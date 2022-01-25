@ciscospark/react-container-read-receipts

Webex Widgets for React

The Webex Widgets for React library allows developers to easily incorporate Webex functionality into an application.

Table of Contents

Background

This library allows React developers to quickly and easily create a Webex experience within their apps. Here we provide basic components (e.g. buttons, text fields, icons) that reflect the styles and aesthetics of Webex, along with more complex, complete widgets, such as the Webex Space Widget.

The basic components are just presentational React https://github.com/facebook/react components, while our widgets leverage Redux https://github.com/reactjs/redux and the Webex Javascript SDK https://github.com/webex/webex-js-sdk.

Widgets

While many of our components are purely presentational, some have extended functionality that provide a piece of the full Webex experience. These fully self contained elements are called Widgets and are available here:

Usage

A functional demo of both Space and Recents widgets can be loaded by simply running:

$ npm start

Install

Serve From Source

Clone this repo using a git client (e.g. git clone https://github.com/webex/react-widgets.git ) Run npm install from the root of the repo. You will want to run this every time you pull down any new updates. From the root of the repo, run the following to serve the widgets demo: npm start The widget demo will be running on http://localhost:8000

Version

When a widget is bundled and loaded via script tag, the version number is available in the following ways:

A comment at the top of each bundled file

Programmatic access after a widget has been registered: window.webex.widgetFn.{widgetName}.version (e.g. window.webex.widgetFn.spaceWidget.version )

(e.g. ) Access after a widget has been instantiated: window.webex.widget({widgetEl}).version (e.g. window.webex.widget(document.getElementById('myWidget')).version )

Coding Style

We follow our Webex Web Styleguide when developing any web based libraries and tools. Please check it out and do your best to follow our norms when contributing to this codebase.

Code Verification

As a best practice, we provide a Sub-resource Integrity (SRI) hash for all of our CDN hosted distributable files. A manifest listing all of the files with associated integrity hashes can be found for the latest build, where {NAME} is the name of the widget at https://code.s4d.io/widget-{NAME}/production/manifest.json .

Manifest Example { "version" : "0.1.215" , "files" : [ { "name" : "bundle.js" , "url" : "https://code.s4d.io/widget-space/archives/0.1.120/bundle.js" , "signature" : "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" , "integrity" : "sha384-3bMDdbkrYdS5m4SA7/gzkh7/G9ppEV0BVyPs2TZqbny/z9aPaw4D3DHS1+Wg9phW" } ] }

To find the SRI hash for a specific build of the widgets, you can use the following URL, replacing {VERSION} with the specific version you are looking for: https://code.s4d.io/widget-space/archives/{VERSION}/manifest.json .

Additionally, for those who want an additional layer of verification, a signature has been provided that is signed by a private key. You can use our public key to verify this signature. Here is example of the verification process using the nodeJS built-in crypto library:

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); function verifySignature ( { data, signature, publicKey } ) { const verify = crypto.createVerify( 'RSA-SHA384' ); verify.write(data); verify.end(); return verify.verify(publicKey, signature, 'base64' ); }

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING for details.

Issues

Please reach out to our developer support team for any issues you may be experiencing with the SDK.

License

© 2017-2020 Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

See LICENSE for details.