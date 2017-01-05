Show busy/loading indicators on any $http or $resource request, or on any promise.
Install with Bower, npm, yarn, or download the files directly from the dist folder in the repo.
bower install angular-busy --save
npm install @cgross/angular-busy
Add
dist/angular-busy.js and
dist/angular-busy.css to your index.html.
Add
cgBusy as a module dependency for your module.
angular.module('your_app', ['cgBusy']);
Add your promise to $scope and reference that in the
cg-busy directive:
function MyCtrl($scope,$http,User) {
//using $http
$scope.myPromise = $http.get('...');
//if you have a User class based on $resource
$scope.myPromise = User.$save();
}
<!-- Use the simple syntax -->
<div cg-busy="myPromise"></div>
<!-- Use the advanced syntax -->
<div cg-busy="{promise:myPromise,message:'Loading Your Data',templateUrl:'mycustomtemplate.html'}"></div>
The
cg-busy directive expects either a promise or a configuration object.
In other words. You may do this:
<div cg-busy="myPromise"></div>
or this:
<div cg-busy="{promise:myPromise,message:'Loading',backdrop:false,templateUrl:'myAwesomeTemplate.html',delay:300,minDuration:700}"></div>
promise - Required. The promise (or array of promises) that will cause the busy indicator to show.
message - Optional. Defaults to 'Please Wait...'. The message to show in the indicator. This value may be updated while the promise is active. The indicator will reflect the updated values as they're changed.
backdrop - Optional. Boolean, default is true. If true a faded backdrop will be shown behind the progress indicator.
templateUrl - Optional. If provided, the given template will be shown in place of the default progress indicatory template.
delay - Optional. The amount of time to wait until showing the indicator. Defaults to 0. Specified in milliseconds.
minDuration - Optional. The amount of time to keep the indicator showing even if the promise was resolved quicker. Defaults to 0. Specified in milliseconds.
wrapperClass - Optional. The name(s) of the CSS classes to be applied to the wrapper element of the busy sign/animation. Defaults to
cg-busy cg-busy-animation. Typically only useful if you wish to apply different positioning to the animation.
The angular-busy indicator is a regular Angular template. The templates have access to the scope where
cg-busy was declared so you may reference your local scope variables in your custom templates. Additionally, the scope is augmented with a
$message field containing the indicator message text.
The defaut values for
message,
backdrop,
templateUrl,
delay, and
minDuration may all be overriden by overriding the
$injector value for
cgBusyDefaults, like so:
angular.module('your_app').value('cgBusyDefaults',{
message:'Loading Stuff',
backdrop: false,
templateUrl: 'my_custom_template.html',
delay: 300,
minDuration: 700,
wrapperClass: 'my-class my-class2'
});
Only the values you'd like overriden need to be specified.
delay and
minDuration work together. If specified together,
minDuration will only take effect if the promise was active through the delay. For example, if
delay=200 and
minDuration=500 and the actual promise only took 100ms, no indicator will be shown. If the delay threshold is reached, the indicator will show for
minDuration ms rather than
minDuration minus
delay as it had been before.
cgBusyDefaults value.