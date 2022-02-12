openbase logo
@chouandy/react-hook-form

by react-hook-form
6.15.8-rc.2 (see all)

📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)

Overview

Features

https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/10513364/152621466-59a41c65-52b4-4518-9d79-ffa3fafa498a.mp4

Install

Get started | API | Examples | Demo | Form Builder | FAQs

Quickstart

Install

npm install react-hook-form

Quickstart

import React from 'react';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';

function App() {
  const {
    register,
    handleSubmit,
    formState: { errors },
  } = useForm();
  const onSubmit = (data) => console.log(data);

  return (
    <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
      <input {...register('firstName')} />
      <input {...register('lastName', { required: true })} />
      {errors.lastName && <p>Last name is required.</p>}
      <input {...register('age', { pattern: /\d+/ })} />
      {errors.age && <p>Please enter number for age.</p>}
      <input type="submit" />
    </form>
  );
}

