Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231K

GitHub Stars

24K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

534

Package

Dependencies

47

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Component Library, React Design System

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/542
Read All Reviews
s-r-aman
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
abhinavdc
shamin
parimalyeole1
ashikmeerankutty
FrBosquet

Top Feedback

21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge
12Highly Customizable
12Responsive Maintainers
7Performant

Readme

Chakra logo

Build Accessible React Apps with Speed ⚡️


Bundle Size Language grade: JavaScript MIT License NPM Downloads Github Stars Discord


Chakra UI provides a set of accessible, reusable, and composable React components that make it super easy to create websites and apps.

Looking for the documentation? 📝

For older versions, head over here => https://v0.chakra-ui.com

Latest version (v1) => https://chakra-ui.com

Features 🚀

  • Ease of Styling: Chakra UI contains a set of layout components like Box and Stack that make it easy to style your components by passing props. Learn more
  • Flexible & composable: Chakra UI components are built on top of a React UI Primitive for endless composability.
  • Accessible. Chakra UI components follow the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications and have the right aria-* attributes.
  • Dark Mode 😍: Most components in Chakra UI are dark mode compatible.

Support Chakra UI 💖

By donating \$5 or more you can support the ongoing development of this project. We'll appreciate some support. Thank you to all our supporters! 🙏 [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Testimonials

People throw React component libraries and design systems at me regularly. This might be the best one I've seen. The APIs are simple but composable and the accessibility on the couple components I looked is complete.

Great work @thesegunadebayo, really inspiring work. – Ryan Florence

Awesome new open-source component library from @thesegunadebayo. Really impressive stuff! – Colm Tuite

This is incredible work. Amazing job Segun! – Lee Robinson

Chakra UI is glorious! I love the consistent use of focus styling and the subtle animation – Guillermo ▲

Installing Chakra UI

To use Chakra UI components, all you need to do is install the @chakra-ui/react package and its peer dependencies:

$ yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5

# or

$ npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5

Usage

To start using the components, please follow these steps:

  1. Wrap your application with the ChakraProvider provided by @chakra-ui/react.
import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react"

// Do this at the root of your application
function App({ children }) {
  return <ChakraProvider>{children}</ChakraProvider>
}

Optionally, you can wrap your application with the ColorModeProvider so you can toggle between light and dark mode within your app.

  1. Now you can start using components like so!:
import { Button } from "@chakra-ui/react"

function Example() {
  return <Button>I just consumed some ⚡️Chakra!</Button>
}

CodeSandbox Templates

create-react-app Templates

Check out our guide for information on how to use our official create-react-app templates.

Contributing

Feel like contributing? That's awesome! We have a contributing guide to help guide you.

Our docsite lives in a separate repo. If you're interested in contributing to the documentation, check out the docsite contribution guide.

(emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Testing supported by

BrowserStack

License

MIT © Segun Adebayo

Rate & Review

100
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

I have never liked any kind of component library, but this one is diffferent. It has such an intuitive approach to building, It makes it so easy and fast build apps. I am in love with chakra, also the settings to change default behaviour is nice. But the library is also not that large, I mean components are limited but the usablility is just beyond amazing.

1
Yogi-Kmr
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Chakra UI is a simple,modular and very good UI component library.It gives you good react components which can be modified and used easily. Tree shaking is also available in chakra ui which makes this cooler than others. There are dark and light mode also available in chakra ui

1
s-r-aman
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Buggy
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Poor Documentation

I have used many UI libraries and Chakra UI would stand out from the rest due to it's customisability, ease of use, accessibility support and typescript integration. Since it's a fairly new library this isn't feature rich or exhaustive as some of the other UI libraries available but for most normal scenarios Chakra will suffice. Being able to use tailwind inspired style properties on all the Chakra components is what makes it so easy to use. This applies to every single component in chakra and so it's highly flexible. I have run into certain bugs in the library and also the documentation isn't as good as you would expect from a library of these many features. There aren't many third part tutorials as well that explore the advanced features available in the library. Which I can forgive due to the library being comparatively new.

0
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Chakra is one of the very few component libraries I like. I use this in most the newer projects I work on. The library is entirely written in typescript and supports hooks very well. The project is fairly new so it does provide a lot of newer features in react and typescript. It is accessible and is a goto if you care about accessibility in your project. Chakra helps you build accessible frontends. The theming in chakra is good but I find it hard to customize. There are a lot of customisation chakra provides, but there is no proper documentation to customize it. It is a part which they can improve. Apart from that chakra has an amazing documentation and very good maintainers.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

One of the best libraries for creating quality Components for react apps I've used this library in my couple of projects for creating UI components and this works fine for me. I get amazing performance and using this library I build my web app in less time. my experience with this app is really amazing and chakra UI components are soo responsive for every single device . and work amazing, best and easy to use libraries for react apps with great , clean and up to dated documentation.

0

Tutorials

Getting Started
chakra-ui.comGetting StartedHow to install and set up Chakra UI in your project
How to Implement Chakra UI in ReactJS ? - GeeksforGeeks
www.geeksforgeeks.org8 months agoHow to Implement Chakra UI in ReactJS ? - GeeksforGeeksA computer science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and practice/competitive programming/company interview Questions.
@chakra-ui/react examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@chakra-ui/react examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @chakra-ui/react by viewing and forking @chakra-ui/react example apps on CodeSandbox
Build a Landing Page with Chakra UI
www.raptis.wtf1 year agoBuild a Landing Page with Chakra UIThe complete guide about building a responsive React landing page with Chakra UI (Version 1).
Install and Setup Chakra UI in a React Project
egghead.io3 days agoInstall and Setup Chakra UI in a React ProjectIn this lesson, you’ll learn how to install Chakra UI in a blank Next.js project, create a custom App override. Additionally, you will learn how to use the Chakra Provider to set up Chakra UI. Here are the Figma files that we’ll use throughout the course.