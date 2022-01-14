openbase logo
@chainsafe/libp2p-noise

by ChainSafe
5.0.0 (see all)

Noise libp2p handshake for js-libp2p

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

js-libp2p-noise

npm CI

Discourse posts

Noise libp2p handshake for js-libp2p

This repository contains TypeScript implementation of noise protocol, an encryption protocol used in libp2p.

Warning: Even though this package works in browser, it will bundle around 600Kb (200Kb gzipped) of code

https://bundlephobia.com/result?p=@chainsafe/libp2p-noise@latest

Usage

Install with yarn add @chainsafe/libp2p-noise or npm i @chainsafe/libp2p-noise.

Example of using default noise configuration and passing it to the libp2p config:

import {NOISE, Noise} from "@chainsafe/libp2p-noise"


//custom noise configuration, pass it instead of NOISE instance
const noise = new Noise(privateKey, Buffer.alloc(x));

const libp2p = new Libp2p({
   modules: {
     connEncryption: [NOISE],
   },
});

Where parameters for Noise constructor are:

  • static Noise key - (optional) existing private Noise static key
  • early data - (optional) an early data payload to be sent in handshake messages

API

This module exposes a crypto interface, as defined in the repository js-interfaces.

» API Docs

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

License

MIT

