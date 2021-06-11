Install
angular-tree-component:
npm install @circlon/angular-tree-component
Import
TreeModule:
import { TreeModule } from '@circlon/angular-tree-component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [TreeModule],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Add css to
styles.scss or include in
angular.json:
@import '~@circlon/angular-tree-component/css/angular-tree-component.css';
We are redoing the documentation. You can find the new documentation here: https://circlongroup.github.io/angular-tree-component/
The API Reference is still in our old documentation for now:
https://angular2-tree.readme.io/docs/
angular-tree-component supports angular 2 and above, and AoT compilation.
Run
npm run build (
npm run build:win for windows users) to build. Run
npm start:example-app and open localhost:4200 to test your code before submitting a pull request.
To run tests locally - make sure port 4200 is available and run:
$ npm run build # build:win for windows; wait until build finished
$ npm run start:example-app # Wait until webpack finishes and http://localhost:4200 is available
$ npm run test:dev
Please check the issues / project before starting to work on a feature / bug to make sure it's not already in progress.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.