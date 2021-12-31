Citation.js converts formats like BibTeX, Wikidata JSON and BibJSON to CSL-JSON to convert to other formats like APA, Vancouver, RIS and back to BibTeX.
Read the paper "Citation.js: a format-independent, modular bibliography tool for the browser and command line" on PeerJ Computer Science.
Cite: reference manager
plugins: plugins manager
util: several utility functions and classes
version
CLI:
Usage: citation-js [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-i, --input <path> Input file. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin
-t, --text <string> Input text. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin
-u, --url <string> Deprecated in favor of -t, --text. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin
-o, --output <path> Output file (omit file extension). If this option is omitted, the output is written to stdout
-R, --output-non-real Output as a text file
-f, --output-type <option> Output structure type: string, html, json (default: "json")
-s, --output-style <option> Output scheme. A combination of --output-format json and --output-style citation-* is considered invalid. Options: csl (Citation Style Lanugage JSON), bibtex, citation-* (where * is any formatting style) (default: "csl")
-l, --output-language <option> Output language. [RFC 5646](https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5646) codes (default: "en-US")
-h, --help output usage information
|Plugin
|Description
plugin-bibjson
|Plugin for BibJSON formats for Citation.js
plugin-bibtex
|Plugin for BibTeX formats for Citation.js
plugin-csl
|Plugin for CSL output for Citation.js
plugin-doi
|Plugin for DOI input for Citation.js
plugin-ris
|Plugin for RIS formats for Citation.js
plugin-wikidata
|Plugin for Wikidata for Citation.js