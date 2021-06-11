openbase logo
@circlon/angular-tree-component

by CirclonGroup
11.0.4 (see all)

A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)

Readme

npm version Build Status slack

angular tree component

Getting started

Install angular-tree-component:

npm install @circlon/angular-tree-component

Import TreeModule:

import { TreeModule } from '@circlon/angular-tree-component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [TreeModule],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

Add css to styles.scss or include in angular.json:

@import '~@circlon/angular-tree-component/css/angular-tree-component.css';

Docs, Demos & More

We are redoing the documentation. You can find the new documentation here: https://circlongroup.github.io/angular-tree-component/

The API Reference is still in our old documentation for now:

https://angular2-tree.readme.io/docs/

Support

Stackoverflow

Slack Community

Angular supported version

angular-tree-component supports angular 2 and above, and AoT compilation.

Contributing

Run npm run build (npm run build:win for windows users) to build. Run npm start:example-app and open localhost:4200 to test your code before submitting a pull request.

To run tests locally - make sure port 4200 is available and run:

$ npm run build              # build:win for windows; wait until build finished 
$ npm run start:example-app  # Wait until webpack finishes and http://localhost:4200 is available
$ npm run test:dev

Please check the issues / project before starting to work on a feature / bug to make sure it's not already in progress.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

