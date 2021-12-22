Chat UI Kit React

Build your own chat UI with React components in few minutes.

Chat UI Kit from chatscope is an open source UI toolkit for developing web chat applications.

Tired of struggling with sticky scrollbars, contenteditable, responsiveness, css hacks...?

This kit is for you! See all features.

Chat UI Kit makes chat UI development at warp speed

Demo

Full featured chat application: https://demo.chatscope.io

Zoe, Akane, Eliot and Joe: https://chatscope.io/demo/chat-friends

Chat with the Martian (he is available sometimes): https://mars.chatscope.io

Demos index: https://chatscope.io/demo.

Install

Component library.

Using yarn.

yarn add @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react

Using npm.

npm install @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react

Styles.

Using yarn.

yarn add @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles

Using npm.

npm install @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles

Usage

ESM

import styles from "@chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles/dist/default/styles.min.css" ; import { MainContainer, ChatContainer, MessageList, Message, MessageInput, } from "@chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react" ; <div style={{ position: "relative", height: "500px" }}> <MainContainer> <ChatContainer> <MessageList> <Message model={{ message: "Hello my friend", sentTime: "just now", sender: "Joe", }} /> </MessageList> <MessageInput placeholder="Type message here" /> </ChatContainer> </MainContainer> </div>;

Yeah! Your first chat GUI is ready!

UMD

UMD usage is documented in our Storybook.

Documentation

Check our friendly Storybook.

See also

@chatscope/use-chat is a React hook for state management in chat applications.

Check it out and see how easy you can do the chat logic yourself.

Show your support

Now if you made your awesome chat UI and you love this library, please ⭐ this repository!

Community and support

Twitting via @chatscope

Chatting at Discord

Facebooking at Facebook

Articles on the chatscope blog

Website

https://chatscope.io

License

MIT