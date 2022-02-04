openbase logo
@chevrotain/types

by Chevrotain

Parser Building Toolkit for JavaScript

Readme

Discussions npm npm Continuous Integration styled with prettier Commitizen friendly

Chevrotain

Introduction

Chevrotain is a blazing fast and feature rich Parser Building Toolkit for JavaScript. It can be used to build parsers/compilers/interpreters for various use cases ranging from simple configuration files, to full-fledged programing languages.

A more in depth description of Chevrotain can be found in this great article on: Parsing in JavaScript: Tools and Libraries.

It is important to note that Chevrotain is NOT a parser generator. It solves the same kind of problems as a parser generator, just without any code generation. Chevrotain Grammars are pure code which can be created/debugged/edited as any other pure code without requiring any new tools or processes.

TLDR

Installation

  • npm: npm install chevrotain
  • Browser: The npm package contains Chevrotain as concatenated and minified files ready for use in a browser. These can also be accessed directly via UNPKG in a script tag.
    • Latest:
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib/chevrotain.js
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib/chevrotain.min.js
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib_esm/chevrotain.mjs
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib_esm/chevrotain.min.mjs
    • Explicit version number:
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib/chevrotain.js
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib/chevrotain.min.js
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib_esm/chevrotain.mjs
      • https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib_esm/chevrotain.min.mjs

Documentation & Resources

Compatibility

Chevrotain will run on any modern JavaScript ES2015 runtime. That includes nodejs maintenance/active/current version, modern major browsers, but not legacy ES5.1 runtimes such as IE11.

  • Uses UMD to work with common module loaders (browser global / amd / commonjs).

Contributions

Contributions are greatly appreciated. See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

Where used

A small curated list:

  1. HyperFormula

    • HyperFormula is an open source, spreadsheet-like calculation engine
    • source

  2. Langium

    • Langium is a language engineering tool with built-in support for the Language Server Protocol.

  3. Prettier-Java

    • A Prettier Plugin for Java
    • source

  4. JHipster Domain Language

    • The JDL is a JHipster-specific domain language where you can describe all your applications, deployments, entities and their relationships in a single file (or more than one) with a user-friendly syntax.
    • source

  5. Argdown

    • Argdown is a simple syntax for analyzing complex argumentation.
    • source

