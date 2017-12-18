A scheduler and resource planning component built for React and made for modern browsers (IE10+), IE needs babel-polyfill.
From the npm version 0.2.6, Scheduler will use responsive layout by default(set SchedulerData.config.schedulerWidth to a percentage instead of a number).
Inspired by Full Calendar Scheduler.
npm install react-big-scheduler --save
//1. import
import Scheduler, {SchedulerData, ViewTypes, DATE_FORMAT} from 'react-big-scheduler'
//include `react-big-scheduler/lib/css/style.css` for styles, link it in html or import it here
import 'react-big-scheduler/lib/css/style.css'
import moment from 'moment'
...
//2. create the view model, put it in the props obj
let schedulerData = new SchedulerData(new moment().format(DATE_FORMAT), ViewTypes.Week);
//set locale moment to the schedulerData, if your locale isn't English. By default, Scheduler comes with English(en, United States).
moment.locale('zh-cn');
schedulerData.setLocaleMoment(moment);
//set resources here or later
let resources = [
{
id: 'r0',
name: 'Resource0',
groupOnly: true
},
{
id: 'r1',
name: 'Resource1'
},
{
id: 'r2',
name: 'Resource2',
parentId: 'r0'
},
{
id: 'r3',
name: 'Resource3',
parentId: 'r4'
},
{
id: 'r4',
name: 'Resource4',
parentId: 'r2'
},
];
schedulerData.setResources(resources);
//set events here or later,
//the event array should be sorted in ascending order by event.start property, otherwise there will be some rendering errors
let events = [
{
id: 1,
start: '2017-12-18 09:30:00',
end: '2017-12-19 23:30:00',
resourceId: 'r1',
title: 'I am finished',
bgColor: '#D9D9D9'
},
{
id: 2,
start: '2017-12-18 12:30:00',
end: '2017-12-26 23:30:00',
resourceId: 'r2',
title: 'I am not resizable',
resizable: false
},
{
id: 3,
start: '2017-12-19 12:30:00',
end: '2017-12-20 23:30:00',
resourceId: 'r3',
title: 'I am not movable',
movable: false
},
{
id: 4,
start: '2017-12-19 14:30:00',
end: '2017-12-20 23:30:00',
resourceId: 'r1',
title: 'I am not start-resizable',
startResizable: false
},
{
id: 5,
start: '2017-12-19 15:30:00',
end: '2017-12-20 23:30:00',
resourceId: 'r2',
title: 'R2 has recurring tasks every week on Tuesday, Friday',
rrule: 'FREQ=WEEKLY;DTSTART=20171219T013000Z;BYDAY=TU,FR',
bgColor: '#f759ab'
}
];
schedulerData.setEvents(events);
...
//3. render the scheduler component, mind that the Scheduler component should be placed in a DragDropContext(father or ancestor).
...
const {schedulerData} = this.props;
<Scheduler schedulerData={schedulerData}
prevClick={this.prevClick}
nextClick={this.nextClick}
onSelectDate={this.onSelectDate}
onViewChange={this.onViewChange}
eventItemClick={this.eventClicked}
/>
...
npm install
npm run example
If you fail to execute the
npm install command, remove the package-lock.json file and try again.
SchedulerData is the view model of Scheduler, we can modify it to control the view of the Scheduler.
constructor(date=moment().format(DATE_FORMAT), viewType = ViewTypes.Week,
showAgenda = false, isEventPerspective = false,
newConfig = undefined, newBehaviors=undefined
localeMoment = undefined)
date is a string in
YYYY-MM-DD format, and is the initial date Scheduler will render. Take the date
2017-12-20
for example, Scheduler will render the time window of the week from
2017-12-18 to
2017-12-24 in
ViewTypes.Week
view type, and will render the time window of the
2017-12 month in
ViewTypes.Month view type.
viewType is the initial view type, now Scheduler supports
Day,
Week,
Month,
Quarter,
Year 5 built-in view types,
in addition Scheduler now supports
Custom,
Custom1,
Custom2 3 custom view types at the same time, in which you can control
the time window yourself, refer to this example.
viewType,
showAgenda and
isEventPerspective are a group which should be contained in the SchedulerData.config.views array,
and they together decide which view should be rendered. When
showAgenda and
isEventPerspective are both
false,
Scheduler will render the resource view, refer to this example.
showAgenda is a bool value, if true, Scheduler will display the agenda view of current view type. Agenda view is
read only.
isEventPerspective is a bool value, if true, Scheduler will display the task view of current view type. In
resource view, every slot(row) describes how many events a resource does in the time window, while in task view,
every slot describes how many events a big task is divided into and who will make it done. Add a
groupId and
groupName property to every event object, so that the events having the same
groupId will belong to the same big task and
be rendered in the same slot in task view. If
groupId and
groupName are not provided, SchedulerData will take
the
id as the
groupId, and take the
title as the
groupName. See the
eventsForTaskView in the
DemoData.js for details.
newConfig is a config object, used to override the default config
fully or partly.
newBehaviors is a config object, used to override the default behaviors
fully or partly.
localeMoment is a locale moment object, which is unified used in react-big-scheduler. If not provided, Scheduler will come
with English(en, United States) locale strings.
setLocaleMoment(localeMoment);
Used to set locale moment to the schedulerData, if your locale isn't English. By default, Scheduler comes with English(en, United States)
setResources(resources);
Used to set the resources(the slots in resource view), make sure that there are no duplicated
resource.id in the
resources.
See the demo
resources in the DemoData.js.
setEvents(events);
Used to set the events. the event array should be sorted in ascending order by event.start property.
See the demo
events in the DemoData.js.
If we use the task view, we'd better add the
groupId and the
groupName property to each event object, see the
eventsForTaskView in the DemoData.js for details.
prev();
Let the time window scroll to the left once. When
SchedulerData,viewType is
ViewTypes.Month, the time window will
scroll a month, when
SchedulerData,viewType is
ViewTypes.Week, the time window will scroll a week.
SchedulerData.events
will be clear after calling this method.
next();
Let the time window scroll to the right once.
SchedulerData.events will be clear after calling this method.
setDate((date = moment().format(DATE_FORMAT)));
Let the time window jump to the provided
date directly.
SchedulerData.events will be clear after calling this method.
setViewType(
(viewType = ViewTypes.Week),
(showAgenda = false),
(isEventPerspective = false)
);
Tell SchedulerData to change current view, the
viewType,
showAgenda and
isEventPerspective group should be
provided, and should be contained in the
SchedulerData.config.views array.
SchedulerData.events will be clear
after calling this method.
setEventGroups(eventGroups);
Used to set the event groups(the slots in task view), make sure that there are no duplicated
eventGroup.id in the
eventGroups.
This method is optional, and is needed only when
SchedulerData.eventGroupsAutoGenerated is
false.
setEventGroupsAutoGenerated(autoGenerated);
Tell SchedulerData to generate
SchedulerData.eventGroups automatically or not. If
true, SchedulerData will generate the event
groups(slots) automatically according to the
event.groupId and 'event.groupName' automatically. If
groupId and 'groupName' are
not provided, SchedulerData will take
event.id and
event.title instead.
setMinuteStep(minuteStep);
Used to set minute step for daily view and refresh the render data.
toggleExpandStatus(slotId);
Used to toggle slot's(and its children's) expand status.
getMinuteStepsInHour();
Used to get minute steps in an hour, it equals 60 / SchedulerData.config.minuteStep.
addResource(resource);
Add the
resource to the
SchedulerData.resources, make sure that
resource.id is not duplicated. Refer
to this example.
addEventGroup(eventGroup);
Add the
eventGroup to the
SchedulerData.eventGroups, make sure that
eventGroup.id is not duplicated. Please note
that the
eventGroup added may be override when
SchedulerData.eventGroupsAutoGenerated is
true and
SchedulerData.eventGroups is auto-generated.
addEvent(newEvent);
Add the
newEvent to the
SchedulerData.events, make sure that
newEvent.id is not duplicated. SchedulerData will
place the
newEvent in the right index according to the
newEvent.start property.
updateEventStart(event, newStart);
Update the
newStart to the
event.start,
newStart is a string in
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss format(similarly hereinafter).
SchedulerData will replace the
event in the right index according to the
newStart value.
updateEventEnd(event, newEnd);
Update the
newEnd to the
event.end.
moveEvent(event, newSlotId, newSlotName, newStart, newEnd);
Update the
newSlotId,
newSlotName,
newStart,
newEnd of the
event. In resource view, new slot is a resource,
while in task view, new slot is a event group. SchedulerData will replace the
event in the right index according
to the
newStart value.
removeEvent(event);
Remove the given event from
SchedeulerData.events.
removeEventById(eventId);
Remove event from
SchedeulerData.events by the given event id.
getSlots();
Returns the slot array,
SchedulerData.resources in resource view,
SchedulerData.eventGroups in task view.
getSlotById(slotId);
Returns the slot by
slotId, returns
undefined if not found.
getResourceById(resourceId);
Returns the resource by
resourceId, returns
undefined if not found.
isEventInTimeWindow(eventStart, eventEnd, windowStart, windowEnd);
Returns whether an event is in the time window or not, remind that
eventStart,
eventEnd,
windowStart,
windowEnd
are all moment objects.
The locale string of resource name.
The locale string of task name.
The locale string of agenda view header.
The locale string of add more popover header format.
The locale string of event item popover date format.
The locale string of non-agenda view cell header format of day view type.
The locale string of non-agenda view cell header format of other view types.
Used to resolve the locale string of date label of Scheduler component.(Refer to the getDateLabel func for example)
The width of Scheduler. If schedulerWidth is a number, Scheduler will use fixed width layout, while if schedulerWidth is a percentage,
Scheduler will use responsive layout. And in the responsive layout:
actual width of Scheduler = (SchedulerData.documentWidth - SchedulerData.config.besidesWidth) * SchedulerData.config.schedulerWidth
SchedulerData.documentWidth is the window width of browser and will change automatically when resized.
The max height of Scheduler. If the desired height is bigger than the max height, the header row of Scheduler will be
frozen and vertical scroll bar will appear, but this won't happen when the max height is set to
0. Refer
to this example.
Height of Scheduler table header.
Width of the left Scheduler resource column in agenda view.
Max width of an event item in agenda view.
Width of the left Scheduler resource column in resource view and task view of different view types.
Width of Scheduler table cells in resource view and task view of different view types.
Max events count of a cell in resource view and task view of different view types. A '+N more' will appear when exceeded. Refer to this example.
Height of an event item in 3 views.
Line height of an event item in 3 views.
Min height of a slot in non-agenda views, default 0, means there is no min height.
Start hour rendered from in
ViewTypes.Day in resource view and task view, default 0.
End hour rendered to in
ViewTypes.Day in resource view and task view, default 23.
Default event item background color in 3 views, will be override if there is a
bgColor property in event object.
Selected cells color in resource view and task view, cells are selectable only when
creatable is
true.
Color of non-working time head cells. Modify
SchedulerData.behaviors.isNonWorkingTimeFunc to re-define non-working time.
Refer the
isNonWorkingTime func in the behaviors.js.
Background color of non-working time head cells.
Background color of non-working time body cells.
Color of cell summary. Modify
SchedulerData.behaviors.getSummaryFunc to display summary in a cell.
Refer the
getSummary func in the behaviors.js.
Position of cell summary, supports
SummaryPos.Top,
SummaryPos.TopRight,
SummaryPos.TopLeft,
SummaryPos.Bottom,
SummaryPos.BottomRight and
SummaryPos.BottomLeft.
Controls whether to resize the start of every event item in resource view and task view. If
false, all item starts are
non-resizable, if
true, all item starts are resizable except those who have a
resizable or
startResizable
property and its value is
false.
Controls whether to resize the end of every event item in resource view and task view. If
false, all item ends are
non-resizable, if
true, all item ends are resizable except those who have a
resizable or
endResizable
property and its value is
false.
Controls whether to move every event item in resource view and task view. If
false, all items are
non-movable, if
true, all items are movable except those who have a
movable property and its value is
false.
Controls whether to create new event item in resource view and task view.
Controls whether to cross-slot move an event item in resource view and task view. If
false, the
slotId and
slotName
won't change in the
moveEvent method. Refer to this example.
Controls whether to check conflicts when creating, resizing or moving an event item in resource view and task view. If
true, Scheduler will call the
conflictOccurred function if given. Refer to
this example.
Controls Scheduler whether to scroll to special moment automatically when the time window contains special moment. If
true, Scheduler
horizontal bar will scroll to special moment after calling
setScrollToSpecialMoment(true) to SchedulerData. Use
SchedulerData.behaviors.getScrollSpecialMomentFunc
to tell Scheduler what time the special moment is.
Controls Scheduler whether to display event item popover when moving mouse on an event item, default
true.
Controls Scheduler whether to display calendar popover when clicking on a date label in header, default
true.
Controls Scheduler whether to support recurring event, refer to this feature request, default
true.
If
true, SchedulerData will filter out those template events who has a
rrule string property in
setEvents method,
generate the recurring events in the time window, and insert them into the event array in the right orders. The recurring events
generated from the same template event, all have a new id like
${templateEvent.id}-${number}, and have a
recurringEventId
property with the value
templateEvent.id.
Controls Scheduler whether to display header, default
true.
Controls Scheduler whether to display weekends in non-agenda view, default
true.
Controls Scheduler whether to move events(only DnDTypes.EVENT type) relatively or absolutely, default
true, means relatively.
Minute step for day view type in non-agenda view, can be 10, 12, 15, 20, 30, 60, etc, default 30.
Array of view that Scheduler will support.
getEventTextFunc(schedulerData, event);
Method that defines the text displayed in the
event.
isNonWorkingTimeFunc(schedulerData, time);
Method that defines non-working time.
getSummary(
schedulerData,
headerEvents,
slotId,
slotName,
headerStart,
headerEnd
);
Method that defines the summary text displayed in the Scheduler cells.Refer to this example.
getCustomDate(schedulerData, num, (date = undefined));
Method that controls the start and end of time window when current view type is Custom, Custom1 or Custom2.Refer to this example.
getNonAgendaViewBodyCellBgColor(schedulerData, slotId, header);
Method that sets the background color of cells dynamically.
getScrollSpecialMoment(schedulerData, startMoment, endMoment);
Method that defines the special moment Scheduler will scroll to automatically, when the time window contains that moment.
schedulerData: PropTypes.object.isRequired;
View model of the Scheduler component, provides data.
prevClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired;
prevClick(schedulerData);
Callback function fired when the left point bracket '<' is clicked.
nextClick: PropTypes.func.isRequired;
nextClick(schedulerData);
Callback function fired when the right point bracket '>' is clicked.
onViewChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired;
onViewChange(schedulerData, view);
Callback function fired when the Scheduler view changed.
view is a json such as { viewType: ViewTypes.Month,
showAgenda: true, isEventPerspective: false}.
onSelectDate: PropTypes.func.isRequired;
onSelectDate(schedulerData, date);
Callback function fired when a new date is selected.
date is the new selected data, a string in
YYYY-MM-DD format.
eventItemClick: PropTypes.func;
eventItemClick(schedulerData, event);
Callback function fired when you click an event item.
updateEventStart: PropTypes.func;
updateEventStart(schedulerData, event, newStart);
Callback function fired when resizing the start of the
event,
newStart is a string in
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss format.
updateEventEnd: PropTypes.func;
updateEventEnd(schedulerData, event, newEnd);
Callback function fired when resizing the end of the
event,
newEnd is a string in
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss format.
moveEvent: PropTypes.func;
moveEvent((schedulerData, event, slotId, slotName, newStart, newEnd));
Callback function fired when moving the
event.
slotId,
slotName are the new
id and
name of the slot moving into,
but they won't change if the
SchedulerData.config.crossResourceMove is
false.
newStart,
newEnd are the new beginning
and ending of the
event.
newEvent: PropTypes.func;
newEvent(schedulerData, slotId, slotName, start, end, type, item);
Callback function fired when creating a new event, or dragging an external item and dropping it into the resource view or task
view.
slotId and
slotName are the slot creating in or dropping into,
start,
end are the beginning and ending of the
event. If it's a drag&drop operation, the
type is the DnDType of DnDSource registered to Scheduler, and the
item is the
external item.
leftCustomHeader: PropTypes.object;
rightCustomHeader: PropTypes.object;
Component you need to put in the Scheduler header, it could be a div or a react component. Refer to this example.
conflictOccurred: PropTypes.func;
conflictOccurred(
schedulerData,
action,
event,
type,
slotId,
slotName,
start,
end
);
Callback function fired when there is a conflict. This could happen when creating, resizing or moving an event, and when
SchedulerData.config.checkConflict is
true.
eventItemTemplateResolver: PropTypes.func;
eventItemTemplateResolver(
schedulerData,
event,
bgColor,
isStart,
isEnd,
mustAddCssClass,
mustBeHeight,
agendaMaxEventWidth
);
Use this function, you can customize the event style. Refer to this example.
eventItemPopoverTemplateResolver: PropTypes.func;
eventItemPopoverTemplateResolver(
schedulerData,
eventItem,
title,
start,
end,
statusColor
);
Use this function, you can customize the event's popover style. Refer to this example.
slotItemTemplateResolver: PropTypes.func;
slotItemTemplateResolver(schedulerData, slot, slotClickedFunc, width, clsName);
Use this function, you can customize the left slot style.
nonAgendaCellHeaderTemplateResolver: PropTypes.func;
nonAgendaCellHeaderTemplateResolver(
schedulerData,
item,
formattedDateItems,
style
);
Use this function, you can customize the table header cell style. Refer to this example.
onScrollLeft: PropTypes.func;
onScrollLeft(schedulerData, schedulerContent, maxScrollLeft);
onScrollRight: PropTypes.func;
onScrollRight(schedulerData, schedulerContent, maxScrollLeft);
Callback function fired when the scheduler content div scrolls to leftmost or rightmost. Refer to this example.
onScrollTop: PropTypes.func;
onScrollTop(schedulerData, schedulerContent, maxScrollTop);
onScrollBottom: PropTypes.func;
onScrollBottom(schedulerData, schedulerContent, maxScrollTop);
Callback function fired when the scheduler content div scrolls to topmost or bottommost. Refer to this example.
slotClickedFunc: PropTypes.func;
If it's set, slots will be clickable, and will fire this function when a slot is clicked. Refer to this example.
dndSources: PropTypes.array;
DnDSource array that registered to Scheduler. Use DnDSource, we can simplify the drag and drop coding in React-Big-Scheduler. Refer to this example.
onSetAddMoreState: PropTypes.func;
onSetAddMoreState(newState);
Callback function fired when a '+N more' is clicked, is used to control the visibility and the position of the
AddMorePopover.
newState is a json such as {headerItem: headerItem, left: 20, top: 20, height: 100}. Refer
to this example.
subtitleGetter: PropTypes.func;
subtitleGetter(schedulerData, event);
Use this function, you can display a subtitle in the
EventItemPopover.
viewEventClick: PropTypes.func;
viewEventClick(schedulerData, event);
Callback function fired when you click one operation link in the
EventItemPopover. The operation link won't appear if this
function isn't set.
viewEventText: PropTypes.string;
Text of one operation link in the
EventItemPopover. The operation link won't appear if this text isn't set.
viewEvent2Click: PropTypes.func;
viewEvent2Click(schedulerData, event);
Callback function fired when you click the other operation link in the
EventItemPopover. The other operation link won't
appear if this function isn't set.
viewEvent2Text: PropTypes.string;
Text of the other operation link in the
EventItemPopover. The other operation link won't appear if this text isn't set.