@chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react

by chatscope
1.8.3 (see all)

Build your own chat UI with React components in few minutes. Chat UI Kit from chatscope is an open source UI toolkit for developing web chat applications.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

306

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

Chat UI Kit React

Actions Status npm version code style: prettier semantic-release Storybook

Build your own chat UI with React components in few minutes.
Chat UI Kit from chatscope is an open source UI toolkit for developing web chat applications.

Tired of struggling with sticky scrollbars, contenteditable, responsiveness, css hacks...?
This kit is for you! See all features.

Chat UI Kit makes chat UI development at warp speed

Demo

Demos index: https://chatscope.io/demo.

Install

Component library.

Using yarn.

yarn add @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react

Using npm.

npm install @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react

Styles.

Using yarn.

yarn add @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles

Using npm.

npm install @chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles

Usage

ESM

import styles from "@chatscope/chat-ui-kit-styles/dist/default/styles.min.css";
import {
  MainContainer,
  ChatContainer,
  MessageList,
  Message,
  MessageInput,
} from "@chatscope/chat-ui-kit-react";

<div style={{ position: "relative", height: "500px" }}>
  <MainContainer>
    <ChatContainer>
      <MessageList>
        <Message
          model={{
            message: "Hello my friend",
            sentTime: "just now",
            sender: "Joe",
          }}
        />
      </MessageList>
      <MessageInput placeholder="Type message here" />
    </ChatContainer>
  </MainContainer>
</div>;

Yeah! Your first chat GUI is ready!

UMD

UMD usage is documented in our Storybook.

Documentation

Check our friendly Storybook.

See also

@chatscope/use-chat is a React hook for state management in chat applications.
Check it out and see how easy you can do the chat logic yourself.

Show your support

Now if you made your awesome chat UI and you love this library, please ⭐ this repository!

Community and support

Website

https://chatscope.io

License

MIT

100
4 months ago
Hi, I'am Programmer at Anggor Developer Industries
4 months ago

