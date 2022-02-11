Lodestar Eth2 Implementation

Lodestar is a TypeScript implementation of the Ethereum 2.0 specification developed by ChainSafe Systems.

Get it from the NPM Registry:

npm install -g @chainsafe/lodestar-cli

Get it from the Docker Hub:

docker pull chainsafe/lodestar

Getting started

Prerequisites

Developer Quickstart:

lerna bootstrap yarn build ./lodestar -- help

Architecture Overview

📦 This mono-repository contains a suite of Ethereum 2.0 packages.

:balance_scale: The mono-repository is released under LGPLv3 license. Note, that the packages contain their own licenses.

Package Version License Docs Description @chainsafe/lodestar 🚨 Beacon-chain client @chainsafe/lodestar-validator 🏦 Validator client @chainsafe/lodestar-light-client 🐦 Eth2 Light client @chainsafe/lodestar-api 📋 REST Client for the Eth2 API @chainsafe/lodestar-cli 💻 Command-line tool for Lodestar @chainsafe/lodestar-beacon-state-transition 🔎 Eth2 beacon-state transition @chainsafe/lodestar-types :spiral_notepad: Eth2 TypeScript and SSZ types @chainsafe/lodestar-params 🕸️ Eth2 network parameters @chainsafe/lodestar-utils :toolbox: Miscellaneous utility functions used across Lodestar @chainsafe/lodestar-config :spiral_notepad: Eth2 types and params bundled together @chainsafe/lodestar-spec-test-util :test_tube: Test harness for Eth2 spec tests @chainsafe/lodestar-spec-test-runner :test_tube: Run all Eth2 spec tests @chainsafe/lodestar-db 💾 Read/write persistent Eth2 data @chainsafe/lodestar-fork-choice 🍴 Beacon-chain fork choice

Contributors

Read our contributors document, submit an issue or talk to us on our Discord!

Meetings

Weekly contributor meetings are public and announced on Discord. Feel free to check out our meeting notes and documents on HackMD. Post-September 2021, meeting notes can be found on the Lodestar Wiki Page.

Donations