to disable the check. Restricting keys to known, also enables stripUnknown option, when not in strict mode.

object.camelCase(): Schema

Transforms all object keys to camelCase

object.constantCase(): Schema

Transforms all object keys to CONSTANT_CASE.