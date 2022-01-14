A date library agnostic React component for choosing dates and date ranges. Uses date-fns for date operations.

Stateless date operations

Highly configurable

Multiple range selection

Based on native js dates

Drag n Drop selection

Keyboard friendly

Live Demo : http://hypeserver.github.io/react-date-range

Getting Started

Installation

npm install --save react-date-range

This plugin expects react and date-fns as peerDependencies, It means that you need to install them in your project folder.

npm install --save react date-fns

Usage

You need to import skeleton and theme styles first.

import 'react-date-range/dist/styles.css' ; import 'react-date-range/dist/theme/default.css' ;

import { Calendar } from 'react-date-range' ; class MyComponent extends Component { handleSelect(date){ console .log(date); } render(){ return ( < Calendar date = {new Date ()} onChange = {this.handleSelect} /> ) } }

import { DateRangePicker } from 'react-date-range' ; class MyComponent extends Component { handleSelect(ranges){ console .log(ranges); } render(){ const selectionRange = { startDate : new Date (), endDate : new Date (), key : 'selection' , } return ( < DateRangePicker ranges = {[selectionRange]} onChange = {this.handleSelect} /> ) } }

Options

Property type Default Value Description locale Object enUS from locale you can view full list from here. Locales directly exported from date-fns/locales . className String wrapper classname months Number 1 rendered month count showSelectionPreview Boolean true show preview on focused/hovered dates showMonthAndYearPickers Boolean true show select tags for month and year on calendar top, if false it will just display the month and year rangeColors String[] defines color for selection preview. shownDate Date initial focus date minDate Date defines minimum date. Disabled earlier dates maxDate Date defines maximum date. Disabled later dates direction String 'vertical' direction of calendar months. can be vertical or horizontal disabledDates Date[] [] dates that are disabled disabledDay Func predicate function that disable day fn(date: Date) scroll Object { enabled: false } infinite scroll behaviour configuration. Check out Infinite Scroll section showMonthArrow Boolean true show/hide month arrow button navigatorRenderer Func renderer for focused date navigation area. fn(currentFocusedDate: Date, changeShownDate: func, props: object) ranges *Object[] [] Defines ranges. array of range object moveRangeOnFirstSelection(DateRange) Boolean false move range on startDate selection. Otherwise endDate will replace with startDate unless retainEndDateOnFirstSelection is set to true. retainEndDateOnFirstSelection(DateRange) Boolean false Retain end date when the start date is changed, unless start date is later than end date. Ignored if moveRangeOnFirstSelection is set to true. onChange(Calendar) Func callback function for date changes. fn(date: Date) onChange(DateRange) Func callback function for range changes. fn(changes). changes contains changed ranges with new startDate / endDate properties. color(Calendar) String #3d91ff defines color for selected date in Calendar date(Calendar) Date date value for Calendar showDateDisplay(DateRange) Boolean true show/hide selection display row. Uses dateDisplayFormat for formatter onShownDateChange(DateRange,Calendar) Function Callback function that is called when the shown date changes initialFocusedRange(DateRange) Object Initial value for focused range. See focusedRange for usage. focusedRange(DateRange) Object It defines which range and step are focused. Common initial value is [0, 0] ; first value is index of ranges, second one is which step on date range(startDate or endDate). onRangeFocusChange(DateRange) Object Callback function for focus changes preview(DateRange) Object displays a preview range and overwrite DateRange's default preview. Expected shape: { startDate: Date, endDate: Date, color: String } showPreview(DateRange) bool true visibility of preview editableDateInputs(Calendar) bool false whether dates can be edited in the Calendar's input fields dragSelectionEnabled(Calendar) bool true whether dates can be selected via drag n drop calendarFocus(Calendar) String 'forwards' Whether calendar focus month should be forward-driven or backwards-driven. can be 'forwards' or 'backwards' preventSnapRefocus(Calendar) bool false prevents unneceessary refocus of shown range on selection onPreviewChange(DateRange) Object Callback function for preview changes dateDisplayFormat String MMM d, yyyy selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option dayDisplayFormat String d selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option weekdayDisplayFormat String E selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option monthDisplayFormat String MMM yyyy selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option weekStartsOn Number Whether the week start day that comes from the locale will be overriden. Default value comes from your locale, if no local is specified, note that default locale is enUS startDatePlaceholder String Early Start Date Placeholder endDatePlaceholder String Continuous End Date Placeholder fixedHeight Boolean false Since some months require less than 6 lines to show, by setting this prop, you can force 6 lines for all months. renderStaticRangeLabel( DefinedRange ) Function Callback function to be triggered for the static range configurations that have hasCustomRendering: true on them. Instead of rendering staticRange.label , return value of this callback will be rendered. staticRanges( DefinedRange , DateRangePicker ) Array default preDefined ranges - inputRanges( DefinedRange , DateRangePicker ) Array default input ranges - ariaLabels Object {} inserts aria-label to inner elements dayContentRenderer Function null Function to customize the rendering of Calendar Day. given a date is supposed to return what to render.

*shape of range:

{ startDate : PropTypes.object, endDate : PropTypes.object, color : PropTypes.string, key : PropTypes.string, autoFocus : PropTypes.bool, disabled : PropTypes.bool, showDateDisplay : PropTypes.bool, }

**shape of ariaLabels:

{ dateInput : PropTypes.objectOf( PropTypes.shape({ startDate : PropTypes.string, endDate : PropTypes.string }) ), monthPicker : PropTypes.string, yearPicker : PropTypes.string, prevButton : PropTypes.string, nextButton : PropTypes.string, }

Infinite Scrolled Mode

To enable infinite scroll set scroll={{enabled: true}} basically. Infinite scroll feature is affected by direction (rendering direction for months) and months (for rendered months count) props directly. If you prefer, you can overwrite calendar sizes with calendarWidth / calendarHeight or each month's height/width with monthWidth / monthHeight / longMonthHeight at scroll prop.

scroll : { enabled : PropTypes.bool, monthHeight : PropTypes.number, longMonthHeight : PropTypes.number, monthWidth : PropTypes.number, calendarWidth : PropTypes.number, calendarHeight : PropTypes.number, }),

Release workflow

Merge everything that needs to be in the release to master

Open a new release PR than: bumps version to appropriate one <new_version> Update CHANGELOG.md

Make sure the demo and important features are working as expected

After merging, tag the master commit with release/<new_version> and let Github Action handle publishing

and let Github Action handle publishing = Profit 🙈

