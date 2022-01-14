Noise libp2p handshake for js-libp2p

This repository contains TypeScript implementation of noise protocol, an encryption protocol used in libp2p.

Warning: Even though this package works in browser, it will bundle around 600Kb (200Kb gzipped) of code

https://bundlephobia.com/result?p=@chainsafe/libp2p-noise@latest

Usage

Install with yarn add @chainsafe/libp2p-noise or npm i @chainsafe/libp2p-noise .

Example of using default noise configuration and passing it to the libp2p config:

import {NOISE, Noise} from "@chainsafe/libp2p-noise" const noise = new Noise(privateKey, Buffer.alloc(x)); const libp2p = new Libp2p({ modules : { connEncryption : [NOISE], }, });

Where parameters for Noise constructor are:

static Noise key - (optional) existing private Noise static key

early data - (optional) an early data payload to be sent in handshake messages

API

This module exposes a crypto interface, as defined in the repository js-interfaces.

» API Docs

