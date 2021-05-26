Animate React Component easily.
import Animate from 'rc-animate';
export default () => (
<Animate animation={{ ... }}>
<p key="1">1</p>
<p key="2">2</p>
</Animate>
);
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|name
|type
|default
|description
|component
|React.Element/String
|'span'
|wrap dom node or component for children. set to '' if you do not wrap for only one child
|componentProps
|Object
|{}
|extra props that will be passed to component
|showProp
|String
|using prop for show and hide. [demo](http://react-component.github.io/animate/examples/hide-todo.html)
|exclusive
|Boolean
|whether allow only one set of animations(enter and leave) at the same time.
|transitionName
|String|Object
|specify corresponding css, see ReactCSSTransitionGroup
|transitionAppear
|Boolean
|false
|whether support transition appear anim
|transitionEnter
|Boolean
|true
|whether support transition enter anim
|transitionLeave
|Boolean
|true
|whether support transition leave anim
|onEnd
|function(key:String, exists:Boolean)
|true
|animation end callback
|animation
|Object
|{}
|to animate with js. see animation format below.
with appear, enter and leave as keys. for example:
{
appear: function(node, done){
node.style.display='none';
$(node).slideUp(done);
return {
stop:function(){
// jq will call done on finish
$(node).stop(true);
}
};
},
enter: function(){
this.appear.apply(this,arguments);
},
leave: function(node, done){
node.style.display='';
$(node).slideDown(done);
return {
stop:function(){
// jq will call done on finish
$(node).stop(true);
}
};
}
}
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8200/examples/index.md
online example: http://react-component.github.io/animate/examples/
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rc-animate is released under the MIT license.