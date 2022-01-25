The UI design language and React library for Conversational UI

Website：https://chatui.io

English | 简体中文

Features

😎 Best Practices : The best practice for chat interaction based on our experience of Alime Chatbot

: The best practice for chat interaction based on our experience of Alime Chatbot 🛡 TypeScript : Written in TypeScript with predictable static types

: Written in TypeScript with predictable static types 📱 Responsive : Responsive design to adapt automatically to whatever device

: Responsive design to adapt automatically to whatever device ♿ Accessibility : Accessibility support and get the certification from Accessibility Research Association

: Accessibility support and get the certification from Accessibility Research Association 🎨 Theming : Powerful theme customization in every detail

: Powerful theme customization in every detail 🌍 International: Internationalization support for dozens of languages

Environment Support



Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari

Android WebView 16+ 31+ 49+ 9.1+ 9.3+ 6+

Install

npm install @chatui/core --save

yarn add @chatui/core

Usage

import Chat, { Bubble, useMessages } from '@chatui/core' ; import '@chatui/core/dist/index.css' ; const App = () => { const { messages, appendMsg, setTyping } = useMessages([]); function handleSend ( type, val ) { if (type === 'text' && val.trim()) { appendMsg({ type : 'text' , content : { text : val }, position : 'right' , }); setTyping( true ); setTimeout( () => { appendMsg({ type : 'text' , content : { text : 'Bala bala' }, }); }, 1000 ); } } function renderMessageContent ( msg ) { const { content } = msg; return <Bubble content={content.text} />; } return ( <Chat navbar={{ title: 'Assistant' }} messages={messages} renderMessageContent={renderMessageContent} onSend={handleSend} /> ); };

Development

cd storybook npm i npm run storybook

Theme

Visit Customize Theme for detail

Internationalization

Visit i18n for detail

Discussion

License

MIT