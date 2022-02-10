Upgrading from Cisco Spark to Webex?
This is a monorepo containing all officially maintained Cisco Webex JS SDK modules in the same repo. webex is a collection of node modules targeting our external APIs.
We test against the Active LTS (Long Term Support) version of Node.js and use npm@6 to run security audits.
To install the latest stable version of the SDK from NPM:
npm install --save webex
To use the SDK, you will need Cisco Webex credentials. If you do not already have a Cisco Webex account, visit Cisco Webex for Developers to create your account and retrieve your access token.
See the detailed docs for more usage examples.
const Webex = require(`webex`);
const webex = Webex.init({
credentials: {
access_token: <your webex access token>
}
});
// Create a room with the title "My First Room"
// Add Alice and Bob to the room
// Send a **Hi Everyone** message to the room
webex.rooms.create({ title: `My First Room` }).then(room => {
return Promise.all([
webex.memberships.create({
roomId: room.id,
personEmail: `alice@example.com`
}),
webex.memberships.create({
roomId: room.id,
personEmail: `bob@example.com`
})
]).then(() =>
webex.messages.create({
markdown: `**Hi Everyone**`,
roomId: room.id
})
);
});
We provide a built, minified version of the SDK, that includes
window.Webex. You can access it via unpkg, jsdelivr, or gitcdn.xyz.
<!-- unpkg -->
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/webex/umd/webex.min.js"></script>
<!-- jsdelivr -->
<script crossorigin src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/webex/umd/webex.min.js"></script>
<!-- gitcdn -->
<script crossorigin src="https://gitcdn.xyz/repo/webex/webex-js-sdk/master/packages/node_modules/webex/umd/webex.min.js"></script>
If you're already using a bundler (like Webpack or Rollup) you can simply import/require the package and use the above snippet and assign the initialized
webex variable to
window.webex.
For a quick example, we'll use Parcel to bundle the SDK for a website. For any more information and questions on how to use Parcel, please head to their website.
index.js.
import { init as initWebex } from 'webex';
// Initialize the SDK and make it available to the window
const webex = (window.webex = initWebex({
credentials: {
access_token: <your webex access token>
}
}));
// Create a room with the title "My First Room"
webex.rooms
.create({
title: 'My First Room!'
})
.catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
// Filter for "My First Room" from the last 10 rooms
webex.rooms
.list({
max: 10
})
.then((rooms) => {
// Destructure room properties for its id (aliased to roomId) and title
const { id: roomId, title } = rooms.items.filter(
room => room.title === 'My First Room!'
)[0];
// Post message "Hello World!" to "My First Room!"
webex.messages.create({
roomId,
text: 'Hello World!'
});
// Log the the room name and the message we created
return webex.messages
.list({ roomId, max: 1 })
// Destructure promised value to get the text property from the first item in items array
.then(({ items: [{ text }] }) =>
console.log(`Last message sent to room "${title}": ${text}`)
);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
});
index.html .
<html>
<head>
<title>Webex SDK for Browsers</title>
</head>
<body>
<script src="./index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
browserlist property to your
package.json. We're using the last two versions of both Chrome and Firefox in this example
"browserslist": [
"last 2 Chrome versions"
"last 2 Firefox versions"
]
NOTE: This is needed for parcel to correctly compile dependencies the SDK uses for the browser environment. The SDK uses the
last 2 versions of Chrome and Firefox, so we're including it here too. You can use browserl.ist to configure your own setup
parcel index.html in your terminal.
webex/env or
ciscospark/env?
Sample code can be found in packages/node_modules/samples. You can demo them by going to js.samples.s4d.io/ or you can run them yourself by following this guide in the Contribution Guide
|Samples
|Hosted
|Samples code
|js.samples.s4d.io/
Pull requests welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more details about building the packages and submitting pull requests for suggested changes.
Please reach out to our developer support team for any issues you may be experiencing with the SDK.
