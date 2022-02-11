Chainlink expands the capabilities of smart contracts by enabling access to real-world data and off-chain computation while maintaining the security and reliability guarantees inherent to blockchain technology.
This repo contains the Chainlink core node, operator UI and contracts. The core node is the bundled binary available to be run by node operators participating in a decentralized oracle network. All major release versions have pre-built docker images available for download from the Chainlink dockerhub. If you are interested in contributing please see our contribution guidelines. If you are here to report a bug or request a feature, please check currently open Issues. For more information about how to get started with Chainlink, check our official documentation. Resources for Solidity developers can be found in the Chainlink Hardhat Box.
Chainlink has an active and ever growing community. Discord is the primary communication channel used for day to day communication, answering development questions, and aggregating Chainlink related content. Take a look at the community docs for more information regarding Chainlink social accounts, news, and networking.
export PATH=$GOPATH/bin:$PATH &
export GOPATH=/Users/$USER/go
nvm install 12.22 && nvm use 12.22
?sslmode=disable in your Postgres query string).
git clone https://github.com/smartcontractkit/chainlink && cd chainlink
make install
yarn install before this step
yarn install throws a network connection error, try increasing the network timeout by running
yarn install --network-timeout 150000 before this step
chainlink help
For the latest information on setting up a development environment, see the Development Setup Guide.
In order to run the Chainlink node you must have access to a running Ethereum node with an open websocket connection. Any Ethereum based network will work once you've configured the chain ID. Ethereum node versions currently tested and supported:
We cannot recommend specific version numbers for ethereum nodes since the software is being continually updated, but you should usually try to run the latest version available.
NOTE: By default, chainlink will run in TLS mode. For local development you can disable this by setting the following env vars:
CHAINLINK_DEV=true
CHAINLINK_TLS_PORT=0
SECURE_COOKIES=false
Alternatively, you can generate self signed certificates using
tools/bin/self-signed-certs or manually.
To start your Chainlink node, simply run:
chainlink node start
By default this will start on port 6688. You should be able to access the UI at http://localhost:6688/.
Chainlink provides a remote CLI client as well as a UI. Once your node has started, you can open a new terminal window to use the CLI. You will need to log in to authorize the client first:
chainlink admin login
(You can also set
ADMIN_CREDENTIALS_FILE=/path/to/credentials/file in future if you like, to avoid having to login again).
Now you can view your current jobs with:
chainlink jobs list
To find out more about the Chainlink CLI, you can always run
chainlink help.
Check out the doc pages on Jobs to learn more about how to create Jobs.
Node configuration is managed by a combination of environment variables and direct setting via API/UI/CLI.
Check the official documentation for more information on how to configure your node.
External adapters are what make Chainlink easily extensible, providing simple integration of custom computations and specialized APIs. A Chainlink node communicates with external adapters via a simple REST API.
For more information on creating and using external adapters, please see our external adapters page.
Install gencodec and jq to be able to run
go generate ./... and
make abigen
Install mockery
make mockery
Using the
make command will install the correct version.
yarn
yarn setup:contracts
go generate ./...
export DATABASE_URL=postgresql://127.0.0.1:5432/chainlink_test?sslmode=disable
export CHAINLINK_DEV=true # You may wish to use something like direnv to manage env variables instead of setting directly
go run ./core/main.go local db preparetest
If you do end up modifying the migrations for the database, you will need to rerun
go test -parallel=1 ./...
Inside the
contracts/ directory:
yarn
yarn test
Go generate is used to generate mocks in this project. Mocks are generated with mockery and live in core/internal/mocks.
A flake is provided for use with the Nix package manager. It defines a declarative, reproducible development environment.
To use it:
nix develop. You will be put in shell containing all the dependencies.
Alternatively, a
direnv integration exists to automatically change the
environment when
cd-ing into the folder.
cd $PGDATA/
initdb
pg_ctl -l $PGDATA/postgres.log -o "--unix_socket_directories='$PWD'" start
createdb chainlink_test -h localhost
createuser --superuser --no-password chainlink -h localhost
pg_ctl -l $PGDATA/postgres.log -o "--unix_socket_directories='$PWD'" start
Now you can run tests or compile code as usual.
For more tips on how to build and test Chainlink, see our development tips page.
Chainlink's source code is licensed under the MIT License, and contributions are welcome.
Please check out our contributing guidelines for more details.
Thank you!