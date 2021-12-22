Build your own chat UI with React components in few minutes.
Chat UI Kit from chatscope is an open source UI toolkit for developing web chat applications.
Tired of struggling with sticky scrollbars, contenteditable, responsiveness, css hacks...?
This kit is for you! See all features.
Chat UI Kit makes chat UI development at warp speed
Demos index: https://chatscope.io/demo.
Component library.
Using yarn.
yarn add @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react
Using npm.
npm install @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react
Styles.
Using yarn.
yarn add @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles
Using npm.
npm install @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles
import styles from "@chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles/dist/default/styles.min.css";
import {
MainContainer,
ChatContainer,
MessageList,
Message,
MessageInput,
} from "@chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react";
<div style={{ position: "relative", height: "500px" }}>
<MainContainer>
<ChatContainer>
<MessageList>
<Message
model={{
message: "Hello my friend",
sentTime: "just now",
sender: "Joe",
}}
/>
</MessageList>
<MessageInput placeholder="Type message here" />
</ChatContainer>
</MainContainer>
</div>;
Yeah! Your first chat GUI is ready!
UMD usage is documented in our Storybook.
Check our friendly Storybook.
@chatscope/use-chat is a React hook for state management in chat applications.
Check it out and see how easy you can do the chat logic yourself.
Now if you made your awesome chat UI and you love this library, please ⭐ this repository!