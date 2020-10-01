🚧 This is the currently in-development v4 branch. Stable code is in master.
Catalog lets you create beautiful living and fully interactive style guides using Markdown and React components.
Please read the Catalog documentation (built with Catalog!) for detailed installation and usage instructions.
yarn add catalog react react-dom
npm install catalog react react-dom --save
Please make sure that you have Node >= 6 and yarn installed.
Start the build process in watch mode:
make
To edit Catalog documentation, run:
make docs
Note: this uses the local Catalog build from
dist/. Run
makebefore/alongside
make docs.
When developing Catalog you want to link it locally:
yarn link
You can then link to this version in your project (or one of the examples):
yarn link catalog
To run Jest tests in watch mode:
make test-watch
Bump Catalog's version:
make version
Then push including tags:
git push && git push --tags
The CI server will automatically run tests, build and publish the new version to npm
These usually run automatically on the CI server
make build
make build-docs
make publish
Catalog is developed by many people at Interactive Things, a User Experience and Data Visualization Studio based in Zürich.