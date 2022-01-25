openbase logo
@chatui/core

by alibaba
1.2.3 (see all)

The UI design language and React library for Conversational UI

Documentation
216

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

ChatUI

The UI design language and React library for Conversational UI

Website：https://chatui.io

LICENSE NPM version NPM downloads Gzip Size Jsdelivr Hits

English | 简体中文

Features

  • 😎 Best Practices: The best practice for chat interaction based on our experience of Alime Chatbot
  • 🛡 TypeScript: Written in TypeScript with predictable static types
  • 📱 Responsive: Responsive design to adapt automatically to whatever device
  • Accessibility: Accessibility support and get the certification from Accessibility Research Association
  • 🎨 Theming: Powerful theme customization in every detail
  • 🌍 International: Internationalization support for dozens of languages

Environment Support

Edge
Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Android WebView
Android WebView
16+31+49+9.1+9.3+6+

Install

npm install @chatui/core --save

yarn add @chatui/core

Usage

import Chat, { Bubble, useMessages } from '@chatui/core';
import '@chatui/core/dist/index.css';

const App = () => {
  const { messages, appendMsg, setTyping } = useMessages([]);

  function handleSend(type, val) {
    if (type === 'text' && val.trim()) {
      appendMsg({
        type: 'text',
        content: { text: val },
        position: 'right',
      });

      setTyping(true);

      setTimeout(() => {
        appendMsg({
          type: 'text',
          content: { text: 'Bala bala' },
        });
      }, 1000);
    }
  }

  function renderMessageContent(msg) {
    const { content } = msg;
    return <Bubble content={content.text} />;
  }

  return (
    <Chat
      navbar={{ title: 'Assistant' }}
      messages={messages}
      renderMessageContent={renderMessageContent}
      onSend={handleSend}
    />
  );
};

DEMO

Development

cd storybook
npm i
npm run storybook

Theme

Visit Customize Theme for detail

Internationalization

Visit i18n for detail

Discussion

License

MIT

