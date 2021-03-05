openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@charlietango/use-native-lazy-loading

by charlie-tango
1.9.0 (see all)

Collection of React Hooks used by Charlie Tango

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Charlie Tango Hooks

Version Badge dependency status dev dependency status License styled with prettier

Collection of React Hooks used by Charlie Tango.

Storybook Demo: https://ct-hooks.now.sh

Installation

Install using Yarn:

yarn add @charlietango/hooks

or NPM:

npm install @charlietango/hooks --save

The Hooks

Individual hooks

All of our Hooks are published into their own NPM module, so you can pick and choose exactly the ones you need.

To use the Hook, import it from the package you installed, like:

import useMedia from "@charlietango/use-media";

@charlietango/hooks

The @charlietango/hooks module collects all of the individual modules into a single dependency. The module is optimized for tree shaking, so you application should only include the dependencies you actually use.

import { useMedia } from "@charlietango/hooks";

Contributing

This hooks library is built at as a monorepo using Lerna and Yarn Workspaces.

To start working on a new hook, you should run the new-hook script to generate the new package.

yarn new-hook

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial