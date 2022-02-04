Chevrotain

Introduction

Chevrotain is a blazing fast and feature rich Parser Building Toolkit for JavaScript. It can be used to build parsers/compilers/interpreters for various use cases ranging from simple configuration files, to full-fledged programing languages.

A more in depth description of Chevrotain can be found in this great article on: Parsing in JavaScript: Tools and Libraries.

It is important to note that Chevrotain is NOT a parser generator. It solves the same kind of problems as a parser generator, just without any code generation. Chevrotain Grammars are pure code which can be created/debugged/edited as any other pure code without requiring any new tools or processes.

TLDR

Installation

npm : npm install chevrotain

: Browser : The npm package contains Chevrotain as concatenated and minified files ready for use in a browser. These can also be accessed directly via UNPKG in a script tag. Latest: https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib/chevrotain.js https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib/chevrotain.min.js https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib_esm/chevrotain.mjs https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib_esm/chevrotain.min.mjs Explicit version number: https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib/chevrotain.js https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib/chevrotain.min.js https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib_esm/chevrotain.mjs https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib_esm/chevrotain.min.mjs

: The npm package contains Chevrotain as concatenated and minified files ready for use in a browser. These can also be accessed directly via UNPKG in a script tag.

Documentation & Resources

Compatibility

Chevrotain will run on any modern JavaScript ES2015 runtime. That includes nodejs maintenance/active/current version, modern major browsers, but not legacy ES5.1 runtimes such as IE11.

Uses UMD to work with common module loaders (browser global / amd / commonjs).

Contributions

Contributions are greatly appreciated. See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

Where used

