Lodestar is a TypeScript implementation of the Ethereum 2.0 specification developed by ChainSafe Systems.
npm install -g @chainsafe/lodestar-cli
docker pull chainsafe/lodestar
lerna bootstrap
yarn build
./lodestar --help
|Package
|Version
|License
|Docs
|Description
|@chainsafe/lodestar
|🚨 Beacon-chain client
|@chainsafe/lodestar-validator
|🏦 Validator client
|@chainsafe/lodestar-light-client
|🐦 Eth2 Light client
|@chainsafe/lodestar-api
|📋 REST Client for the Eth2 API
|@chainsafe/lodestar-cli
|💻 Command-line tool for Lodestar
|@chainsafe/lodestar-beacon-state-transition
|🔎 Eth2 beacon-state transition
|@chainsafe/lodestar-types
|:spiral_notepad: Eth2 TypeScript and SSZ types
|@chainsafe/lodestar-params
|🕸️ Eth2 network parameters
|@chainsafe/lodestar-utils
|:toolbox: Miscellaneous utility functions used across Lodestar
|@chainsafe/lodestar-config
|:spiral_notepad: Eth2 types and params bundled together
|@chainsafe/lodestar-spec-test-util
|:test_tube: Test harness for Eth2 spec tests
|@chainsafe/lodestar-spec-test-runner
|:test_tube: Run all Eth2 spec tests
|@chainsafe/lodestar-db
|💾 Read/write persistent Eth2 data
|@chainsafe/lodestar-fork-choice
|🍴 Beacon-chain fork choice
Read our contributors document, submit an issue or talk to us on our Discord!
Weekly contributor meetings are public and announced on Discord. Feel free to check out our meeting notes and documents on HackMD. Post-September 2021, meeting notes can be found on the Lodestar Wiki Page.
We are a local group of Toronto open-source developers. As such, all of our open-source work is funded by grants. We all take the time out of our hectic lives to contribute to the Ethereum ecosystem.
If you want to donate, you can send us ETH at the following address:
lodestar.chainsafe.eth