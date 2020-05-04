@centerforopenscience/markdown-it-video

markdown-it plugin for embedding hosted videos.

Usage

Enable plugin

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : true , linkify : true , typography : true }).use( require ( 'markdown-it-video' ), { youtube : { width : 640 , height : 390 }, vimeo : { width : 500 , height : 281 }, vine : { width : 600 , height : 600 , embed : 'simple' }, prezi : { width : 550 , height : 400 } })

Inline style

This plugin is made to work in the inline style. If you'd like a block-style, you may be interested in https://github.com/rotorz/markdown-it-block-embed

YouTube

@[ youtube ]( dQw4w9WgXcQ )

is interpreted as

< p > < div class = "embed-responsive embed-responsive-16by9" > < iframe class = "embed-responsive-item" id = "youtubeplayer" type = "text/html" width = "640" height = "390" src = "//www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ" frameborder = "0" /> </ div > </ p >

Alternately, you could use a number of different YouTube URL formats rather than just the video id.

@[ youtube ]( http://www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ ) @[ youtube ]( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ&feature=feedrec_centerforopenscience_index ) @[ youtube ]( http://www.youtube.com/user/IngridMichaelsonVEVO#p/a/u/1/QdK8U-VIH_o ) @[ youtube ]( http://www.youtube.com/v/dQw4w9WgXcQ?fs=1&hl=en_US&rel=0 ) @[ youtube ]( http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ#t=0m10s ) @[ youtube ]( http://www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ?rel=0 ) @[ youtube ]( http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ ) @[ youtube ]( http://youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ ) @[ youtube ]( dQw4w9WgXcQ?rel=0 )

Vimeo

@[ vimeo ]( 19706846 )

is interpreted as

< p > < div class = "embed-responsive embed-responsive-16by9" > < iframe class = "embed-responsive-item" id = "vimeoplayer" type = "text/html" width = "500" height = "281" src = "//player.vimeo.com/video/19706846" frameborder = "0" /> </ div > </ p >

Alternately, you could use the url instead of just the video id.

@[ vimeo ]( https://vimeo.com/19706846 ) @[ vimeo ]( https://player.vimeo.com/video/19706846 )

Vine

@[ vine ]( etVpwB7uHlw )

is interpreted as

< p > < div class = "embed-responsive embed-responsive-16by9" > < iframe class = "embed-responsive-item" id = "vineplayer" type = "text/html" width = "600" height = "600" src = "//vine.co/v/etVpwB7uHlw/embed/simple" frameborder = "0" /> </ div > </ p >

Alternately, you could use the url, or even the whole embed tag instead of just the video id.

@[ vine ]( https://vine.co/v/etVpwB7uHlw/embed/simple ) @[ vine ]( https://vine.co/v/etVpwB7uHlw/embed/postcard?audio=1 ) @[ vine ]( <iframe src="https://vine.co/v/etVpwB7uHlw/embed/simple?audio=1" width="600" height="600" frameborder="0"></iframe><script src="https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js"></script> )

Prezi

@[ prezi ]( 1kkxdtlp4241 )

is interpreted as

< p > < div class = "embed-responsive embed-responsive-16by9" > < iframe class = "embed-responsive-item" id = "preziplayer" type = "text/html" width = "550" height = "400" src = "https://prezi.com/embed/1kkxdtlp4241/?bgcolor=ffffff&lock_to_path=0&autoplay=0&autohide_ctrls=0&landing_data=bHVZZmNaNDBIWnNjdEVENDRhZDFNZGNIUE43MHdLNWpsdFJLb2ZHanI5N1lQVHkxSHFxazZ0UUNCRHloSXZROHh3PT0&landing_sign=1kD6c0N6aYpMUS0wxnQjxzSqZlEB8qNFdxtdjYhwSuI" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe > </ div > </ p >

Alternately, you could use the url.

@[ prezi ]( https://prezi.com/1kkxdtlp4241/valentines-day/ ) @[ prezi ]( https://prezi.com/e3g83t83nw03/destination-prezi-template/ ) @[ prezi ]( https://prezi.com/prg6t46qgzik/anatomy-of-a-social-powered-customer-service-win/ )

OSF

This plugin allows you to use the OSF's Modualar File Renderer or the MFR to embed video or other files into your markdown assuming your page has mfr.js and mfr.css loaded.

@[ osf ]( kuvg9 )

is interpreted as

< p > < div id = "randomid" class = "mfr mfr-file" > </ div > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { new mfr.Render( "randomid" , "https://mfr.osf.io/render?url=https://osf.io/kuvg9/?action=download%26mode=render" ); }); </ script > </ p >

Alternately, you could use the url.

@[ osf ]( https://mfr.osf.io/render?url=https://osf.io/kuvg9/?action=download )

Options

YouTube

youtube: { width : 640 , height : 390 , nocookie : false , parameters : {} }

nocookie

Use https://youtube-nocookie.com instead of https://youtube.com for all embeds. This enables 'Privacy Enhanced Mode' as described at the corresponding Google help page

parameters

This option allows to add/overwrite embed parameters globally. Pass an object with parameter/value pairs to change the design and behavior of the YouTube player. For a list of valid parameters please refer to the official documentation.

Example: Start playback at 10 seconds and disable displaying related videos.