@chainsafe/lodestar-fork-choice

by ChainSafe
0.33.0 (see all)

🌟 TypeScript Implementation of Ethereum proof of stake

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

583

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

65

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lodestar Eth2 Implementation

Lodestar is a TypeScript implementation of the Ethereum 2.0 specification developed by ChainSafe Systems.

Lodestar is a TypeScript implementation of the Ethereum 2.0 specification developed by ChainSafe Systems.

Get it from the NPM Registry:
npm install -g @chainsafe/lodestar-cli
Get it from the Docker Hub:
docker pull chainsafe/lodestar

Getting started

Prerequisites

Developer Quickstart:
lerna bootstrap
yarn build
./lodestar --help

Architecture Overview

  • 📦 This mono-repository contains a suite of Ethereum 2.0 packages.
  • :balance_scale: The mono-repository is released under LGPLv3 license. Note, that the packages contain their own licenses.
PackageVersionLicenseDocsDescription
@chainsafe/lodestarnpmLicense: LGPL v3documentation🚨 Beacon-chain client
@chainsafe/lodestar-validatornpmLicense: LGPL v3documentation🏦 Validator client
@chainsafe/lodestar-light-clientnpmLicensedocumentation🐦 Eth2 Light client
@chainsafe/lodestar-apinpmLicensedocumentation📋 REST Client for the Eth2 API
@chainsafe/lodestar-clinpmLicense: LGPL v3documentation💻 Command-line tool for Lodestar
@chainsafe/lodestar-beacon-state-transitionnpmLicense: LGPL v3documentation🔎 Eth2 beacon-state transition
@chainsafe/lodestar-typesnpmLicensedocumentation:spiral_notepad: Eth2 TypeScript and SSZ types
@chainsafe/lodestar-paramsnpmLicensedocumentation🕸️ Eth2 network parameters
@chainsafe/lodestar-utilsnpmLicensedocumentation:toolbox: Miscellaneous utility functions used across Lodestar
@chainsafe/lodestar-confignpmLicensedocumentation:spiral_notepad: Eth2 types and params bundled together
@chainsafe/lodestar-spec-test-utilnpmLicensedocumentation:test_tube: Test harness for Eth2 spec tests
@chainsafe/lodestar-spec-test-runnerLicense: LGPL v3:test_tube: Run all Eth2 spec tests
@chainsafe/lodestar-dbnpmLicensedocumentation💾 Read/write persistent Eth2 data
@chainsafe/lodestar-fork-choicenpmLicensedocumentation🍴 Beacon-chain fork choice

Contributors

Read our contributors document, submit an issue or talk to us on our Discord!

Meetings

Weekly contributor meetings are public and announced on Discord. Feel free to check out our meeting notes and documents on HackMD. Post-September 2021, meeting notes can be found on the Lodestar Wiki Page.

Donations

We are a local group of Toronto open-source developers. As such, all of our open-source work is funded by grants. We all take the time out of our hectic lives to contribute to the Ethereum ecosystem. If you want to donate, you can send us ETH at the following address: lodestar.chainsafe.eth

