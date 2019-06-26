✒️ Chatterslate

SlateJS editor for Chatterbug.

We use this editor at Chatterbug for our "Topic Explanations", which are mini-blog posts that teach our curriculum to students.

Features

The editor shown above uses lots of goodies from SlateJS, including the slate-edit-table plugin.

Marks

These are "inline" edits. Chatterslate supports:

Bold

Italic

Underline

Strikethrough

Language (highlights text with the language we are teaching)

Color (with a few that are preselected)

Examples of these:

Voids

"Void" blocks in Chatterslate are just easy ways to insert chars into the editor. Chatterslate comes with:

Several kinds of arrows

Easy access to different quote styles

Underscore lines to denote a fill-in-the-blank

Horizontal rule

Examples of these:

Blocks

Blocks are usually multiple-line content chunks. Chatterslate includes:

Left/Center/Right aligned Blocks

Bulleted list

Numbered list

Header one

Header two

Examples of these:

Patterns

Patterns are also blocks, but these are how we teach language concepts in a more concise + design focused way.

"Examples"

"Conversation"

"Watch Out" aside

"Cultural" aside

"Note" aside

Tables

We do have a few tables as well as these are also useful. The editor allows adding/removing rows from the table or the entire table if necessary. Tables included are:

Arrow table

Two Column table

Three Column table

Install

Run:

yarn install

Then:

yarn start

Now open http://localhost:8080 in your browser, and if you have the LiveReload plugin installed, it'll automatically refresh for any changes in the examples/ or src/ directories!

Publishing to NPM

You'll need to be signed in via NPM first!

npm version patch yarn release

License