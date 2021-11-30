openbase logo
@chatie/grpc

by wechaty
0.18.12

gRPC Service & Protocol Buffers for Wechaty Puppet

Readme


Wechaty gRPC

gRPC Service & Protocol Buffers for Wechaty Puppet

Node.js NPM C# Nuget Go Java Maven PHP Python PyPI

NPM Version PyPI Version Java Version PHP Version node Python 3.7 Go Version

Table of Contents
  1. About
  2. Usage
  3. Development
  4. OpenAPI
  5. gRPC Web
  6. Resources
  7. Contributing
  8. Maintainer
  9. Copyright & License

About

gRPC is a modern open-source high-performance Remote Procedure Call (RPC) framework that can run in any environment. It can efficiently connect services in and across data centers with pluggable support for load balancing, tracing, health checking, and authentication. It is also applicable in the last mile of distributed computing to connect devices, mobile applications, and browsers to backend services.

Usage

Node.js

wechaty-grpc@NPM

Docs:

Maintainer:

  • @huan - Huan LI (李卓桓)

Python

chatie-grpc@PyPI

Maintainer:

Go

github.com/wechaty/go-grpc

Maintainer:

Java

https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/io.github.wechaty/grpc

Maven:

<dependency>
    <groupId>io.github.wechaty</groupId>
    <version>0.11.25</version>
    <artifactId>grpc</artifactId>
</dependency>

Gradle:

compile 'io.github.wechaty:grpc:0.11.25'

Maintainer:

PHP

github.com/wechaty/php-grpc

Maintainer:

CSharp

Wechaty.Grpc @ Nuget

Maintainer:

Development

Debug

grpcc --proto ./service/myservice.proto --address 127.0.0.1:3466

Build

./scripts/install-protoc.sh
npm install

https://github.com/google/protobuf/releases/latest

Generate Stubs

npm run generate

1. JS for Protocol Buffer

protoc \
  --js_out="import_style=commonjs,binary:${OUT_DIR}"

https://github.com/google/protobuf/releases/latest

2. JS for gRPC Stubs

protoc \
  --plugin="protoc-gen-grpc=`which grpc_tools_node_protoc_plugin`" \
  --grpc_out="${OUT_DIR}"

https://www.npmjs.com/package/grpc-tools

3. TypeScript Typing Definations for Protocol Buffer & gRPC Stubs

protoc \
  --plugin="protoc-gen-grpc=node_modules/grpc_tools_node_protoc_ts/bin/protoc-gen-ts" \
  --grpc_out="${OUT_DIR}"

https://github.com/agreatfool/grpc_tools_node_protoc_ts

4. JS & TS for gRPC Web

protoc \
  --plugin="protoc-gen-ts=node_modules/ts-protoc-gen/bin/protoc-gen-ts" \
  --ts_out="service=true:${OUT_DIR}"

https://github.com/improbable-eng/ts-protoc-gen

Naming conventions & Style Guide

  1. Google Cloud APIs - Naming conventions
  2. Protocol Buffers - Developer Guide - Style Guide

OpenAPI

Learn more about the RESTful API service for Wechaty from Wechaty OpenAPI.

gRPC Web

RESOURCES

Documentation

Protocol Buffer

Thanks to the ecosystem of gRPC, we can generate OpenAPI Specification from our gRPC proto definitions automatically.

We are using gRPC to JSON proxy generator following the gRPC HTTP spec as the OpenAPI Specification generator (protoc-gen-openapiv2), and using Like grpc-gateway, but written in node and dynamic project to serve an HTTP RESTful API to gRPC proxy.

Image credit: gRPC Gateway

Learn more about the RESTful API service for Wechaty from Wechaty OpenAPI.

See also:

gRPC Web

Resources

Check out RESOURCES.md file for learning resources.

Guidelines

Changelog

master v0.29

  • [ ] Rename ENUM from CONTACT_GENDER_MALE to MALE (#110)
  • Fix typos

master v0.27

  1. ES Modules support
  2. Export generated protocol buffers class as puppet

v0.20 (Feb 21, 2021)

  1. Rename NPM module name from @chatie/grpc to wechaty-grpc
  2. Add OpenAPI annotations & generators for supporting https://github.com/wechaty/openapi
  3. Code clean.

v0.18 (Oct 15, 2020)

  • Add new MessageFileStream and MessageImageStream to replace the MessageFile and MessageImage method to avoid blocking nodejs event loop when sending large files (#88) by @windmemory
  • Add new MessageSendFileStream to replace the MessageSendFile method to avoid blocking nodejs event loop when sending large files (#89) by @windmemory

v0.17 (Aug 5, 2020)

v0.13 (Apr 19, 2020)

v0.11 (Apr 10, 2020)

  • Add Go Support (#50 by @dchaofei)
  • Publish Go Module at <github.com/wechaty/go-grpc>

Contributions are what make the open-source community such an amazing place to learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

  1. Fork the Project
  2. Create your Feature Branch (git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
  3. Commit your Changes (git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
  4. Push to the Branch (git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more details.

Releases

Since its creation in 2016, a number of Wechaty versions have been released. For more information about the release history and the current stable version, you can read the Wechaty release notes on Github.

Maintainer

Wechaty is maintained by Huan, Rui, and a community of Open Source Contributors. We are always looking for people to join the Wechaty community to maintain the Wechaty codebase and documentation. You necessarily don't have to be a programmer to contribute to Wechaty. To get started contributing, you can read the CONTRIBUTING.md.

Getting help

Wechaty has a community of very helpful contributors on different platforms you can join to get help from. Before joining any of the communities, we recommend that you read our Code of conduct]o that you adhere to our community guidelines. A full list of the different Wechaty communities can be accessed from the Wechaty community section of this documentation.

Copyright & License

Wechaty is an Open Source Project. It is released under Apache-2.0 license and the corresponding documentation is released under the Creative Commons license.

