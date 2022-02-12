https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/10513364/152621466-59a41c65-52b4-4518-9d79-ffa3fafa498a.mp4

Install

npm install react-hook-form

Quickstart

import React from 'react' ; import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form' ; function App ( ) { const { register, handleSubmit, formState : { errors }, } = useForm(); const onSubmit = ( data ) => console .log(data); return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}> <input {...register('firstName')} /> <input {...register('lastName', { required: true })} /> {errors.lastName && <p>Last name is required.</p>} <input {...register('age', { pattern: /\d+/ })} /> {errors.age && <p>Please enter number for age.</p>} <input type="submit" /> </form> ); }

