openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@cityofzion/neon-api

by CityOfZion
4.9.0 (see all)

Javascript libraries that allow the applications to interact with NEO blockchain

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

neon-js

Neon JavaScript SDK.

Overview

This is the JS SDK for the NEO blockchain platform. This project aims to be a lightweight library focused on providing blockchain interactions in the browser.

It is currently in use by Neon.

Visit the docs to learn how to use this library! [Neo2] [Neo3]

Getting started

Installation

Nodejs

npm i @cityofzion/neon-js

Browser through CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@cityofzion/neon-js" />

Usage

Nodejs

const Neon = require("@cityofzion/neon-js");
const acct = Neon.create.Account("ALq7AWrhAueN6mJNqk6FHJjnsEoPRytLdW");

Browser

Once imported using the script tag, the module is available as a global object Neon.

console.log(Neon);
var acct = Neon.create.Account("ALq7AWrhAueN6mJNqk6FHJjnsEoPRytLdW");

Find more guides on our documentation website

Contributing

Please refer to CONTRIBUTING for development practices.

Setup

This repository is a typescript mono-repo using Lerna and Yarn workspaces. Please ensure the following is installed:

  • Yarn (a version that support workspaces)
  • Node (latest LTS aka v8 at time of writing)

lerna is optional and only required for advanced operations.

git clone https://github.com/CityOfZion/neon-js.git
cd neon-js
yarn
yarn bootstrap
yarn build

Testing

yarn lint
yarn build
yarn dist
yarn test:unit
yarn test:integration

Docs

We use Docusaurus for our docs website. The docs are stored in ./docs while the main website and its configuration is in ./website.

cd website
yarn
yarn start

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial