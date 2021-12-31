Citation.js converts formats like BibTeX, Wikidata JSON and BibJSON to CSL-JSON to convert to other formats like APA, Vancouver, RIS and back to BibTeX.

Read the paper "Citation.js: a format-independent, modular bibliography tool for the browser and command line" on PeerJ Computer Science.

Packages

Core

Core functionality:

Cite : reference manager

: reference manager plugins : plugins manager

: plugins manager util : several utility functions and classes

: several utility functions and classes version

CLI

CLI:

Usage : citation-js [options] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number -i, -- input <path> Input file . If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin -t, --text <string> Input text. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin - u , --url <string> Deprecated in favor of -t, --text. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin - o , --output <path> Output file (omit file extension). If this option is omitted, the output is written to stdout -R, --output-non-real Output as a text file - f , --output- type <option> Output structure type : string , html, json (defaul t: "json" ) -s, --output-style <option> Output scheme. A combination of --output-format json and --output-style citation-* is considered invalid. Option s: csl (Citation Style Lanugage JSON), bibtex, citation-* (where * is any formatting style) (defaul t: "csl" ) - l , --output- language <option> Output language . [RFC 5646 ](http s: //tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5646) codes (defaul t: "en-US" ) -h, -- help output usage information

Plugins