Middleware for Swagger projects

This is the middleware engine used by the Swagger project. It is designed to handle all your Swagger-driven API project needs with minimal fuss - and maximal flexibility.

Important upgrade note!

If you're upgrading a swagger-node generated project, you must follow the upgrade instructions in the release notes for the upgrade to succeed.

Also, be sure to read the following release notes for more information on other changes and enhancements:

https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.6.4

https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.6.10

https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.6.11

https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.7.0

https://github.com/theganyo/swagger-node-runner/releases/tag/v0.7.1