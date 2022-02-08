This is the default pack of components and layout principles that dictates Catho Frontend applications.
It can be installed via npm or yarn.
yarn add @catho/quantum styled-components
To use a component, it need to be imported in your project:
import { Button } from '@catho/quantum';
// or
import Button from '@catho/quantum/Button';
You can find a list of all available components and full documentation on how to use them at our Storybook
