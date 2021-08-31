openbase logo
@chezearth/swagger-node-runner

by apigee-127
0.7.4-1 (see all)

The heart of Swagger-Node

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Middleware for Swagger projects

Coverage Status

This is the middleware engine used by the Swagger project. It is designed to handle all your Swagger-driven API project needs with minimal fuss - and maximal flexibility.

Important upgrade note!

If you're upgrading a swagger-node generated project, you must follow the upgrade instructions in the release notes for the upgrade to succeed.

Also, be sure to read the following release notes for more information on other changes and enhancements:

https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.6.4
https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.6.10
https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.6.11
https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.7.0
https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.7.1

