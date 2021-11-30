Table of Contents

gRPC is a modern open-source high-performance Remote Procedure Call (RPC) framework that can run in any environment. It can efficiently connect services in and across data centers with pluggable support for load balancing, tracing, health checking, and authentication. It is also applicable in the last mile of distributed computing to connect devices, mobile applications, and browsers to backend services.

Usage

wechaty-grpc@NPM

Docs:

Maintainer:

@huan - Huan LI (李卓桓)

Python

chatie-grpc@PyPI

Maintainer:

@wj-Mcat - Jingjing WU (吴京京)

Go

github.com/wechaty/go-grpc

Maintainer:

@dchaofei - Chaofei DING (丁超飞)

Java

https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/io.github.wechaty/grpc

Maven:

< dependency > < groupId > io.github.wechaty </ groupId > < version > 0.11.25 </ version > < artifactId > grpc </ artifactId > </ dependency >

Gradle:

compile 'io.github.wechaty:grpc:0.11.25'

Maintainer:

@diaozxin007 - Zhengxin DIAO (刁政欣)

PHP

github.com/wechaty/php-grpc

Maintainer:

@zhangchunsheng - Chunsheng ZHANG (张春生)

CSharp

Wechaty.Grpc @ Nuget

Maintainer:

Development

Debug

GUI Client for GRPC Services - BloomRPC aims to give the simplest and efficient developer experience for exploring and querying your GRPC services. (Inspired by Postman and GraphQL Playground)

A gRPC CLI interface for easy testing against gRPC servers with Node.js REPL

grpcc --proto ./service/myservice.proto --address 127.0.0.1:3466

Build

./scripts/install-protoc.sh npm install

Generate Stubs

npm run generate

1. JS for Protocol Buffer

protoc \ --js_out="import_style=commonjs,binary:${OUT_DIR}"

2. JS for gRPC Stubs

protoc \ --plugin="protoc-gen-grpc=`which grpc_tools_node_protoc_plugin`" \ --grpc_out="${OUT_DIR}"

3. TypeScript Typing Definations for Protocol Buffer & gRPC Stubs

protoc \ --plugin="protoc-gen-grpc=node_modules/grpc_tools_node_protoc_ts/bin/protoc-gen-ts" \ --grpc_out="${OUT_DIR}"

4. JS & TS for gRPC Web

protoc \ --plugin="protoc-gen-ts=node_modules/ts-protoc-gen/bin/protoc-gen-ts" \ --ts_out="service=true:${OUT_DIR}"

Naming conventions & Style Guide

gRPC Web

RESOURCES

Documentation

Protocol Buffer

Thanks to the ecosystem of gRPC, we can generate OpenAPI Specification from our gRPC proto definitions automatically.

We are using gRPC to JSON proxy generator following the gRPC HTTP spec as the OpenAPI Specification generator (protoc-gen-openapiv2), and using Like grpc-gateway, but written in node and dynamic project to serve an HTTP RESTful API to gRPC proxy.

Learn more about the RESTful API service for Wechaty from Wechaty OpenAPI.

See also:

Resources

Check out RESOURCES.md file for learning resources.

Guidelines

Changelog

master v0.29

[ ] Rename ENUM from CONTACT_GENDER_MALE to MALE (#110)

Fix typos

master v0.27

ES Modules support Export generated protocol buffers class as puppet

Rename NPM module name from @chatie/grpc to wechaty-grpc Add OpenAPI annotations & generators for supporting https://github.com/wechaty/openapi Code clean.

Add new MessageFileStream and MessageImageStream to replace the MessageFile and MessageImage method to avoid blocking nodejs event loop when sending large files (#88) by @windmemory

and to replace the and method to avoid blocking nodejs event loop when sending large files (#88) by @windmemory Add new MessageSendFileStream to replace the MessageSendFile method to avoid blocking nodejs event loop when sending large files (#89) by @windmemory

Add PHH Support (#76 #78) by @zhangchunsheng

Publish PHP Module at https://github.com/wechaty/php-grpc

Add Go Support (#50 by @dchaofei)

Publish Go Module at <github.com/wechaty/go-grpc>

