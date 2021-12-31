openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@citation-js/core

by citation-js
0.5.4 (see all)

Convert different bibliographic metadata sources

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Citation.js

Citation.js converts formats like BibTeX, Wikidata JSON and BibJSON to CSL-JSON to convert to other formats like APA, Vancouver, RIS and back to BibTeX.

Read the paper "Citation.js: a format-independent, modular bibliography tool for the browser and command line" on PeerJ Computer Science.

SiteRepoGetting StartedDocumentationDemo

NPM version NPM total downloads Build Status devDependencies Status License JavaScript Style Guide Join the chat at https://gitter.im/citation-js/Lobby

Packages

Core

Core functionality:

  • Cite: reference manager
  • plugins: plugins manager
  • util: several utility functions and classes
  • version

CLI

CLI:

Usage: citation-js [options]

Options:
  -V, --version                   output the version number
  -i, --input <path>              Input file. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin
  -t, --text <string>             Input text. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin
  -u, --url <string>              Deprecated in favor of -t, --text. If all input options are omitted, it uses stdin
  -o, --output <path>             Output file (omit file extension). If this option is omitted, the output is written to stdout
  -R, --output-non-real           Output as a text file
  -f, --output-type <option>      Output structure type: string, html, json (default: "json")
  -s, --output-style <option>     Output scheme. A combination of --output-format json and --output-style citation-* is considered invalid. Options: csl (Citation Style Lanugage JSON), bibtex, citation-* (where * is any formatting style) (default: "csl")
  -l, --output-language <option>  Output language. [RFC 5646](https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5646) codes (default: "en-US")
  -h, --help                      output usage information

Plugins

PluginDescription
plugin-bibjsonPlugin for BibJSON formats for Citation.js
plugin-bibtexPlugin for BibTeX formats for Citation.js
plugin-cslPlugin for CSL output for Citation.js
plugin-doiPlugin for DOI input for Citation.js
plugin-risPlugin for RIS formats for Citation.js
plugin-wikidataPlugin for Wikidata for Citation.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial