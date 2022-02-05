openbase logo
Readme

Chakra logo

Build Accessible React Apps with Speed ⚡️


Bundle Size Language grade: JavaScript MIT License NPM Downloads Github Stars Discord


Chakra UI provides a set of accessible, reusable, and composable React components that make it super easy to create websites and apps.

Looking for the documentation? 📝

For older versions, head over here => https://v0.chakra-ui.com

Latest version (v1) => https://chakra-ui.com

Features 🚀

  • Ease of Styling: Chakra UI contains a set of layout components like Box and Stack that make it easy to style your components by passing props. Learn more
  • Flexible & composable: Chakra UI components are built on top of a React UI Primitive for endless composability.
  • Accessible. Chakra UI components follow the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications and have the right aria-* attributes.
  • Dark Mode 😍: Most components in Chakra UI are dark mode compatible.

Support Chakra UI 💖

By donating \$5 or more you can support the ongoing development of this project. We'll appreciate some support. Thank you to all our supporters! 🙏 [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Testimonials

People throw React component libraries and design systems at me regularly. This might be the best one I've seen. The APIs are simple but composable and the accessibility on the couple components I looked is complete.

Great work @thesegunadebayo, really inspiring work. – Ryan Florence

Awesome new open-source component library from @thesegunadebayo. Really impressive stuff! – Colm Tuite

This is incredible work. Amazing job Segun! – Lee Robinson

Chakra UI is glorious! I love the consistent use of focus styling and the subtle animation – Guillermo ▲

Installing Chakra UI

To use Chakra UI components, all you need to do is install the @chakra-ui/react package and its peer dependencies:

$ yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5

# or

$ npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react@^11 @emotion/styled@^11 framer-motion@^5

Usage

To start using the components, please follow these steps:

  1. Wrap your application with the ChakraProvider provided by @chakra-ui/react.
import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react"

// Do this at the root of your application
function App({ children }) {
  return <ChakraProvider>{children}</ChakraProvider>
}

Optionally, you can wrap your application with the ColorModeProvider so you can toggle between light and dark mode within your app.

  1. Now you can start using components like so!:
import { Button } from "@chakra-ui/react"

function Example() {
  return <Button>I just consumed some ⚡️Chakra!</Button>
}

CodeSandbox Templates

create-react-app Templates

Check out our guide for information on how to use our official create-react-app templates.

Contributing

Feel like contributing? That's awesome! We have a contributing guide to help guide you.

Our docsite lives in a separate repo. If you're interested in contributing to the documentation, check out the docsite contribution guide.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people


Segun Adebayo
💻 🚧 📖 💡 🎨
Tioluwani Kolawole
📖 💡 🚧
Devansh Jethmalani
💻
Adrian Aleixandre
💻 📖
Lee
📖
Kristóf Poduszló
💻 🤔 🐛 📖
Justin Hall
💻

Mark Chandler
💻 ⚠️ 📖 🚧
Folasade Agbaje
💻 🤔
Christian Nwamba
📖
Jonathan Bakebwa
📖 🤔
Alex Luong
💻 🔌
Jesco Wüster
💻
Dusty Doris
💻

Alex Lobera
💻
Tommaso De Rossi
💻
Odi
💻
Hendrik Niemann
💻
Matt Rothenberg
💻 💡
Luis Felipe Zaguini
💻
Jean
💻

Temitope Ajiboye
📖
Jonathan Kim
💻
Chris Thompson
💻
WALTER KIMARO
💻
Jack Leslie
💻
Ken-Lauren Daganio
💻
Ramon
💻

jess
📖 🔍
Ayelegun Kayode Michael
💻
Tal Williams
💻
Trevor Blades
💻 📖 🐛
Gord Lea
💻
Aggelos Arvanitakis
💻
Douglas Gabriel
💻

Martin Nordström
💻
Danny Tatom
💻
Simon Collins
💻
Santi Albo
💻 📖
PILO7980
💻
Ishimoto Koji
💻
Jeff Wen
💻

Pablo Saez
💻
Nejc Ravnik
💻
Julien Viala
💻
Sebastian Trebunak
💻 📖
Adam Plante
💻
Lúcio Rubens
💻
Jason Miazga
💻 📖

Gonzalo Pozzo
💻
Christian
💻 🚇
Christian Hagendorn
💻
Andrey Krasnov
💻
Dony Sukardi
💻
Meng
💻
Gabriele Belluardo
💻

Francois Best
💻
Tianci He
💻
Steven
💻
Baptiste Adrien
💻
Rob Bevan
💻
Tomasz
💻
徐愷
💻

David Wippel
💻
Naveen
💻
Vincent
💻
Osamah Aldoaiss
💻
Fred K. Schott
💻
Jared Palmer
💻
Austin Walela
💻

Tony Narlock
💻 📖
Thomas Maximini
💻
David Baumgold
💻
ralphilius
💻
Rahul Rangnekar
💻
Pierre Nel
💻
Pierre Grimaud
💻

Whisp R&D
💻
Makenna Smutz
💻 📖 🤔
Nelson Reitz
💻
Mohamed Nainar
📖
Mustafa Turhan
📖
Kim Røen
📖
Justin Mak
💻

Jeremy Davis
💻
Jeremy Lu
📖 💻
Ivan Dalmet
📖 💻 🔌
Dillon Curry
💻
idfunctor
💻
denkigai
💻
Aaron Adams
💻

Abdulazeez Adeshina
💻
Sandro
💻
Premkumar Shanmugam
💻
Tobias Meixner
💻
Jeremie Leblanc
💻
Kelvin Oghenerhoro
💻
David J. Felix
💻

Brody McKee
📖
Per Svensson
💻
Patrick Cason
📖
Ivo Ilić
💻
Avaneesh Tripathi
💻
balibebas
📖
Navin Moorthy
💻 📖

Tim Kindberg
📖
iodar
📖
MAO YUFENG
📖
Peng Jie
💻 📖
James Gee
💻 ⚠️ 💡
Anton
📖
Damnjan Lukovic
📖

Stanila Andrei
💻
Ekunola Ezekiel
💻
Ben Mitchinson
📖
Jess Telford
💻
Simo Aleksandrov
📖
Héricles Emanuel
💻
CodinCat
📖

Sam Dawson
🤔
hy2k
💻
Pierre Ortega
💻
Kerem Sevencan
📖
harveyhalwin
📖
Mansour benyoucef
📖
Andrew Garrison
📖

Carlos Rodrigues
📖
Dwight Watson
📖
ChasinHues
📖
Nahuel Greco
📆 🐛
Pablo Rocha
📖
Dustin Larimer
💻 🎨
Juliano Farias
📖

Joe Bell
🐛 💻
Henning Pohlmeyer
💻
Sivert Schou Olsen
📖
Andrei Lazarescu
📖
José Teixeira
🐛
Adriano Resende
📖
Victor Bastos
📖

Vincent
📖
Candice
🎨 🐛 📖
Dave Bauman
📖
TimKolberger
🐛 📖 💻
Stephane Mensah
🐛
iskanderbroere
📖
Dominik Sumer
💻

Pavel 'Strajk' Dolecek
📖
Keshav Bohra
📖
okezieuc
📖
Clayton Faria
📖
Andrew Ellis
💻 🐛 📖
Joel Gallant
🐛
Jaya Krishna Namburu
💻

Ifeoma Imoh
📖
Jason Adkison
🐛
Gauthier Rodaro
🐛
Tom Dohnal
💻
Sam Margalit
🐛
Marcus Wood
💻
Spencer Duball
📖

Jacob Arriola
📖
Kenley Jean
📖
Dennis Morello
🐛
Umar Gora
📖
Zyclotrop-j
💻
Hong Suk Woo
📖
Junho Yeo
📖

Thomas Siller
⚠️ 💻
Samuel Kauffmann
📖
Jozef Mikuláš
💻
João Victor
💻
yuichiro miyamae
📖
Gifa Eriyanto
🐛
Yuzi
⚠️ 💻

songheewon
📖
Prasanna Venkatesh T S
📖
anthowm
📖
Osama Ahmaro
🐛
Danan Wijaya
📖
electather
🐛
Shubham Kaushal
📖

Petter Sæther Moen
📖
Herman Nygaard
📖
jnmsl
📖
Mohamed Sayed
💻
Sam Poder
📖
Dominic Lee
📖 💻
Feras Aloudah
🤔

JP Ungaretti
📖
Endika Intxaurtieta
📖
Matt Wells
💻
Anant Jain
📖
Tom Chen
📖 🚇
Ernie Miranda
📖
bjoluc
📖

Sujit Pradhan
📖 💻
Abhishek Kashyap
📖
Kristian Djaković
💻
Antoniel Magalhães
💻
Griko Nibras
🤔 💻
imalbert
📖
mcha
💻 ⚠️

Hasib Hassan
📖
Jamie Rolfs
🤔 📖 💻
Surabhi Gupta
📖
Ningaro
🐛
Monae
💻
Wade McDaniel
📖
Gordon Goldbach
💻

Bhish
💻
Amilkar Munoz
📖
Samar Mohan
💻
João Paulo Rodrigues
📖
Avery Freeman
📖
Daniel Schulz
🐛 💻 📖 🤔
Michael Kilbane
💻

ngxCoder
💻
Kristofer Giltvedt Selbekk
📖
Johann Ehlers
📖 💻
Lukas Bach
💻
Lazar Nikolov
🐛

(emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Testing supported by

BrowserStack

License

MIT © Segun Adebayo

