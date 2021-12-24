A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.
This component has been built with
react-native-gesture-handler to address the common issue of scrolling, swiping and handling the keyboard behaviors, you can face with react-native's modal.
This component comes with a ScrollView, the default renderer, a FlatList or a SectionList. They are all three built-in and make your life easier, just pass your content and Modalize will handle the rest for you. You can also have the possibility to pass your own custom renderer.
yarn add react-native-modalize react-native-gesture-handler
npx pod-install ios
Follow this guide to complete the Android installation.
You don't need to follow the guide mentioned above because autolinking from React already did the steps.
Here is a quick example, using the default ScrollView renderer.
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';
import { Modalize } from 'react-native-modalize';
export const App = () => {
const modalizeRef = useRef<Modalize>(null);
const onOpen = () => {
modalizeRef.current?.open();
};
return (
<>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={onOpen}>
<Text>Open the modal</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<Modalize ref={modalizeRef}>...your content</Modalize>
</>
);
};
Please check out the full documentation available here to find all about the props, methods and examples of Modalize's usage.