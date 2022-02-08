openbase logo
@catho/quantum

by catho
7.12.0 (see all)

The default pack of components and layout principles that dictates Catho Frontend applications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Quantum

All Contributors

This is the default pack of components and layout principles that dictates Catho Frontend applications.

Instalation & Usage

It can be installed via npm or yarn.

yarn add @catho/quantum styled-components

To use a component, it need to be imported in your project:

import { Button } from '@catho/quantum';
// or
import Button from '@catho/quantum/Button';

You can find a list of all available components and full documentation on how to use them at our Storybook

Contributing

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Daniel Silva
📖 💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Gabriel Daltoso
📖 💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Allysson dos Santos
💻 👀 📖 ⚠️ 🤔
Alan Oliveira
💻 👀 📖 ⚠️ 🤔
Raphael Oliveira
💻 👀 📖 ⚠️ 🤔
Renato Galvão
📖 💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️

Pedro Morais
📖 💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Rodrigo Clemente
📖 💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Tiago Celestino
💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Luiz Jacção
💻 👀
Alisson Suzigan
💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
Ton Cabral
💻 📖 🤔 👀 ⚠️

Matheus Rodrigues
💻 📖 🤔 👀 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

