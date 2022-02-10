deck.gl is designed to simplify high-performance, WebGL-based visualization of large data sets. Users can quickly get impressive visual results with minimal effort by composing existing layers, or leverage deck.gl's extensible architecture to address custom needs.
deck.gl maps data (usually an array of JSON objects) into a stack of visual layers - e.g. icons, polygons, texts; and look at them with views: e.g. map, first-person, orthographic.
deck.gl handles a number of challenges out of the box:
Deck.gl is designed to be highly customizable. All layers come with flexible APIs to allow programmatic control of each aspect of the rendering. All core classes such are easily extendable by the users to address custom use cases.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/deck.gl@latest/dist.min.js"></script>
npm install deck.gl
pip install pydeck
deck.gl is part of vis.gl, a Urban Computing Foundation project. Read the contribution guidelines if you are intrested in contributing.
Data sources are listed in each example.