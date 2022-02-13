Terraform CDK aws Provider ~> 3.0

This repo builds and publishes the Terraform aws Provider bindings for cdktf.

Available Packages

NPM

The npm package is available at https://www.npmjs.com/package/@cdktf/provider-aws.

npm install @cdktf/provider-aws

PyPI

The PyPI package is available at https://pypi.org/project/cdktf-cdktf-provider-aws.

pipenv install cdktf-cdktf-provider-aws

Nuget

The Nuget package is available at https://www.nuget.org/packages/HashiCorp.Cdktf.Providers.Aws.

dotnet add package HashiCorp.Cdktf.Providers.Aws

Maven

The Maven package is available at https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.hashicorp/cdktf-provider-aws.

< dependency > < groupId > com.hashicorp </ groupId > < artifactId > cdktf-provider-aws </ artifactId > < version > [REPLACE WITH DESIRED VERSION] </ version > </ dependency >

Docs

Find auto-generated docs for this provider here: ./API.md

Versioning

This project is explicitly not tracking the Terraform aws Provider version 1:1. In fact, it always tracks latest of ~> 3.0 with every release. If there are scenarios where you explicitly have to pin your provider version, you can do so by generating the provider constructs manually.

These are the upstream dependencies:

If there are breaking changes (backward incompatible) in any of the above, the major version of this project will be bumped. While the Terraform Engine and the Terraform aws Provider are relatively stable, the Terraform CDK is in an early stage. Therefore, it's likely that there will be breaking changes.

Features / Issues / Bugs

Please report bugs and issues to the terraform cdk project:

Contributing

projen

This is mostly based on projen, which takes care of generating the entire repository.

cdktf-provider-project based on projen

There's a custom project builder which encapsulate the common settings for all cdktf providers.

Provider Version

The provider version can be adjusted in ./.projenrc.js.

Repository Management

The repository is managed by Repository Manager