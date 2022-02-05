Chakra UI provides a set of accessible, reusable, and composable React components that make it super easy to create websites and apps.
For older versions, head over here => https://v0.chakra-ui.com
Latest version (v1) => https://chakra-ui.com
Box and
Stack that make it easy to style your components by passing props.
Learn more
aria-* attributes.
By donating \$5 or more you can support the ongoing development of this project. We'll appreciate some support. Thank you to all our supporters! 🙏 [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
People throw React component libraries and design systems at me regularly. This might be the best one I've seen. The APIs are simple but composable and the accessibility on the couple components I looked is complete.
Great work @thesegunadebayo, really inspiring work. – Ryan Florence
Awesome new open-source component library from @thesegunadebayo. Really impressive stuff! – Colm Tuite
This is incredible work. Amazing job Segun! – Lee Robinson
Chakra UI is glorious! I love the consistent use of focus styling and the subtle animation – Guillermo ▲
To use Chakra UI components, all you need to do is install the
@chakra-ui/react package and its peer dependencies:
$ yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5
# or
$ npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5
To start using the components, please follow these steps:
ChakraProvider provided by
@chakra-ui/react.
import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react"
// Do this at the root of your application
function App({ children }) {
return <ChakraProvider>{children}</ChakraProvider>
}
Optionally, you can wrap your application with the
ColorModeProvider so you
can toggle between light and dark mode within your app.
import { Button } from "@chakra-ui/react"
function Example() {
return <Button>I just consumed some ⚡️Chakra!</Button>
}
create-react-app Templates
Check out our guide for
information on how to use our official
create-react-app templates.
Feel like contributing? That's awesome! We have a contributing guide to help guide you.
Our docsite lives in a separate repo. If you're interested in contributing to the documentation, check out the docsite contribution guide.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people
|
Segun Adebayo
💻 🚧 📖 💡 🎨
|
Tioluwani Kolawole
📖 💡 🚧
|
Devansh Jethmalani
💻
|
Adrian Aleixandre
💻 📖
|
Lee
📖
|
Kristóf Poduszló
💻 🤔 🐛 📖
|
Justin Hall
💻
|
Mark Chandler
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🚧
|
Folasade Agbaje
💻 🤔
|
Christian Nwamba
📖
|
Jonathan Bakebwa
📖 🤔
|
Alex Luong
💻 🔌
|
Jesco Wüster
💻
|
Dusty Doris
💻
|
Alex Lobera
💻
|
Tommaso De Rossi
💻
|
Odi
💻
|
Hendrik Niemann
💻
|
Matt Rothenberg
💻 💡
|
Luis Felipe Zaguini
💻
|
Jean
💻
|
Temitope Ajiboye
📖
|
Jonathan Kim
💻
|
Chris Thompson
💻
|
WALTER KIMARO
💻
|
Jack Leslie
💻
|
Ken-Lauren Daganio
💻
|
Ramon
💻
|
jess
📖 🔍
|
Ayelegun Kayode Michael
💻
|
Tal Williams
💻
|
Trevor Blades
💻 📖 🐛
|
Gord Lea
💻
|
Aggelos Arvanitakis
💻
|
Douglas Gabriel
💻
|
Martin Nordström
💻
|
Danny Tatom
💻
|
Simon Collins
💻
|
Santi Albo
💻 📖
|
PILO7980
💻
|
Ishimoto Koji
💻
|
Jeff Wen
💻
|
Pablo Saez
💻
|
Nejc Ravnik
💻
|
Julien Viala
💻
|
Sebastian Trebunak
💻 📖
|
Adam Plante
💻
|
Lúcio Rubens
💻
|
Jason Miazga
💻 📖
|
Gonzalo Pozzo
💻
|
Christian
💻 🚇
|
Christian Hagendorn
💻
|
Andrey Krasnov
💻
|
Dony Sukardi
💻
|
Meng
💻
|
Gabriele Belluardo
💻
|
Francois Best
💻
|
Tianci He
💻
|
Steven
💻
|
Baptiste Adrien
💻
|
Rob Bevan
💻
|
Tomasz
💻
|
徐愷
💻
|
David Wippel
💻
|
Naveen
💻
|
Vincent
💻
|
Osamah Aldoaiss
💻
|
Fred K. Schott
💻
|
Jared Palmer
💻
|
Austin Walela
💻
|
Tony Narlock
💻 📖
|
Thomas Maximini
💻
|
David Baumgold
💻
|
ralphilius
💻
|
Rahul Rangnekar
💻
|
Pierre Nel
💻
|
Pierre Grimaud
💻
|
Whisp R&D
💻
|
Makenna Smutz
💻 📖 🤔
|
Nelson Reitz
💻
|
Mohamed Nainar
📖
|
Mustafa Turhan
📖
|
Kim Røen
📖
|
Justin Mak
💻
|
Jeremy Davis
💻
|
Jeremy Lu
📖 💻
|
Ivan Dalmet
📖 💻 🔌
|
Dillon Curry
💻
|
idfunctor
💻
|
denkigai
💻
|
Aaron Adams
💻
|
Abdulazeez Adeshina
💻
|
Sandro
💻
|
Premkumar Shanmugam
💻
|
Tobias Meixner
💻
|
Jeremie Leblanc
💻
|
Kelvin Oghenerhoro
💻
|
David J. Felix
💻
|
Brody McKee
📖
|
Per Svensson
💻
|
Patrick Cason
📖
|
Ivo Ilić
💻
|
Avaneesh Tripathi
💻
|
balibebas
📖
|
Navin Moorthy
💻 📖
|
Tim Kindberg
📖
|
iodar
📖
|
MAO YUFENG
📖
|
Peng Jie
💻 📖
|
James Gee
💻 ⚠️ 💡
|
Anton
📖
|
Damnjan Lukovic
📖
|
Stanila Andrei
💻
|
Ekunola Ezekiel
💻
|
Ben Mitchinson
📖
|
Jess Telford
💻
|
Simo Aleksandrov
📖
|
Héricles Emanuel
💻
|
CodinCat
📖
|
Sam Dawson
🤔
|
hy2k
💻
|
Pierre Ortega
💻
|
Kerem Sevencan
📖
|
harveyhalwin
📖
|
Mansour benyoucef
📖
|
Andrew Garrison
📖
|
Carlos Rodrigues
📖
|
Dwight Watson
📖
|
ChasinHues
📖
|
Nahuel Greco
📆 🐛
|
Pablo Rocha
📖
|
Dustin Larimer
💻 🎨
|
Juliano Farias
📖
|
Joe Bell
🐛 💻
|
Henning Pohlmeyer
💻
|
Sivert Schou Olsen
📖
|
Andrei Lazarescu
📖
|
José Teixeira
🐛
|
Adriano Resende
📖
|
Victor Bastos
📖
|
Vincent
📖
|
Candice
🎨 🐛 📖
|
Dave Bauman
📖
|
TimKolberger
🐛 📖 💻
|
Stephane Mensah
🐛
|
iskanderbroere
📖
|
Dominik Sumer
💻
|
Pavel 'Strajk' Dolecek
📖
|
Keshav Bohra
📖
|
okezieuc
📖
|
Clayton Faria
📖
|
Andrew Ellis
💻 🐛 📖
|
Joel Gallant
🐛
|
Jaya Krishna Namburu
💻
|
Ifeoma Imoh
📖
|
Jason Adkison
🐛
|
Gauthier Rodaro
🐛
|
Tom Dohnal
💻
|
Sam Margalit
🐛
|
Marcus Wood
💻
|
Spencer Duball
📖
|
Jacob Arriola
📖
|
Kenley Jean
📖
|
Dennis Morello
🐛
|
Umar Gora
📖
|
Zyclotrop-j
💻
|
Hong Suk Woo
📖
|
Junho Yeo
📖
|
Thomas Siller
⚠️ 💻
|
Samuel Kauffmann
📖
|
Jozef Mikuláš
💻
|
João Victor
💻
|
yuichiro miyamae
📖
|
Gifa Eriyanto
🐛
|
Yuzi
⚠️ 💻
|
songheewon
📖
|
Prasanna Venkatesh T S
📖
|
anthowm
📖
|
Osama Ahmaro
🐛
|
Danan Wijaya
📖
|
electather
🐛
|
Shubham Kaushal
📖
|
Petter Sæther Moen
📖
|
Herman Nygaard
📖
|
jnmsl
📖
|
Mohamed Sayed
💻
|
Sam Poder
📖
|
Dominic Lee
📖 💻
|
Feras Aloudah
🤔
|
JP Ungaretti
📖
|
Endika Intxaurtieta
📖
|
Matt Wells
💻
|
Anant Jain
📖
|
Tom Chen
📖 🚇
|
Ernie Miranda
📖
|
bjoluc
📖
|
Sujit Pradhan
📖 💻
|
Abhishek Kashyap
📖
|
Kristian Djaković
💻
|
Antoniel Magalhães
💻
|
Griko Nibras
🤔 💻
|
imalbert
📖
|
mcha
💻 ⚠️
|
Hasib Hassan
📖
|
Jamie Rolfs
🤔 📖 💻
|
Surabhi Gupta
📖
|
Ningaro
🐛
|
Monae
💻
|
Wade McDaniel
📖
|
Gordon Goldbach
💻
|
Bhish
💻
|
Amilkar Munoz
📖
|
Samar Mohan
💻
|
João Paulo Rodrigues
📖
|
Avery Freeman
📖
|
Daniel Schulz
🐛 💻 📖 🤔
|
Michael Kilbane
💻
|
ngxCoder
💻
|
Kristofer Giltvedt Selbekk
📖
|
Johann Ehlers
📖 💻
|
Lukas Bach
💻
|
Lazar Nikolov
🐛
(emoji key):
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT © Segun Adebayo