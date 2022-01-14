Noise libp2p handshake for js-libp2p
This repository contains TypeScript implementation of noise protocol, an encryption protocol used in libp2p.
Install with
yarn add @chainsafe/libp2p-noise or
npm i @chainsafe/libp2p-noise.
Example of using default noise configuration and passing it to the libp2p config:
import {NOISE, Noise} from "@chainsafe/libp2p-noise"
//custom noise configuration, pass it instead of NOISE instance
const noise = new Noise(privateKey, Buffer.alloc(x));
const libp2p = new Libp2p({
modules: {
connEncryption: [NOISE],
},
});
Where parameters for Noise constructor are:
This module exposes a crypto interface, as defined in the repository js-interfaces.
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!