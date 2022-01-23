cfworker

A collection of packages optimized for Cloudflare Workers and service workers.

base64 URL encoding for Cloudflare Workers and service workers

Azure Cosmos DB client for Cloudflare Workers and service workers

Streaming CSV encoding for Cloudflare Workers and service workers

Run, test and deploy Cloudflare workers

A JSON schema validator that will run on Cloudflare workers. Supports drafts 4, 7, 2019-09, and 2020-12.

Tiny lib for decoding JWTs and verifying signatures, using native crypto APIs

Minimalist Sentry client for Cloudflare workers and service workers

Serialize/deserialize V4 UUIDs from a Uint8Array

Web framework for Cloudflare Workers and service workers, inspired by Koa and fastify

contributing

Install dependencies using npm. Npm workspaces will ensure cfworker packages that depend on other cfworker packages are linked properly.

npm install

Run all tests

npm test

Run a specific package's tests

npm run test --workspace= @cfworker /base64url

Watch files for changes and re-run tests

npm run test --watch --workspace= @cfworker /base64url

Use chrome devtools to debug tests

npm run test --watch --inspect --workspace= @cfworker /base64url

Refer to each package's README for more specific instructions and examples. Some packages require a .env file (gitignored) containing cloudflare or cosmos db keys for integration testing.