SlateJS editor for Chatterbug.
We use this editor at Chatterbug for our "Topic Explanations", which are mini-blog posts that teach our curriculum to students.
The editor shown above uses lots of goodies from SlateJS, including the slate-edit-table plugin.
These are "inline" edits. Chatterslate supports:
Examples of these:
"Void" blocks in Chatterslate are just easy ways to insert chars into the editor. Chatterslate comes with:
Examples of these:
Blocks are usually multiple-line content chunks. Chatterslate includes:
Examples of these:
Patterns are also blocks, but these are how we teach language concepts in a more concise + design focused way.
We do have a few tables as well as these are also useful. The editor allows adding/removing rows from the table or the entire table if necessary. Tables included are:
Run:
yarn install
Then:
yarn start
Now open
http://localhost:8080 in your browser, and if you have
the LiveReload plugin installed, it'll automatically refresh for
any changes in the examples/ or src/ directories!
You'll need to be signed in via NPM first!
npm version patch # or minor or major; commits new version number
yarn release # pushes to github + npm publish
