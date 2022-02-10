🚀 Do you want to install Tiledesk on your server with just one click?
Use Docker Compose Tiledesk installation guide
Chat21-web-widget is a Free Live Chat Widget built on Firebase with Angular5 that lets you support and chat with visitors and customers on your website. More information about web widget here : http://www.tiledesk.com
With Chat21-web-widget you can:
npm install -g @angular/cli. More info here https://github.com/angular/angular-cli#installation
https://firebase.google.com
https://github.com/chat21/chat21-cloud-functions
git clone https://github.com/chat21/chat21-web-widget <YOUR_PATH>
cd <YOUR_PATH>
npm install
Configure the environment.ts file in
src/environments/.
Use the Firebase configuration file from your Firebase project to correctly configure the 'firebase' section.
export const environment = {
production: true,
version: require('../../package.json').version,
remoteConfig: false, // for performance don't load settings from remote
remoteConfigUrl: '/widget-config.json',
loadRemoteTranslations: true,
remoteTranslationsUrl: 'https://<YOUR_REMOTE_TRANSLATIONS_URL>/',
chatEngine: "mqtt", // OR YOUR CUSTOM CHAT ENGINE
updloaEngine: "native", // OR YOUR CUSTOM UPLOAD ENGINE
fileUploadAccept:"*/*",
logLevel: '<YOUR-PREFERRED-LOG-LEVEL-NUMBER>',
firebaseConfig: {
apiKey: '123ABC..',
authDomain: 'XYZ.firebaseapp.com',
databaseURL: 'https://XYZ.firebaseio.com',
projectId: 'XYZ',
storageBucket: 'XYZ.appspot.com',
messagingSenderId: '123456',
appId: "CHANGEIT",
tenant: 'tilechat',
},
chat21Config: {
appId: 'tilechat',
MQTTendpoint: 'mqtt://<YOUR-MQTT-ENPOINT>',
APIendpoint: 'http://<YOUR-MQTT-API-ENPOINT>'
},
apiUrl: 'https://<YOUR-TILEDESK-API-URL>/',
baseImageUrl: 'https://<YOUR-BASE-IMAGE-URL>/',
defaultLang : 'en',
storage_prefix : 'widget_sv5',
authPersistence: 'LOCAL',
supportMode: true,
};
logLevel: The Chat21-ionic supports 4 log levels. The order is as follows:
Error < Warn < Info < Debug
fileUploadAccept: The Chat21-ionic allows you to manage the type of files that can be uploaded. By default, all file types are accepted.
Run the app with
ng serve
For production installation, configure the environment.prod.ts file in
src/environments/.
export const environment = {
production: true,
...
};
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
-prod flag for a production build.
Build for production with :
ng build --prod --base-href --output-hashing none
Copy the content of the dist folder to your Web Server (for example Apache or Nginx)
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
You can see a configuration of this widget in action on 'https://www.tiledesk.com'
Copy the content of the dist folder to your Web Server (for example Apache or Nginx)
Run :
aws s3 sync . s3://tiledesk-widget
Or With a different AWS Profile:
Run :
aws --profile f21 s3 sync . s3://tiledesk-widget
If you use AWS Cloud Front enable gzip compression.
To run Chat21-ionic on port 8080 run:
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/chat21/chat21-web-widget/master/env.sample --output .env
nano .env #configure .env file properly
docker run -p 4200:80 --env-file .env chat21/chat21-web-widget