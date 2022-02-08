Quantum

This is the default pack of components and layout principles that dictates Catho Frontend applications.

Instalation & Usage

It can be installed via npm or yarn.

yarn add @catho/quantum styled-components

To use a component, it need to be imported in your project:

import { Button } from '@catho/quantum' ; import Button from '@catho/quantum/Button' ;

You can find a list of all available components and full documentation on how to use them at our Storybook

Contributing

Check the issues to ensure that there is not someone already working on it

Check our contribution guide

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!