Clarity City

Clarity City is an open source sans-serif typeface. It is the default font for the VMware Clarity Design System.

We have provided the files in OpenType, TrueType, and WebFont (EOT, WOFF, WOFF2) file formats.

Support & Contributions

Please use GitHub issues for reporting problems, and before submitting contributions please open an issue to discuss your proposed changes. We will consider contributions, though we aim to keep a very stable font and limit releases to essential changes and fixes.

We are not a type foundry, and while we are releasing this as an open source project our ability to make changes is limited. We work with partners to make improvements over time, so changes and feedback may take longer to implement.

Code of Conduct

Please be respectful of others and follow our code of conduct.

License

Licensed under Open Font License (OFL). See LICENSE.

Attribution

Clarity City is based upon the work done by @chrismsimpson on Metropolis.