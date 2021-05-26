Animate React Component easily.

Install

Usage

import Animate from 'rc-animate' ; export default () => ( < Animate animation = {{ ... }}> < p key = "1" > 1 </ p > < p key = "2" > 2 </ p > </ Animate > );

Compatibility



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Electron IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

API

props

name type default description component React.Element/String 'span' wrap dom node or component for children. set to '' if you do not wrap for only one child componentProps Object {} extra props that will be passed to component showProp String using prop for show and hide. [demo](http://react-component.github.io/animate/examples/hide-todo.html) exclusive Boolean whether allow only one set of animations(enter and leave) at the same time. transitionName String|Object specify corresponding css, see ReactCSSTransitionGroup transitionAppear Boolean false whether support transition appear anim transitionEnter Boolean true whether support transition enter anim transitionLeave Boolean true whether support transition leave anim onEnd function(key:String, exists:Boolean) true animation end callback animation Object {} to animate with js. see animation format below.

animation format

with appear, enter and leave as keys. for example:

{ appear : function ( node, done ) { node.style.display= 'none' ; $(node).slideUp(done); return { stop : function ( ) { $(node).stop( true ); } }; }, enter : function ( ) { this .appear.apply( this , arguments ); }, leave : function ( node, done ) { node.style.display= '' ; $(node).slideDown(done); return { stop : function ( ) { $(node).stop( true ); } }; } }

Development

npm install npm start

Example

http://localhost:8200/examples/index.md

online example: http://react-component.github.io/animate/examples/

Test Case

npm test npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rc-animate is released under the MIT license.