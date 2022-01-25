Webex Widgets for React
The Webex Widgets for React library allows developers to easily incorporate Webex functionality into an application.
This library allows React developers to quickly and easily create a Webex experience within their apps. Here we provide basic components (e.g. buttons, text fields, icons) that reflect the styles and aesthetics of Webex, along with more complex, complete widgets, such as the Webex Space Widget.
The basic components are just presentational React https://github.com/facebook/react components, while our widgets leverage Redux https://github.com/reactjs/redux and the Webex Javascript SDK https://github.com/webex/webex-js-sdk.
While many of our components are purely presentational, some have extended functionality that provide a piece of the full Webex experience. These fully self contained elements are called
Widgets and are available here:
A functional demo of both Space and Recents widgets can be loaded by simply running:
$ npm start
git clone https://github.com/webex/react-widgets.git)
npm install from the root of the repo. You will want to run this every time you pull down any new updates.
npm start
When a widget is bundled and loaded via script tag, the version number is available in the following ways:
window.webex.widgetFn.{widgetName}.version (e.g.
window.webex.widgetFn.spaceWidget.version)
window.webex.widget({widgetEl}).version (e.g.
window.webex.widget(document.getElementById('myWidget')).version)
We follow our Webex Web Styleguide when developing any web based libraries and tools. Please check it out and do your best to follow our norms when contributing to this codebase.
As a best practice, we provide a Sub-resource Integrity (SRI) hash for all of our CDN hosted distributable files. A manifest listing all of the files with associated
integrity hashes can be found for the latest build, where
{NAME} is the name of the widget at
https://code.s4d.io/widget-{NAME}/production/manifest.json.
Manifest Example
{
"version": "0.1.215",
"files": [
{
"name": "bundle.js",
"url": "https://code.s4d.io/widget-space/archives/0.1.120/bundle.js",
"signature": "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",
"integrity": "sha384-3bMDdbkrYdS5m4SA7/gzkh7/G9ppEV0BVyPs2TZqbny/z9aPaw4D3DHS1+Wg9phW"
}
]
}
To find the SRI hash for a specific build of the widgets, you can use the following URL, replacing {VERSION} with the specific version you are looking for:
https://code.s4d.io/widget-space/archives/{VERSION}/manifest.json.
Additionally, for those who want an additional layer of verification, a
signature has been provided that is signed by a private key. You can use our public key to verify this signature. Here is example of the verification process using the nodeJS built-in
crypto library:
const crypto = require('crypto');
function verifySignature({
data,
signature,
publicKey
}) {
// Verify that we signed correctly using public key
const verify = crypto.createVerify('RSA-SHA384');
verify.write(data);
verify.end();
// True if signature is verified
return verify.verify(publicKey, signature, 'base64');
}
See CONTRIBUTING for details.
Please reach out to our developer support team for any issues you may be experiencing with the SDK.
