openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@cfworker/json-schema

by cfworker
1.12.0 (see all)

A collection of packages optimized for Cloudflare Workers and service workers.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

338

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cfworker

Release

A collection of packages optimized for Cloudflare Workers and service workers.

@cfworker/base64url

base64 URL encoding for Cloudflare Workers and service workers

readme | npm

@cfworker/cosmos

Azure Cosmos DB client for Cloudflare Workers and service workers

readme | npm

@cfworker/csv

Streaming CSV encoding for Cloudflare Workers and service workers

readme | npm

@cfworker/dev

Run, test and deploy Cloudflare workers

readme | npm

@cfworker/json-schema

A JSON schema validator that will run on Cloudflare workers. Supports drafts 4, 7, 2019-09, and 2020-12.

readme | npm

@cfworker/jwt

Tiny lib for decoding JWTs and verifying signatures, using native crypto APIs

readme | npm

@cfworker/sentry

Minimalist Sentry client for Cloudflare workers and service workers

readme | npm

@cfworker/uuid

Serialize/deserialize V4 UUIDs from a Uint8Array

readme | npm

@cfworker/web

Web framework for Cloudflare Workers and service workers, inspired by Koa and fastify

readme | npm

contributing

Install dependencies using npm. Npm workspaces will ensure cfworker packages that depend on other cfworker packages are linked properly.

npm install

Run all tests

npm test

Run a specific package's tests

npm run test --workspace=@cfworker/base64url

Watch files for changes and re-run tests

npm run test --watch --workspace=@cfworker/base64url

Use chrome devtools to debug tests

npm run test --watch --inspect --workspace=@cfworker/base64url

Refer to each package's README for more specific instructions and examples. Some packages require a .env file (gitignored) containing cloudflare or cosmos db keys for integration testing.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial