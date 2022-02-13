This repo builds and publishes the Terraform aws Provider bindings for cdktf.
The npm package is available at https://www.npmjs.com/package/@cdktf/provider-aws.
npm install @cdktf/provider-aws
The PyPI package is available at https://pypi.org/project/cdktf-cdktf-provider-aws.
pipenv install cdktf-cdktf-provider-aws
The Nuget package is available at https://www.nuget.org/packages/HashiCorp.Cdktf.Providers.Aws.
dotnet add package HashiCorp.Cdktf.Providers.Aws
The Maven package is available at https://mvnrepository.com/artifact/com.hashicorp/cdktf-provider-aws.
<dependency>
<groupId>com.hashicorp</groupId>
<artifactId>cdktf-provider-aws</artifactId>
<version>[REPLACE WITH DESIRED VERSION]</version>
</dependency>
Find auto-generated docs for this provider here: ./API.md
This project is explicitly not tracking the Terraform aws Provider version 1:1. In fact, it always tracks
latest of
~> 3.0 with every release. If there are scenarios where you explicitly have to pin your provider version, you can do so by generating the provider constructs manually.
These are the upstream dependencies:
If there are breaking changes (backward incompatible) in any of the above, the major version of this project will be bumped. While the Terraform Engine and the Terraform aws Provider are relatively stable, the Terraform CDK is in an early stage. Therefore, it's likely that there will be breaking changes.
Please report bugs and issues to the terraform cdk project:
This is mostly based on projen, which takes care of generating the entire repository.
There's a custom project builder which encapsulate the common settings for all
cdktf providers.
The provider version can be adjusted in ./.projenrc.js.
The repository is managed by Repository Manager