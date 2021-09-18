Cerebral

A declarative state and side effects management solution for popular JavaScript frameworks

Maintainer needed

https://gist.github.com/christianalfoni/f1c4bfe320dcb24c403635d9bca3fa40

Documentation

Contribute

The entire Cerebral codebase has been rewritten to encourage contributions. The code is cleaned up, commented and all code is in a "monorepo". That means you can run tests across projects and general management of the code is simplified a lot.

Clone the monorepo: git clone https://github.com/cerebral/cerebral.git In root: npm install

The packages are located under packages folder and there is no need to run npm install for each package.

Using monorepo for your own apps

If you want to use Cerebral 2 directly from your cloned repo, you can create a symlinks for following directories into the node_modules directory of your app:

packages/node_modules/cerebral

packages/node_modules/function-tree

packages/node_modules/@cerebral

If your app and the cerebral monorepo are in the same folder you can do from inside your app directory:

$ ln -s ../../cerebral/packages/node_modules/cerebral/ node_modules/

Just remember to unlink the package before installing it from npm:

$ unlink node_modules/cerebral

Running demos

Go to the respective packages/demos/some-demo-folder and run npm start

Testing

You can run all tests in all packages from root:

npm test

Or you can run tests for specific packages by going to package root and do the same:

npm test

Changing the code

When you make a code change you should create a branch first. When the code is changed and backed up by a test you can commit it from the root using:

npm run commit

This will give you a guide to creating a commit message. Then you just push and create a pull request as normal on Github.

Release process

Review and merge PRs into next branch. It is safe to use "Update branch", the commit created by Github will not be part of next history

branch. It is safe to use "Update branch", the commit created by Github will not be part of history If changes to repo-cooker , clean Travis NPM cache

, clean Travis NPM cache From command line: