@cerner/duplicate-package-checker-webpack-plugin

by cerner
2.1.0 (see all)

Terra Toolkit is a monorepo that contains utility modules for use when developing using Terra components

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Terra Toolkit

License Build Status Dependencies status devDependencies status lerna

Terra Toolkit is a Lerna repository for common development packages necessary for developing Terra projects.

Notice

The code for the terra-toolkit npm dependency has been moved to terra-toolkit-boneyard.

Package Status

Stable Beta Deprecated

PackageVersionStatusDependencies
@cerner/browserslist-config-terraNPM versionStable@cerner/browserslist-config-terra
@cerner/eslint-config-terraNPM versionStable@cerner/eslint-config-terra
@cerner/terra-functional-testingNPM versionStable@cerner/terra-functional-testing

Versioning

Terra-toolkit packages are considered to be stable and will follow SemVer for versioning.

  1. MAJOR versions represent breaking changes
  2. MINOR versions represent added functionality in a backwards-compatible manner
  3. PATCH versions represent backwards-compatible bug fixes

Consult the component CHANGELOGs, related issues, and PRs for more information.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for issue reporting and pull requests.

LICENSE

Copyright 2017 - 2020 Cerner Innovation, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

