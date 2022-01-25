The UI design language and React library for Conversational UI
Website：https://chatui.io
Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
Android WebView
|16+
|31+
|49+
|9.1+
|9.3+
|6+
npm install @chatui/core --save
yarn add @chatui/core
import Chat, { Bubble, useMessages } from '@chatui/core';
import '@chatui/core/dist/index.css';
const App = () => {
const { messages, appendMsg, setTyping } = useMessages([]);
function handleSend(type, val) {
if (type === 'text' && val.trim()) {
appendMsg({
type: 'text',
content: { text: val },
position: 'right',
});
setTyping(true);
setTimeout(() => {
appendMsg({
type: 'text',
content: { text: 'Bala bala' },
});
}, 1000);
}
}
function renderMessageContent(msg) {
const { content } = msg;
return <Bubble content={content.text} />;
}
return (
<Chat
navbar={{ title: 'Assistant' }}
messages={messages}
renderMessageContent={renderMessageContent}
onSend={handleSend}
/>
);
};
cd storybook
npm i
npm run storybook
MIT