gRPC is a modern open-source high-performance Remote Procedure Call (RPC) framework that can run in any environment. It can efficiently connect services in and across data centers with pluggable support for load balancing, tracing, health checking, and authentication. It is also applicable in the last mile of distributed computing to connect devices, mobile applications, and browsers to backend services.
Docs:
Maintainer:
Maintainer:
Maintainer:
https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/io.github.wechaty/grpc
Maven:
<dependency>
<groupId>io.github.wechaty</groupId>
<version>0.11.25</version>
<artifactId>grpc</artifactId>
</dependency>
Gradle:
compile 'io.github.wechaty:grpc:0.11.25'
Maintainer:
Maintainer:
Maintainer:
grpcc --proto ./service/myservice.proto --address 127.0.0.1:3466
./scripts/install-protoc.sh
npm install
npm run generate
protoc \
--js_out="import_style=commonjs,binary:${OUT_DIR}"
protoc \
--plugin="protoc-gen-grpc=`which grpc_tools_node_protoc_plugin`" \
--grpc_out="${OUT_DIR}"
protoc \
--plugin="protoc-gen-grpc=node_modules/grpc_tools_node_protoc_ts/bin/protoc-gen-ts" \
--grpc_out="${OUT_DIR}"
protoc \
--plugin="protoc-gen-ts=node_modules/ts-protoc-gen/bin/protoc-gen-ts" \
--ts_out="service=true:${OUT_DIR}"
Learn more about the RESTful API service for Wechaty from Wechaty OpenAPI.
Thanks to the ecosystem of gRPC, we can generate OpenAPI Specification from our gRPC proto definitions automatically.
We are using gRPC to JSON proxy generator following the gRPC HTTP spec as the OpenAPI Specification generator (protoc-gen-openapiv2), and using Like grpc-gateway, but written in node and dynamic project to serve an HTTP RESTful API to gRPC proxy.
Learn more about the RESTful API service for Wechaty from Wechaty OpenAPI.
See also:
Check out RESOURCES.md file for learning resources.
ENUM from
CONTACT_GENDER_MALE to
MALE (#110)
puppet
@chatie/grpc to
wechaty-grpc
MessageFileStream and
MessageImageStream to replace the
MessageFile and
MessageImage method to avoid blocking nodejs event loop when sending large files (#88) by @windmemory
MessageSendFileStream to replace the
MessageSendFile method to avoid blocking nodejs event loop when sending large files (#89) by @windmemory
Contributions are what make the open-source community such an amazing place to learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.
git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
See CONTRIBUTING.md for more details.
Since its creation in 2016, a number of Wechaty versions have been released. For more information about the release history and the current stable version, you can read the Wechaty release notes on Github.
Wechaty is maintained by Huan, Rui, and a community of Open Source Contributors. We are always looking for people to join the Wechaty community to maintain the Wechaty codebase and documentation. You necessarily don't have to be a programmer to contribute to Wechaty. To get started contributing, you can read the CONTRIBUTING.md.
Wechaty has a community of very helpful contributors on different platforms you can join to get help from. Before joining any of the communities, we recommend that you read our Code of conduct]o that you adhere to our community guidelines. A full list of the different Wechaty communities can be accessed from the Wechaty community section of this documentation.
Wechaty is an Open Source Project. It is released under Apache-2.0 license and the corresponding documentation is released under the Creative Commons license.