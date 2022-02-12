https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/10513364/152621466-59a41c65-52b4-4518-9d79-ffa3fafa498a.mp4
npm install react-hook-form
import React from 'react';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
function App() {
const {
register,
handleSubmit,
formState: { errors },
} = useForm();
const onSubmit = (data) => console.log(data);
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
<input {...register('firstName')} />
<input {...register('lastName', { required: true })} />
{errors.lastName && <p>Last name is required.</p>}
<input {...register('age', { pattern: /\d+/ })} />
{errors.age && <p>Please enter number for age.</p>}
<input type="submit" />
</form>
);
}
