openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@certusone/wormhole-sdk

by certusone
0.1.4 (see all)

Certus One's reference implementation for the Wormhole blockchain interoperability protocol.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

648

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Wormhole v2

This repository contains Certus One's reference node implementation for the Wormhole project.

See DEVELOP.md for instructions on how to set up a local devnet, and CONTRIBUTING.md for instructions on how to contribute to this project.

See docs/operations.md for node operator instructions.

Wormhole v2 is in active development - see "main" branch for the v1 mainnet version

Audit / Feature Status

This software is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License. Or plainly spoken - this is a very complex piece of software which targets a bleeding-edge, experimental smart contract runtime. Mistakes happen, and no matter how hard you try and whether you pay someone to audit it, it may eat your tokens, set your printer on fire or startle your cat. Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk investment, no matter how fancy.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial