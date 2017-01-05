#angular-notify

A minimalistic (and extensible) notification service for Angular.

Supports IE 10, and recent versions of FF and Chrome.

Getting Started

Install with Bower, npm, or download the the files directly from the dist folder in the repo.

bower install angular-notify --save npm install @cgross/angular-notify`

Add dist/angular-notify.js and dist/angular-notify.css to your index.html.

Add cgNotify as a module dependency for your module.

angular.module( 'your_app' , [ 'cgNotify' ]);

Then inject and use the notify service.

function myController ( $scope,notify ) { notify( 'Your notification message' ); notify({ message : 'My message' , templateUrl : 'my_template.html' } ); }

Options

The notify function can either be passed a string or an object. When passing an object, the object parameters can be:

message - Required. The message to show.

- Required. The message to show. duration - Optional. The duration (in milliseconds) of message. A duration of 0 will prevent messages from closing automatically.

- Optional. The duration (in milliseconds) of message. A duration of 0 will prevent messages from closing automatically. templateUrl - Optional. A custom template for the UI of the message.

- Optional. A custom template for the UI of the message. classes - Optional. A list of custom CSS classes to apply to the message element.

- Optional. A list of custom CSS classes to apply to the message element. messageTemplate - Optional. A string containing any valid Angular HTML which will be shown instead of the regular message text. The string must contain one root element like all valid Angular HTML templates (so wrap everything in a <span> ).

- Optional. A string containing any valid Angular HTML which will be shown instead of the regular text. The string must contain one root element like all valid Angular HTML templates (so wrap everything in a ). scope - Optional. A valid Angular scope object. The scope of the template will be created by calling $new() on this scope.

- Optional. A valid Angular scope object. The scope of the template will be created by calling on this scope. position - Optional. center , left and right are the only acceptable values.

- Optional. , and are the only acceptable values. container - Optional. Element that contains each notification. Defaults to document.body .

This function will return an object with a close() method and a message property.

Call config to set the default configuration options for angular-notify. The following options may be specified in the given object:

duration - The default duration (in milliseconds) of each message. A duration of 0 will prevent messages from closing automatically.

- The default duration (in milliseconds) of each message. A duration of 0 will prevent messages from closing automatically. startTop - The Y pixel value where messages will be shown.

- The Y pixel value where messages will be shown. verticalSpacing - The number of pixels that should be reserved between messages vertically.

- The number of pixels that should be reserved between messages vertically. templateUrl - The default message template.

- The default message template. position - The default position of each message. center , left and right are the supported values.

- The default position of each message. , and are the supported values. container - The default element that contains each notification. Defaults to document.body .

- The default element that contains each notification. Defaults to . maximumOpen - The maximum number of total notifications that can be visible at one time. Older notifications will be closed when the maximum is reached.

Closes all currently open notifications.

Providing Custom Templates

Angular-notify comes with a very simplistic default notification template. You are encouraged to create your own template and style it appropriate to your application. Templates can also contain more advanced features like buttons or links. The message templates are full Angular partials that have a scope (and a controller if you use ng-controller="YourCtrl" ).

The scope for the partial will either be descended from $rootScope or the scope specified in the notify({...}) options. The template scope will be augmented with a $message property, a $classes property, and a special $close() function that you may use to close the notification.

The messageTemplate property is also included on the scope as $messageTemplate . To ensure your custom template works with the messageTemplate option, your template should hide the normal text if $messageTemplate contains a value, and should have an element with the cg-notify-message-template class. The element with the cg-notify-message-template class will have the compiled template appended to it automatically.

