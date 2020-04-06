A really light-weight way to create queues with a nice API if you're already using MongoDB.
Now compatible with the MongoDB v3 driver.
For MongoDB v2 driver use mongodb-queue@3.
NOTE: This package is considered feature complete and STABLE hence there is not a whole lot of development on it though it is being used extensively. Use it with all your might and let us know of any problems - it should be bullet-proof.
Create a connection to your MongoDB database, and use it to create a queue object:
var mongodb = require('mongodb')
var mongoDbQueue = require('mongodb-queue')
const url = 'mongodb://localhost:27017/'
const client = new mongodb.MongoClient(url, { useNewUrlParser: true })
client.connect(err => {
const db = client.db('test')
const queue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'my-queue')
// ...
})
Add a message to a queue:
queue.add('Hello, World!', (err, id) => {
// Message with payload 'Hello, World!' added.
// 'id' is returned, useful for logging.
})
Get a message from the queue:
queue.get((err, msg) => {
console.log('msg.id=' + msg.id)
console.log('msg.ack=' + msg.ack)
console.log('msg.payload=' + msg.payload) // 'Hello, World!'
console.log('msg.tries=' + msg.tries)
})
Ping a message to keep it's visibility open for long-running tasks
queue.ping(msg.ack, (err, id) => {
// Visibility window now increased for this message id.
// 'id' is returned, useful for logging.
})
Ack a message (and remove it from the queue):
queue.ack(msg.ack, (err, id) => {
// This msg removed from queue for this ack.
// The 'id' of the message is returned, useful for logging.
})
By default, all old messages - even processed ones - are left in MongoDB. This is so that you can go and analyse them if you want. However, you can call the following function to remove processed messages:
queue.clean((err) => {
// All processed (ie. acked) messages have been deleted
})
And if you haven't already, you should call this to make sure indexes have been added in MongoDB. Of course, if you've called this once (in some kind one-off script) you don't need to call it in your program. Of course, check the changelock to see if you need to update them with new releases:
queue.createIndexes((err, indexName) => {
// The indexes needed have been added to MongoDB.
})
To create a queue, call the exported function with the
MongoClient, the name
and a set of opts. The MongoDB collection used is the same name as the name
passed in:
var mongoDbQueue = require('mongodb-queue')
// an instance of a queue
var queue1 = mongoDbQueue(db, 'a-queue')
// another queue which uses the same collection as above
var queue2 = mongoDbQueue(db, 'a-queue')
Using
queue1 and
queue2 here won't interfere with each other and will play along nicely, but that's not
a good idea code-wise - just use the same object. This example is for illustrative purposes only.
Note: Don't use the same queue name twice with different options, otherwise behaviour is undefined and again it's not something you should do.
To pass in options for the queue:
var resizeQueue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'resize-queue', { visibility : 30, delay : 15 })
This example shows a queue with a message visibility of 30s and a delay to each message of 15s.
This is the name of the MongoDB Collection you wish to use to store the messages. Each queue you create will be it's own collection.
e.g.
var resizeImageQueue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'resize-image-queue')
var notifyOwnerQueue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'notify-owner-queue')
This will create two collections in MongoDB called
resize-image-queue and
notify-owner-queue.
Default:
30
By default, if you don't ack a message within the first 30s after receiving it, it is placed back in the queue so it can be fetched again. This is called the visibility window.
You may set this visibility window on a per queue basis. For example, to set the visibility to 15 seconds:
var queue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'queue', { visibility : 15 })
All messages in this queue now have a visibility window of 15s, instead of the default 30s.
Default:
0
When a message is added to a queue, it is immediately available for retrieval.
However, there are times when you might like to delay messages coming off a queue.
ie. if you set delay to be
10, then every message will only be available for
retrieval 10s after being added.
To delay all messages by 10 seconds, try this:
var queue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'queue', { delay : 10 })
This is now the default for every message added to the queue.
Default: none
Messages that have been retried over
maxRetries will be pushed to this queue so you can
automatically see problem messages.
Pass in a queue (that you created) onto which these messages will be pushed:
var deadQueue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'dead-queue')
var queue = mongoDbQueue(db, 'queue', { deadQueue : deadQueue })
If you pop a message off the
queue over
maxRetries times and still have not acked it,
it will be pushed onto the
deadQueue for you. This happens when you
.get() (not when
you miss acking a message in it's visibility window). By doing it when you call
.get(),
the unprocessed message will be received, pushed to the
deadQueue, acked off the normal
queue and
.get() will check for new messages prior to returning you one (or none).
Default: 5
This option only comes into effect if you pass in a
deadQueue as shown above. What this
means is that if an item is popped off the queue
maxRetries times (e.g. 5) and not acked,
it will be moved to this
deadQueue the next time it is tried to pop off. You can poll your
deadQueue for dead messages much like you can poll your regular queues.
The payload of the messages in the dead queue are the entire messages returned when
.get()ing
them from the original queue.
e.g.
Given this message:
msg = {
id: '533b1eb64ee78a57664cc76c',
ack: 'c8a3cc585cbaaacf549d746d7db72f69',
payload: 'Hello, World!',
tries: 1
}
If it is not acked within the
maxRetries times, then when you receive this same message
from the
deadQueue, it may look like this:
msg = {
id: '533b1ecf3ca3a76b667671ef',
ack: '73872b204e3f7be84050a1ce82c5c9c0',
payload: {
id: '533b1eb64ee78a57664cc76c',
ack: 'c8a3cc585cbaaacf549d746d7db72f69',
payload: 'Hello, World!',
tries: 5
},
tries: 1
}
Notice that the payload from the
deadQueue is exactly the same as the original message
when it was on the original queue (except with the number of tries set to 5).
You can add a string to the queue:
queue.add('Hello, World!', (err, id) => {
// Message with payload 'Hello, World!' added.
// 'id' is returned, useful for logging.
})
Or add an object of your choosing:
queue.add({ err: 'E_BORKED', msg: 'Broken' }, (err, id) => {
// Message with payload { err: 'E_BORKED', msg: 'Broken' } added.
// 'id' is returned, useful for logging.
})
Or add multiple messages:
queue.add(['msg1', 'msg2', 'msg3'], (err, ids) => {
// Messages with payloads 'msg1', 'msg2' & 'msg3' added.
// All 'id's are returned as an array, useful for logging.
})
You can delay individual messages from being visible by passing the
delay option:
queue.add('Later', { delay: 120 }, (err, id) => {
// Message with payload 'Later' added.
// 'id' is returned, useful for logging.
// This message won't be available for getting for 2 mins.
})
Retrieve a message from the queue:
queue.get((err, msg) => {
// You can now process the message
// IMPORTANT: The callback will not wait for an message if the queue is empty. The message will be undefined if the queue is empty.
})
You can choose the visibility of an individual retrieved message by passing the
visibility option:
queue.get({ visibility: 10 }, (err, msg) => {
// You can now process the message for 10s before it goes back into the queue if not ack'd instead of the duration that is set on the queue in general
})
Message will have the following structure:
{
id: '533b1eb64ee78a57664cc76c', // ID of the message
ack: 'c8a3cc585cbaaacf549d746d7db72f69', // ID for ack and ping operations
payload: 'Hello, World!', // Payload passed when the message was addded
tries: 1 // Number of times this message has been retrieved from queue without being ack'd
}
After you have received an item from a queue and processed it, you can delete it
by calling
.ack() with the unique
ackId returned:
queue.get((err, msg) => {
queue.ack(msg.ack, (err, id) => {
// this message has now been removed from the queue
})
})
After you have received an item from a queue and you are taking a while
to process it, you can
.ping() the message to tell the queue that you are
still alive and continuing to process the message:
queue.get((err, msg) => {
queue.ping(msg.ack, (err, id) => {
// this message has had it's visibility window extended
})
})
You can also choose the visibility time that gets added by the ping operation by passing the
visibility option:
queue.get((err, msg) => {
queue.ping(msg.ack, { visibility: 10 }, (err, id) => {
// this message has had it's visibility window extended by 10s instead of the visibilty set on the queue in general
})
})
Returns the total number of messages that has ever been in the queue, including all current messages:
queue.total((err, count) => {
console.log('This queue has seen %d messages', count)
})
Returns the total number of messages that are waiting in the queue.
queue.size((err, count) => {
console.log('This queue has %d current messages', count)
})
Returns the total number of messages that are currently in flight. ie. that have been received but not yet acked:
queue.inFlight((err, count) => {
console.log('A total of %d messages are currently being processed', count)
})
Returns the total number of messages that have been processed correctly in the queue:
queue.done((err, count) => {
console.log('This queue has processed %d messages', count)
})
Deletes all processed mesages from the queue. Of course, you can leave these hanging around
if you wish, but delete them if you no longer need them. Perhaps do this using
setInterval
for a regular cleaning:
queue.clean((err) => {
console.log('The processed messages have been deleted from the queue')
})
If you add up
.size() + .inFlight() + .done() then you should get
.total()
but this will only be approximate since these are different operations hitting the database
at slightly different times. Hence, a message or two might be counted twice or not at all
depending on message turnover at any one time. You should not rely on these numbers for
anything but are included as approximations at any point in time.
Whilst using MongoDB recently and having a need for lightweight queues, I realised that the atomic operations that MongoDB provides are ideal for this kind of job.
Since everything it atomic, it is impossible to lose messages in or around your application. I guess MongoDB could lose them but it's a safer bet it won't compared to your own application.
As an example of the atomic nature being used, messages stay in the same collection
and are never moved around or deleted, just a couple of fields are set, incremented
or deleted. We always use MongoDB's excellent
collection.findAndModify() so that
each message is updated atomically inside MongoDB and we never have to fetch something,
change it and store it back.
We may add the ability for each function to return a promise in the future so it can be used as such, or with async/await.
delay
delay option
queueName
