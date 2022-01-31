Build scalable and accessible Vue.js applications with ease.

@chakra-ui/vue gives you a set of accessible and composable Vue components that you can use to build your favourite applications and sites.

Made for Vue 2.X

Looking for the documentation?

Features

Ease of Styling: Chakra UI contains a set of layout components like CBox and CStack that make it easy to style your components by passing props. Learn more

Chakra UI contains a set of layout components like and that make it easy to style your components by passing props. Learn more Flexible & composable : Chakra UI components are built on top of a Vue UI Primitive for endless composability.

: Chakra UI components are built on top of a Vue UI Primitive for endless composability. Accessible . Chakra UI components follows the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications and have the right aria-* attributes.

. Chakra UI components follows the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications and have the right attributes. Dark Mode 😍: Most components in Chakra UI are dark mode compatible.

Table of Contents

Installation

yarn add @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css

or

npm install @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css

Note: If you're using Nuxt, you need to install @nuxtjs/emotion package as well to server-side render your styles.

yarn add @chakra-ui/vue @emotion/css @nuxtjs/emotion

Usage

1. Import the Chakra UI plugin in your main.js file.

import Vue from 'vue' import Chakra from '@chakra-ui/vue' import App from './App.vue' Vue.use(Chakra) new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : ( h ) => h(App) }).$mount()

2. Wrap your application inside the Chakra CThemeProvider . We also recommend that you include the CReset component to normalize all browser styling.

In your App.vue file.

< template > < CThemeProvider > < CReset /> </ CThemeProvider > </ template > < script > import { CThemeProvider, CReset } from '@chakra-ui/vue' export default { name : 'App' , components : { CThemeProvider, CReset } } </ script >

If you'd like to toggle your app between dark and light mode, you can also wrap your application inside the ColorModeProvider component.

3. Hurray!🎉 Now the fun can begin. You can start using components like so:

< template > < CThemeProvider > < CReset /> < CButton variantColor = "blue" > Chakra consumed ⚡️ </ CButton > </ CThemeProvider > </ template > < script > import { CThemeProvider, CReset, CButton } from '@chakra-ui/vue' export default { name : 'App' , components : { CThemeProvider, CReset, CButton } } </ script >

Development for Contributing:

Interested in contributing? See our open issues! Remember to take a look at our CONTRIBUTORS guide.

yarn install yarn build && yarn bootstrap yarn dev

