Build Accessible React Apps with Speed ⚡️

Chakra UI provides a set of accessible, reusable, and composable React components that make it super easy to create websites and apps.

Looking for the documentation? 📝

For older versions, head over here => https://v0.chakra-ui.com

Latest version (v1) => https://chakra-ui.com

Features 🚀

Ease of Styling: Chakra UI contains a set of layout components like Box and Stack that make it easy to style your components by passing props. Learn more

Flexible & composable: Chakra UI components are built on top of a React UI Primitive for endless composability.

Accessible. Chakra UI components follow the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications and have the right aria-* attributes.

attributes. Dark Mode 😍: Most components in Chakra UI are dark mode compatible.

Installing Chakra UI

To use Chakra UI components, all you need to do is install the @chakra-ui/react package and its peer dependencies:

$ yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5 $ npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5

Usage

To start using the components, please follow these steps:

Wrap your application with the ChakraProvider provided by @chakra-ui/react.

import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react" function App ( { children } ) { return < ChakraProvider > {children} </ ChakraProvider > }

Optionally, you can wrap your application with the ColorModeProvider so you can toggle between light and dark mode within your app.

Now you can start using components like so!:

import { Button } from "@chakra-ui/react" function Example ( ) { return < Button > I just consumed some ⚡️Chakra! </ Button > }

CodeSandbox Templates

JavaScript Starter: https://codesandbox.io/s/chakra-ui-javascript-lzzg9

TypeScript Starter: https://codesandbox.io/s/chakra-ui-typescript-pomi8

NextJS TypeScript Starter: https://codesandbox.io/s/chakra-ui-next-js-typescript-kxvyr

create-react-app Templates

Check out our guide for information on how to use our official create-react-app templates.

Contributing

Feel like contributing? That's awesome! We have a contributing guide to help guide you.

Our docsite lives in a separate repo. If you're interested in contributing to the documentation, check out the docsite contribution guide.

