@cc12703m/vue-cli-plugin-electron-builder

Easily Build Your Vue.js App For Desktop With Electron
|Glenn Frank
Open a terminal in the directory of your app created with Vue-CLI 3 or 4 (4 is recommended).
Then, install and invoke the generator of vue-cli-plugin-electron-builder by running:
vue add electron-builder
That's It! You're ready to go!
If you use Yarn:
yarn electron:serve
or if you use NPM:
npm run electron:serve
With Yarn:
yarn electron:build
or with NPM:
npm run electron:build
To see more documentation, visit our website.
|Yves Hoppe
|durairajasivam
|Alec Armbruster
|Tilen Hosnar
|Andrew LeTourneau
|Kalila Lakeworth
|Eric Schirtzinger
|Karim Hossenbux
|Decentralized Justice
|Mary-Tyler-Moore
|Mitch Dennet
|Chris Hayes