@chakra-ui/vue

by chakra-ui
0.10.2 (see all)

⚡️ Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library, Vue Design System

Readme

Build & Test Components Netlify Status Chakra UI Vue downloads All contributors

chakra-ui symbol

Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.

@chakra-ui/vue gives you a set of accessible and composable Vue components that you can use to build your favourite applications and sites.

Made for Vue 2.X

Looking for the documentation?

Head over here => https://vue.chakra-ui.com

中文文档翻译Github问题

Features

  • Ease of Styling: Chakra UI contains a set of layout components like CBox and CStack that make it easy to style your components by passing props. Learn more
  • Flexible & composable: Chakra UI components are built on top of a Vue UI Primitive for endless composability.
  • Accessible. Chakra UI components follows the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications and have the right aria-* attributes.
  • Dark Mode 😍: Most components in Chakra UI are dark mode compatible.

Table of Contents

  1. Installation
  2. Usage a. With Nuxt

Installation

yarn add @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css

or

npm install @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css

Note: If you're using Nuxt, you need to install @nuxtjs/emotion package as well to server-side render your styles.

yarn add @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css @nuxtjs/emotion

Usage

1. Import the Chakra UI plugin in your main.js file.

import Vue from 'vue'
import Chakra from '@chakra-ui/vue'
import App from './App.vue'

Vue.use(Chakra)

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  render: (h) => h(App)
}).$mount()

2. Wrap your application inside the Chakra CThemeProvider. We also recommend that you include the CReset component to normalize all browser styling.

In your App.vue file.

<template>
  <CThemeProvider>
    <CReset />

    <!--
      Your application code goes here! 😁
    -->
  </CThemeProvider>
</template>

<script>
  import { CThemeProvider, CReset } from '@chakra-ui/vue'

  export default {
    name: 'App',
    components: {
      CThemeProvider,
      CReset
    }
  }
</script>

If you'd like to toggle your app between dark and light mode, you can also wrap your application inside the ColorModeProvider component.

3. Hurray!🎉 Now the fun can begin. You can start using components like so:

<template>
  <CThemeProvider>
    <CReset />

    <!--
      Your application code goes here! 😁
    -->
    <CButton variantColor="blue">
      Chakra consumed ⚡️
    </CButton>
  </CThemeProvider>
</template>

<script>
  import { CThemeProvider, CReset, CButton } from '@chakra-ui/vue'

  export default {
    name: 'App',
    components: {
      CThemeProvider,
      CReset,
      CButton
    }
  }
</script>

Codesandbox starters

Storybook Components

You can also view all developed components in Storybook!

Development for Contributing:

Interested in contributing? See our open issues! Remember to take a look at our CONTRIBUTORS guide.

yarn install
yarn build && yarn bootstrap
yarn dev

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jonathan Bakebwa
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Mesut
💻 ⚠️
Omereshone Kelvin Oghenerhoro
📖 💻
Eric Carboni
📖
ankorGH
📖
Emmanuel Raymond
💻 📖
Harry Gulliford
📖

IFEANYICHUKWU AMAJUOYI
📖
Pierre Grimaud
📖
Ekunola Ezekiel
🔧 📖
Gift Egwuenu
📖
Joshua Angelo Bienes
📖
Saptak Sengupta
📖
Kuro Hsu
📖 💻

Anmol
📖
Vishnumohan R K
📖
Ken Love
💻 ⚠️
Guilherme Schalch
💻
Žiga Vukčevič
📖
Sybren W
📖 🖋 💡 💻
odanado
💻 🔧

Jonathan Hutchison
💻 🐛 🤔 ⚠️ 📖
JT Houk
📖 📦
Vincent Palma
📖
MaySoMusician
💻
Martin
💻 ⚠️
Ejiro Asiuwhu
📖
Abel N. Nieva
💻

Lê Thông
💻
Reinier van der Leer
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

