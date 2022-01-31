@chakra-ui/vue gives you a set of accessible and composable Vue components that you can use to build your favourite applications and sites.
Made for Vue 2.X
Head over here => https://vue.chakra-ui.com
CBox and
CStack that make it easy to style your components by passing props.
Learn more
aria-* attributes.
yarn add @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css
or
npm install @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css
Note: If you're using Nuxt, you need to install
@nuxtjs/emotionpackage as well to server-side render your styles.
yarn add @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css @nuxtjs/emotion
1. Import the Chakra UI plugin in your
main.js file.
import Vue from 'vue'
import Chakra from '@chakra-ui/vue'
import App from './App.vue'
Vue.use(Chakra)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: (h) => h(App)
}).$mount()
2. Wrap your application inside the Chakra
CThemeProvider. We also recommend that you include the
CReset component to normalize all browser styling.
In your
App.vue file.
<template>
<CThemeProvider>
<CReset />
<!--
Your application code goes here! 😁
-->
</CThemeProvider>
</template>
<script>
import { CThemeProvider, CReset } from '@chakra-ui/vue'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
CThemeProvider,
CReset
}
}
</script>
If you'd like to toggle your app between dark and light mode, you can also wrap your application inside the
ColorModeProvider component.
3. Hurray!🎉 Now the fun can begin. You can start using components like so:
<template>
<CThemeProvider>
<CReset />
<!--
Your application code goes here! 😁
-->
<CButton variantColor="blue">
Chakra consumed ⚡️
</CButton>
</CThemeProvider>
</template>
<script>
import { CThemeProvider, CReset, CButton } from '@chakra-ui/vue'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
CThemeProvider,
CReset,
CButton
}
}
</script>
You can also view all developed components in Storybook!
Interested in contributing? See our open issues! Remember to take a look at our CONTRIBUTORS guide.
yarn install
yarn build && yarn bootstrap
yarn dev
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Jonathan Bakebwa
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Mesut
💻 ⚠️
|
Omereshone Kelvin Oghenerhoro
📖 💻
|
Eric Carboni
📖
|
ankorGH
📖
|
Emmanuel Raymond
💻 📖
|
Harry Gulliford
📖
|
IFEANYICHUKWU AMAJUOYI
📖
|
Pierre Grimaud
📖
|
Ekunola Ezekiel
🔧 📖
|
Gift Egwuenu
📖
|
Joshua Angelo Bienes
📖
|
Saptak Sengupta
📖
|
Kuro Hsu
📖 💻
|
Anmol
📖
|
Vishnumohan R K
📖
|
Ken Love
💻 ⚠️
|
Guilherme Schalch
💻
|
Žiga Vukčevič
📖
|
Sybren W
📖 🖋 💡 💻
|
odanado
💻 🔧
|
Jonathan Hutchison
💻 🐛 🤔 ⚠️ 📖
|
JT Houk
📖 📦
|
Vincent Palma
📖
|
MaySoMusician
💻
|
Martin
💻 ⚠️
|
Ejiro Asiuwhu
📖
|
Abel N. Nieva
💻
|
Lê Thông
💻
|
Reinier van der Leer
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!